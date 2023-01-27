ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

She closed her eyes and blindly picked lottery numbers. It worked.

WEAVERVILLE, N.C. - If seeing is believing, then not seeing may be the winning strategy for future lottery players. The North Carolina Education Lottery said Renee Komanetsky became $100,000 richer after blindly picking her lottery numbers. The Weaverville woman played the Powerball by closing her eyes and pointing to numbers...
2 ex-Florida police officers accused of beating homeless man

MIAMI, Fla. - Two former South Florida police officers turned themselves in Thursday morning to face felony charges over the beating of a homeless man who had been drinking outside a shopping center last month, officials said. Lorenzo Orfila, 27, and Rafael Otano, 22, were booked into jail on Thursday...
Coast Guard searches for man who possibly fell off cliff

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The U.S. Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing man believed to have fallen off a coastal cliff in Puerto Rico. The military said 27-year-old Edgar Garay of Indiana visited San Juan and was on a day trip to the coast. He was last seen Sunday around 5:37 p.m. local time.
Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its...
6PM Weather Forecast - 1/30/2023

We are expecting some wet weather for Tuesday in the Valley. Meanwhile, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for parts of Northern Arizona.

