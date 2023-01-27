ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse football’s 2023 schedule: A Thursday night game, a neutral site and 2 November home games

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football will play what will likely be its three hardest games of the 2023 season back to back to back. SU hosts Clemson as its first ACC opponent of the season on Sept. 30 and then hits the road for consecutive road trips to the University of North Carolina and Florida State. All three programs finished at the top of the conference last season.
