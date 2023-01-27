Read full article on original website
Related
I've lived in Phoenix for more than 10 years — here are 8 of the best places where you should actually eat
A local's list of the best restaurants to eat in Phoenix, Arizona, includes Bacanora, Ocotillo, Pizzeria Bianco, Steak 44, and more.
4 mistakes tourists make when visiting Phoenix, Arizona, and what a local says to do instead
The most dangerous mistakes tourists make in Phoenix are underestimating the heat, not drinking enough water, and not having the right hiking gear.
Mysterious Boom Heard Across Arizona And No One Knows What It Was
Police received multiple calls about the loud noise.
azmarijuana.com
New Arizona Marijuana Dispensary Opens on Feb 3
Just in time for “The Big Game” in Glendale on Sunday, Feb. 12, Mint Cannabis will open a new West Valley dispensary just minutes from State Farm Stadium. Near the I-10 and 75th Avenue intersection in west Phoenix, the new dispensary will be the Mint’s fifth in the state and will serve adults ages 21 and older. The grand opening celebration for the new dispensary (1211 N. 75th Ave.) is at noon on Friday, Feb. 3.
citysuntimes.com
Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23
Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
12news.com
Recap: Winter weather system drizzles on the Valley
PHOENIX — Temperatures are staying below average as clouds clear up into Tuesday afternoon. A system of winter weather brought some showers to the West Valley but ultimately didn't lay down much moisture. The system, originating in southern California was expected rain to the Valley and snow to the...
3 valuable lottery tickets sold across the Valley
PHOENIX — Friday and Saturday's lottery drawings yielded big returns for multiple people who bought tickets in the Valley. Arizona Lottery said three local tickets are now worth $40,000 or more after matching the numbers drawn over the weekend. The three tickets were sold at the following locations:. Carioca...
Police: 3-year-old dies after ingesting fentanyl pill in Apache Junction
APACHE JUNCTION, Ariz. — A 3-year-old boy has died after he allegedly ingested a pill containing fentanyl, police said. The Apache Junction Police Department said Monday the young boy was taken to the hospital by his family and was given Narcan before the child was flown to another hospital, where he died from an overdose.
tourcounsel.com
Arizona Mills | Shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona
Arizona Mills is an outlet shopping mall in Tempe, Arizona within the Phoenix metropolitan area and it is one of the tourist destinations in Phoenix, Arizona and it was owned by the Mills Corporation (which owned 25%) and Taubman Centers. However, Taubman has since sold the remaining 75% stake to Simon, who purchased it in 2007 from the Mills Corporation.
AZFamily
Did you hear it? Mystery boom reported across Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people in one east Valley city say they heard a loud boom or explosion early Sunday morning. Some took to social media saying they felt a vibration in Old Town Scottsdale. Others said their houses shook, and they saw a flash and heard planes shortly after the boom.
KOLD-TV
Shopping cart theft on the rise in southern Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Shopping carts are disappearing from stores big and small all across the nation, including in Arizona. With shopping carts disappearing, it’s causing a lot of frustration for both retailers and shoppers. According to officials, shopping carts are being stolen in large numbers in...
AZFamily
Downtown Chandler’s Recreo re-branding to Mexican cantina
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Recreo restaurant in Chandler is rebranding to Recreo Cantina, bringing new Mexican dishes and cocktails to the community. The Cantina is celebrating its one-year anniversary and is reintroducing itself at 28 S. San Marcos Pl. with a brand new drink and food menu, as well as interior changes to the restaurant itself! Patrons will be able to enjoy the outdoor patio decorated with twinkling lights, outdoor furniture, and a bar swing set for adults. There will also be live entertainment featuring local musicians.
thisistucson.com
New eats! 20 new restaurants and expansions in Tucson this winter
Winter is always a busy time in Tucson. People who live in cold weather climates flock to Tucson like sandhill cranes; students return to class. It’s a great time to open a restaurant, with the rest of our glorious spring to capitalize on sunny weather. At least 20 local...
2 Local Restaurants Are The Best in the Country, According to Yelp
There are a number of “best of” restaurant lists out there. Most are put together by larger publications and industry-backed restaurant groups that, while giving you a nice picture of the top restaurants in the country (or around the world), there is often a heavy influence from restaurant owners and executives. In fact, most “best of” or “best selling” lists have very specific credentials that can elevate a name brand over an outsider. That is why, for many, the best lists are those put together by average individuals who just know what they like. When it comes to the food and beverage industry, all of this is summed up in the annual Yelp top 100 lists. These lists showcase the best-rated and reviewed restaurants in the country. And with the 2023 edition of the list, two Tucson restaurants came out on top.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Mexican Restaurants in Metro Phoenix
The scope of Mexican food in Phoenix is vast, with restaurants and chefs showcasing recipes from Sonora to Chihuahua and Mexico City to Oaxaca. Each region is as different and special as the local restaurants serving the food. Three of the Phoenix restaurants on this list — two relative newcomers...
tourcounsel.com
Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
Unusual Sink Inside Arizona Home For Sale Has People's Heads Turning
This sink is truly a work of art.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Celeb Chef Giada De Laurentiis Opening 2 Restaurants in Town
Metro Phoenix has an abundance of restaurants. Whether you’re hungry for Mexican, Italian, Cuban, or just want a good old-fashioned burger and fries, there’s an option out there for you. However, despite the ever-growing assortment of dining opportunities in a fast-growing metro area, there is one thing the Valley doesn’t have that many other cities of similar sizes do: celebrity chef restaurants. The majority of name-brand chef restaurants around greater Phoenix are smaller spin-offs, such as the Bobby Flay restaurant coming to the airport, and Guy Fieri’s joint at Chase Field. The lack of celebrity chef-based establishments is going to change in the near future though, as one of the biggest names in food television will be opening not one, but two restaurants in Phoenix.
15-year-old smuggler arrested in Benson, AZ
On Saturday, Jan. 21, agents with the U.S. Border Patrol (USBP) arrested a 15-year-old U.S. citizen for smuggling 4 migrants.
Comments / 0