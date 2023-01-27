Read full article on original website
Phys.org
Scorpius X-1: Astronomers may soon detect extreme objects producing gravitational waves continuously
The cosmic zoo contains objects so bizarre and extreme that they generate gravitational waves. Scorpius X-1 is part of that strange collection. It's actually a binary pair: a neutron star orbiting with a low-mass stellar companion called V818 Scorpii. The pair provides a prime target for scientists hunting for so-called "continuous" gravitational waves. Those waves should exist, although none have been detected—yet.
Phys.org
Creating 'ghostly mirrors' for high-power lasers
Laser-driven 'mirrors' capable of reflecting or manipulating light have been produced in research led at the University of Strathclyde. The 'mirrors' exist for only a fragment of time but could help to reduce the size of ultra-high power lasers, which currently occupy buildings the size of aircraft hangars, to university basement sizes.
Phys.org
Discovering unique microbes made easy with new software platform
Microbes are foundational for life on Earth. These tiny organisms play a major role in everything from transforming sunlight into the fundamental molecules of life. They help to produce much of the oxygen in our atmosphere. They even cycle nutrients between air and soil. Scientists are constantly finding interactions between microbes and plants, animals, and other macroscopic lifeforms.
Phys.org
An illuminated water droplet creates an 'optical atom'
Shining light on a water droplet creates effects analogous to what happens in an atom. This can help us understand how atoms work, write researchers from the University of Gothenburg in a new journal article published in Physical Review Letters. If you whisper by the wall in the dome of...
Phys.org
Recreating the natural light-harvesting nanorings in photosynthetic bacteria
Nearly all the chemical energy available to Earth's lifeforms can be traced back to the sun. This is because light-harvesting (LH) supramolecules (two or more molecules held together by intermolecular forces) enable plants and some types of bacteria (typically at the base of the food chain) to leverage sunlight for driving photosynthesis. For these supramolecules to be effective, they need to have multiple pigments, such as chlorophyll, arranged in special structures that vary among species.
Phys.org
Researchers uncover key mechanisms for sustainable ammonia production
A University of Central Florida research team with collaborators at Virginia Tech has published critical findings about the electrochemical synthesis of ammonia, advancing sustainable fertilizer research and thus aiding global food safety efforts. Ammonia, a compound of nitrogen and hydrogen, is an essential ingredient in many fertilizers for food production....
Phys.org
New semiconducting borophene paves the way for the lightest high-performance transistor
In the year 1808, French chemists Joseph-Louis Gay-Lussac and Louis-Jacques Thenard, and independently, English chemist Humphry Davy, discovered the fifth element of the periodic table—boron. In crystalline form, boron primarily possesses three polymorphs, i.e., three distinct unit cell configurations: α-rhombohedral, β-rhombohedral, and β-tetragonal, among 16 possible bulk allotropes.
Phys.org
Scientists release new map of all the matter in the universe
Sometimes to know what the matter is, you have to find it first. When the universe began, matter was flung outward and gradually formed the planets, stars and galaxies that we know and love today. By carefully assembling a map of that matter today, scientists can try to understand the forces that shaped the evolution of the universe.
Phys.org
Study: Superconductivity switches on and off in 'magic-angle' graphene
With some careful twisting and stacking, MIT physicists have revealed a new and exotic property in "magic-angle" graphene: superconductivity that can be turned on and off with an electric pulse, much like a light switch. The discovery could lead to ultrafast, energy-efficient superconducting transistors for neuromorphic devices—electronics designed to operate...
Phys.org
How intracellular fluid flows influence the formation of complex patterns
The formation of patterns is a universal phenomenon that underlies fundamental processes in biology. An example are the concentration patterns of proteins, which direct vital cellular processes, including cell division, polarity, and movement. These protein patterns arise from the interplay of chemical reactions and the spatial transport of proteins. Transport can occur either passively (through diffusion) or actively (through flows). Unlike diffusion, transport by flows exhibits a clear preferred spatial direction.
Phys.org
Webb telescope catches early galaxy formation in action
Astronomers from the Cosmic Dawn Center have unveiled the nature of the densest region of galaxies seen with the James Webb Space telescope in the early universe. They find it to be likely the progenitor of a massive, Milky Way-like galaxy, seen at a time where it is still assembling from smaller galaxies. The discovery corroborates our understanding of how galaxies form.
Phys.org
Explanation found for puzzling observation of Shiba states in superconductors
The origin of a mysterious experimental observation in a superconductor with a magnetic impurity sitting on top of it has been revealed in a theoretical study by a RIKEN researcher and a collaborator. This could help realize a robust quantum state residing in a superconductor that may find application in quantum computers.
BBC
Hubble telescope: Supermassive black hole caught eating a star!
The life of a star is pretty dramatic - they're formed when space dust starts bonding together, they give life to solar systems and can burn brightly for millions of years. And sometimes, very rarely, they get eaten by supermassive blackholes!. Scientists at Nasa managed to catch this happening recently,...
Phys.org
Artificial intelligence aids discovery of super tight-binding antibodies
Scientists at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have developed an artificial intelligence (AI)-based strategy for discovering high-affinity antibody drugs. In the study, published January 28, 2023 in Nature Communications, researchers used the approach to identify a new antibody that binds a major cancer target 17-fold tighter than an existing antibody drug. The authors say the pipeline could accelerate the discovery of novel drugs against cancer and other diseases such as COVID-19 and rheumatoid arthritis.
Phys.org
Exploring how to develop better rechargeable aluminum batteries
A team from China published new work on rechargeable aluminum batteries in Energy Material Advances. "Rechargeable aluminum batteries (RABs) have great potential as powerful candidates for large-scale energy storage devices," said the corresponding author Chuan Wu, professor at School of Materials Science and Engineering in Beijing Institute of Technology. "The high theoretical capacity, abundant reserves and high security will help RABs achieve application and commercialization."
Phys.org
'Snapshots' of translation could help us investigate cellular proteins
Advances in molecular biology have revealed that pep-tRNAs—nascent polypeptides inside the ribosome that are covalently attached to transfer RNA—are involved in myriad cell functions, including gene expression. All proteins exist as pep-tRNAs at some point, and studying these translation intermediates is vital as they possess properties of both RNA and protein, and can help researchers better understand the specifics of translation.
Phys.org
Is there life on Mars? Maybe, and it could have dropped its teddy
Yogi, Paddington and Winnie the Pooh, move over. There's a new bear in town. Or on Mars, anyway. The beaming face of a cute-looking teddy bear appears to have been carved into the surface of our nearest planetary neighbor, waiting for a passing satellite to discover it. And when the...
Phys.org
Investigations reveal more evidence that Mimas is a stealth ocean world
When a Southwest Research Institute scientist discovered surprising evidence that Saturn's smallest, innermost moon could generate the right amount of heat to support a liquid internal ocean, colleagues began studying Mimas' surface to understand how its interior may have evolved. Numerical simulations of the moon's Herschel impact basin, the most striking feature on its heavily cratered surface, determined that the basin's structure and the lack of tectonics on Mimas are compatible with a thinning ice shell and geologically young ocean.
Phys.org
Researchers find deer carry SARS-CoV-2 variants that are extinct in humans
Cornell University researchers have found that white-tailed deer—the most abundant large mammal in North America—are harboring SARS-CoV-2 variants that were once widely circulated, but no longer found in humans. Whether or not deer could act as long-term reservoirs for these obsolete variants is still unknown, as scientists continue...
Phys.org
Study shows that eggshells of large, flightless birds evolved along different tracks
Molecular analysis of the eggshell structure of large flightless birds such as ostriches and emus provides new insights into how they evolved. The study, published today in eLife, demonstrates that structural molecular analysis may complement other tools including genetic analysis in accurately tracing a group of animals' evolutionary history. The insights from the study may also aid research on the evolution of egg-laying dinosaurs.
