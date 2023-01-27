Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
LGBT bar in Coventry seeks new premises amid redevelopment
The managers of a bar predominantly used by the LGBT community say customers will be left without "safe spaces" in the city when it closes. The Yard Bar is within Coventry's Bull Yard, which is set for demolition and redevelopment under the City Centre South project. Kieran Jones said despite...
BBC
Asylum seekers missing from Hove hotel arrested for drug offences
Three asylum-seekers missing from a hotel in Hove were arrested for drug offences, it has emerged. Sussex Police said 76 minors housed in the city were currently missing. Two of the young people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs in Cambridgeshire and Gloucester, while the third was arrested on suspicion of cultivation of cannabis in Tottenham.
BBC
Mentally ill woman decapitated brother, court told
A woman attacked her brother with a knife and cut off his head while "in the grip of a very serious mental illness", a court has heard. Heaven Belal, 41, is accused of killing her brother Omar Belal in Edmonton in 2021. Psychiatrists agreed that Belal was suffering from delusions...
BBC
Hillsborough disaster: Families profoundly failed, say police
Police forces have apologised for "profound failings" which have "continued to blight" relatives of victims of the Hillsborough disaster. On behalf of all 43 forces, police chiefs have promised "cultural change". They admitted "policing got it badly wrong" in the aftermath of the fatal stadium crush and said a range...
BBC
Further consultation on A66 dual carriageway plans
People are being invited to give their views on changes to plans to revamp 50 miles of the A66. The A66 Northern Trans-Pennine project aims to dual the single carriageway from Penrith to Scotch Corner. Feedback from the public and partners had been taken on board for the £1.3bn scheme,...
BBC
Cardiff barista training project aims to boost confidence
Coffee kick starts the day for many, but one mum is using it to boost young people's confidence and careers. Natalie Hodgkinson set up Boss and Brew Academy, a barista training project, to help young people from minority backgrounds in her community. Ms Hodgkinson wants to give the 16 to...
BBC
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
BBC
New powers to curb strike disruption approved by MPs
MPs have backed plans aimed at enforcing minimum service levels for some sectors during strikes. Under the bill, some employees, including in the rail industry and emergency services, would be required to work during industrial action - and could be sacked if they refuse. The bill passed by 315 votes...
BBC
Teacher accused of Edinburgh abuse charged with indecent assault
A former teacher accused by BBC presenter Nicky Campbell and others of abuse at schools in Edinburgh has appeared in court in South Africa. The 83-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with committing an indecent act with a minor, and indecent assault at a boys primary school in Cape Town in 1988.
BBC
Concerns over disabled access at new Shropshire footbridge
Wheelchair users have expressed disappointment at being unable to use a revolutionary new footbridge which replaced a "high-risk" rural crossing. Network Rail has said the so-called flow bridge at Wistanstow, Shropshire, was the first of its type in the UK. The issue of disability access has been raised in comments...
Peers deliver several blows to government’s anti-protest bill
A government bill aimed at cracking down on protest has suffered a number of setbacks in the House of Lords, setting the stage for a tense showdown between parliament’s two chambers. Peers inflicted a number of defeats on the wide-ranging public order bill, which is aimed at curbing guerrilla...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
Britain's leader fires party chairman over tax bill allegations
Rishi Sunak had faced pressure to sack Nadhim Zahawi amid allegations he settled a multimillion-dollar unpaid tax bill when he ran Britain's Treasury.
US News and World Report
Facebook Seeks to Block $3.7 Billion UK Mass Action Over Market Dominance
LONDON (Reuters) - Facebook on Monday asked a London tribunal to block a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users’ personal data. Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of the Facebook group,...
BBC
Laura Winham: Gas worker could hold key over flat death, say police
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home. Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021. She is thought to...
BBC
Caerphilly: JCB house attack driver given suspended sentence
A man who drove a JCB digger into the front of a house has been given a 16-month suspended prison sentence. Mark Holmes, 56 from Penybryn, Caerphilly had been under the influence of alcohol when he caused £28,000 worth of damage to a house in Blackwood and "minor injuries" to the owner.
BBC
Nadine Dorries broke rules with talk show role - watchdog
Nadine Dorries has been accused by Parliament's anti-corruption watchdog of breaking the ministerial code by not consulting it before taking a TV job. The former culture secretary will host a new talk show, Friday Night With Nadine, on TalkTV from 3 February. Lord Pickles, chair of the Advisory Committee on...
BBC
Thornton-le-Dale: Woman, 88, killed by failed asylum seeker, court told
A failed asylum seeker killed an 88-year-old woman he described as his "surrogate grandmother" at her home in North Yorkshire, a court has heard. The body of Brenda Blainey was found at the property on High Street in Thornton-le-Dale on 5 January 2022. Leeds Crown Court heard Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon had...
BBC
Homelessness rises to highest level on record
The number of people classed as homeless in Scotland hit an all-time high last year, according to the latest figures. There were 28,944 open homelessness cases in September 2022 - the highest since Scottish government records began in 2002. The figures were an 11% rise on the previous year. Housing...
Comments / 0