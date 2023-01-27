ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, OH

Inspectors say Ohio Dollar General workers exposed to hazards, fire danger

By Karen Compton
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rg9bT_0kTOK3nK00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ohio ( WTRF ) — Federal safety inspectors from OSHA found that Dollar General exposed its workers in Ohio to multiple hazards, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

OSHA inspectors found violations at a West Lafayette, Ohio, Dollar General location.

Juveniles accused of throwing rocks on I-680 in Youngstown

OSHA began a complaint inspection on Aug. 31, 2022, at the West Lafayette store and inspectors identified five repeated safety violations with proposed penalties of $395,717 . Inspectors found the company exposing workers to the threats of being unable to exit the store safely in an emergency, such as a fire, and being struck by boxes of falling merchandise.

Since 2017, OSHA has identified similar violations in more than 180 inspections at Dollar General stores across the country.

Federal investigators found one of the nation’s largest discount retailers continues to shelve serious safety concerns that expose workers and others to the dangers of blocked emergency exits and electrical panels, and boxes of merchandise stacked at unsafe heights.

Since 2017, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has fined Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC, more than $15 million for numerous willful, repeat and serious workplace safety violations nationwide. OSHA has at least 100 federal safety inspections currently open at stores owned and operated by the Goodlettsville, Tennessee, company.

The retailer’s chronic failures to meet federal safety requirements prompted the agency to include Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC in OSHA’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program .

“Dollar General continues to intentionally ignore federal safety standards while the company’s defiance shows they value profits more than the safety and wellbeing of employees,” said OSHA Area Director Larry Johnson, in Columbus, Ohio. “Dollar General’s unwillingness to make changes across its organization and, as importantly, at stores where hazards persist should be a serious concern for workers and shoppers alike.”

The West Lafayette inspection led OSHA to cite the company for the following violations:

  • Storing boxed material stocked more than 7 feet high on rolling containers throughout the retail area.
  • Blocking exit routes and the south building exit with wheeled carts, boxes and bins.
  • Allowing open bags of food, boxes and bins to be spread throughout the store.
  • Obstructing access to fire extinguishers with a ladder, boxes and carts.
  • Blocking access to electrical panels with boxes, bins and carts.

Headquartered in Tennessee, Dollar General Corp. and Dolgencorp LLC operate more than 18,000 stores and 17 distribution centers in 47 states and employ about 167,000 full- and part-time employees.

Dollar General has 15 business days from receipt of its citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 3

Related
pv-magazine-usa.com

Sunrise brief: If approved, Ohio solar plant could be largest in nation

Over $500 million in tax revenue expected from 800 MW Ohio solar project The Oak Run solar project developed by Savion would create over 3,000 construction jobs and generate up to $504 million in tax revenue over its lifespan, 60% of which would fund local school districts. Non-profit group to...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

UPDATE- Norman Maybury has been found safe. An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Dollar General stores shut down amid overcharging lawsuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Dollar General stores across Ohio temporarily shut down Friday morning, and workers, the company’s corporate office and the state’s attorney general all provided different reasons for why. NBC4 checked multiple stores in the Columbus metro area. Workers at the Clintonville location said they received a call from Dollar General’s corporate office […]
OHIO STATE
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

65K+
Followers
33K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy