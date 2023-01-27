Read full article on original website
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
Paul Burrell shares fears he may not live to Christmas as he announces ‘life-changing’ cancer diagnosis
Paul Burrell has shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, opening up about the “life-changing” news on ITV’s Lorraine this morning, 30 January.The former butler to Princess Diana became emotional as he recalled wrapping Christmas presents in December and wondering whether he would be able to do the same this year.“I was really lucky they caught it early,” Mr Burrell told Lorraine Kelly“I don’t think men are particularly good about going to the doctors - they need nudging.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Paul Pelosi attack suspect makes chilling confession in call to TV stationUprooted London bollards reveal hidden wartime secret‘Robot dog’ can tackle sand dunes at three metres per second in tech first
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told
A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
'Notes were missing' before Cheltenham woman took own life
A young woman took her own life in a secure psychiatric unit using a method she had previously attempted at another facility, an inquest has heard. Laura Davis, 22, from Cheltenham in Gloucestershire, died at Arbury Court in Warrington on 20 February, 2017. Prior to entering Arbury Court, Ms Davis...
The joy and the trauma of carrying a celebrity's baby
Paris Hilton joined a growing list of celebrities this week who have talked publicly about having a child with a surrogate. We rarely hear the surrogate's side of the story, but as Shanna St Clair explains, it can be great - or awful. The names of the celebrities have been...
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
Woman died after walking out of Priory Hospital Arnold
Police are investigating the death of patient who was able to walk out of a mental health unit on Christmas Day. Helen Tarry's body was discovered on farmland on Boxing Day morning, a short distance from the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, where she was being treated on a secure ward.
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Teacher accused of Edinburgh abuse charged with indecent assault
A former teacher accused by BBC presenter Nicky Campbell and others of abuse at schools in Edinburgh has appeared in court in South Africa. The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with committing an indecent act with a minor, and indecent assault at a boys primary school in Cape Town in 1988.
Dangerous driving: Mum hopes to change law after daughter's death
A mother whose daughter was killed by a speeding driver is campaigning to change the law to prevent other families from suffering the same pain. Courtney Ellis, 14, died after being hit by a car in St Helens, Merseyside in September 2021. Courtney's mother Angela Burke wants to prevent those...
Tudor pendant linked to Henry VIII among new finds
A Tudor gold pendant linked with Henry VIII is one of thousands of treasures discovered by metal detectorists unveiled at the British Museum. The heart-shaped pendant and chain, found in Warwickshire, features Tudor roses and a pomegranate bush. The reverse shows 'H' and 'K' letters, thought to reference Henry VIII...
Teacher's strikes: 'I love my job but something needs to change'
Thousands of teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday, meaning some schools may have to be closed. Shalina Patel, who is a history teacher at Claremont High School in Harrow, north-west London, documented her day at school to show why she feels the need to strike.
Laura Winham: Gas worker could hold key over flat death, say police
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home. Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021. She is thought to...
Liam Taylor: Knife-crime murder that ripped a family apart
"They wake up every morning and they breathe. They breathe but they're not surviving - they're not really living." This is how Julie Taylor describes the devastating effect of her grandson's murder. Three years on from the senseless killing, Mrs Taylor talks because the rest of the family is still...
