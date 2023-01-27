Read full article on original website
After Tyre Nichols' Death, NYPD Units Are Being InvestigatedAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
3 fire employees have been fired, and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave, according to officials.Malek SherifMemphis, NY
Unleash Your Inner Foodie: The Yelp Guide to the Top Taco Tuesdays in Syracuse, NYJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Elijah Moore from Cardinal Hayes in the Bronx Commits to SyracuseAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITSyracuse, NY
Following the murder of Tyre Nichols, protesters around the US condemn police violence.Sherif SaadMemphis, NY
New girls basketball state poll: 2 new Section III teams join rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — Two new Section III girls basketball teams made an appearance in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association poll. Auburn (No. 28 in Class AA) and Westhill (No. 24 in B) join the poll after being unranked.
We pick, you vote: Who are the best goalies in Section III ice hockey? (poll)
Syracuse, N.Y. — A strong goalie could bail out your defense or be the difference between a win or a loss on any given night. Section III is full of players that put in impressive performances between the pipes on a nightly basis.
HS roundup: Auburn boys bowlers win, snap three-way first-place tie
It’s been a three-team race for first place nearly all season in the Empire Division of Salt City Athletic Conference boys bowling league. Auburn, East Syracuse Minoa and Central Square all held 14-2 records on Monday. The Maroons broke that tie with a 5-2 victory over Cortland. East Syracuse...
Syracuse freshman Chris Bell endured a quick hook and a long benching: ‘It’s hard, but it’s basketball’
Syracuse, N.Y. – Chris Bell was taking a seat on the Syracuse bench, while the Dome faithful were still standing and clapping. Syracuse’s game against Virginia was just 14 seconds old when Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, upset over a turnover by Bell, summoned the freshman to the bench.
New boys hockey state poll: 5 Section III teams remain in latest rankings
One Section III team remained in the top five in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. Skaneateles stayed at No. 4 in Division II. The Lakers, winners of their last five games, are coming off a 6-0 victory over New Hartford on Friday.
‘Cuse Can’t Close: Syracuse basketball loses to Virginia 67-62 (Brent Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — There are no cigars or coffee today for the Syracuse University men’s basketball team because the Orange can’t close. Syracuse snatched defeat from the jaws of victory again on Monday night at the JMA Wireless Dome in a 67-62 loss to No. 6 Virginia.
Syracuse football 2023 schedule: Will this be a good November for the Orange? (analysis)
Syracuse, N.Y. — This might be the year Syracuse football finally breaks its recent November slump. The order for the full 2023 schedule was released by the ACC on Monday night, and the final four games of the season are favorable for SU. Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced closer to the season, typically two weeks before each game.
Syracuse football’s 2023 schedule: A Thursday night game, a neutral site and 2 November home games
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will play what will likely be its three hardest games of the 2023 season back to back to back. SU hosts Clemson as its first ACC opponent of the season on Sept. 30 and then hits the road for consecutive road trips to the University of North Carolina and Florida State. All three programs finished at the top of the conference last season.
Benny Williams was out of Monday’s Virginia game for ‘personal’ reasons
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Benny Williams did not play in Monday night’s game against Virginia for “personal” reasons, Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim said. Boeheim said Williams will be back at practice Wednesday. The Orange will take Tuesday off from practice as its usual NCAA mandated time off. SU next plays on Saturday at Boston College.
Wrestling wrap-up: Two Oswego County wrestlers claim podium spots at state tourney
SYRACUSE — Two area wrestlers made it to the podium in the first-ever NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational at SRC Arena on Friday. In the 165-pound weight class, Mexico’s Renee Kinikin claimed the crown in her weight class.
Benny Williams is not in JMA Wireless Dome for Syracuse’s basketball game vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Sophomore forward Benny Williams is not in the JMA Wireless Dome Monday night and will not be here when Syracuse plays Virginia at 7 p.m. It’s unclear why Williams is not at the game. Williams has played in every SU game but one thus far this...
Marcellus wrestlers win Onondaga High School League title
The Marcellus-Onondaga wrestling team won the Onondaga High School League title on Saturday. The Mustangs amassed a 355.5-point total, followed by Phoenix at 339 and Jordan-Elbridge at 264.
New Hartford bowler rolls second 300 game of season (video)
New Hartford bowler Ray Cyr rolled his second perfect 300 game of the season in the Spartans’ 11-0 victory over Utica Proctor on Monday. Cyr finished with a 773 series that included games of 237, 236 and 300.
Syracuse can’t make a play down the stretch, loses to Virginia (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse and Virginia rematched Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome. It did not go well for Syracuse the first time the teams met this season in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers beat the Orange 73-66 on Jan. 7.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 67-62 loss to No. 6 Virginia on Monday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls...
High school roundup: 2 Section III boys wrestling teams fall short in NYSPHSAA Dual Championships
The Central Valley Academy and Cicero-North Syracuse boys wrestling squads fell short at grabbing a title on Saturday during the New York State duel meet championships at the SRC Arena. The Thunder made it to the Division II title match against Section IV’s Tioga. This came after CVA went 2-0...
Syracuse, a good 3-point shooting team, was a bad 3-point shooting team against Virginia
Syracuse, N.Y. – Syracuse came into Monday night’s game in the JMA Wireless Dome ranked 39th nationally in 3-point shooting. The Orange men were making 37.1% of their threes. To put that into perspective, last year’s Syracuse team shot 37.7% from the 3-point line, though that Orange team had more volume 3-point shooters.
Jim Boeheim Was a Condescending Jerk to a Reporter Asking a Relevant Question
Jim Boeheim continues to be the worst.
Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic 2023 canceled because the ice is just too thin
No pond hockey tourney this year, team. The Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic has been canceled due to warm weather. The high temperatures mean the ice won’t freeze enough on Hiawatha Lake by puck drop this weekend. The tournament was already postponed one week, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4,...
Fayetteville-Manlius boys basketball senior continues family tradition with 1,000-point feat (photos, video)
Trevor Roe comes from a family that’s rich in basketball tradition. His father Matt, and his sister Lexie, both reached the 1,000-point plateau with their respective Fayetteville-Manlius varsity basketball squads of the past.
