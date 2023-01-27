ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
msn.com

MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, repotedly divorces again

She’s still in her prime. Amazon owner Jeff Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott is single again after finalizing her divorce from chemistry teacher Dan Jewett, TMZ reports. The pair announced their marriage in March 2021, with Scott filing for divorce in September 2022. TMZ said the pair signed a private separation contract that will determine asset settlements.
WASHINGTON STATE
geekwire.com

Lauren Sanchez plans to lead an all-female crew on Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin spaceship

Lauren Sanchez is planning to follow in the footsteps of her billionaire boyfriend, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, by taking a trip aboard the suborbital rocket ship built by Bezos’ Blue Origin space venture. And she plans to bring an all-female crew with her on the mission, which she hopes will take place by early 2024.
Jenn Leach

The richest rappers in the U.S.

It's surprising to learn about the net worth of celebrities. This Tik To video went viral revealing the richest rappers in the United States. It amassed over 650,000 views, more than 12,000 likes, 1,100+ comments, 1,300+ favorites, and more than 1,800 social shares.
Mashed

Elon Musk's Brother Is The Richest Chef You've Never Heard Of

When you hear the last name Musk, the business magnate and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, who most recently became the owner of Twitter, probably springs to mind. However, few are aware that a second Musk brother exists, one who has become quite successful in the food world. Kimbal Musk, the South African-born chef and Musk family middle child is at the very top of the list of the world's richest chefs, according to a recent ranking by Stacker.
COLORADO STATE
Freethink

Sophia the robot talks Elon Musk, climate change, and more

In 2016, Hong Kong-based engineering company Hanson Robotics unveiled Sophia the robot, a humanoid specifically designed to interact socially with people. While she doesn’t have anything close to human intelligence, Sophia’s mix of AI and scripting software allows her to hold a remarkably coherent conversation, and her lifelike appearance and ability to emulate and respond to human expressions is unparalleled in the world of robotics.
NBC Chicago

Here Are the Layoff Severance Packages Google, Microsoft, Amazon and Other Tech Giants Have Promised

Google is the latest Big Tech company to reduce head count, laying off 12,000 employees. Severance packages vary from company to company, ranging from the minimum legally required to longer-term packages that include health-care benefits and accelerated vesting. Regardless, laid-off employees will enter an uncertain job market with reduced investor...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Why More Physicists Are Starting to Think Space and Time Are ‘Illusions’

This past December, the physics Nobel Prize was awarded for the experimental confirmation of a quantum phenomenon known for more than 80 years: entanglement. As envisioned by Albert Einstein and his collaborators in 1935, quantum objects can be mysteriously correlated even if they are separated by large distances. But as weird as the phenomenon appears, why is such an old idea still worth the most prestigious prize in physics?Coincidentally, just a few weeks before the new Nobel laureates were honored in Stockholm, a different team of distinguished scientists from Harvard, MIT, Caltech, Fermilab and Google reported that they had run...
teslarati.com

Rocket Lab aces first Electron rocket launch from US soil

After many delays, Rocket Lab has successfully launched an Electron rocket from US soil for the first time. The company’s small Electron rocket lifted off at 6 pm EST (23:00 UTC), January 24th, from a pad built at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility. About nine minutes later, the Electron upper stage reached low Earth orbit (LEO) and shut down its Rutherford Vacuum engine. 90 minutes after liftoff, the rocket finished deploying three new Hawkeye 360 Earth observation satellites, marking the successful completion of Rocket Lab’s first American launch.
VIRGINIA STATE
Fortune

ChatGPT is ‘down all the time’ and people keep using it. What that says to Google alum Elad Gil about bad Silicon Valley advice

ChatGPT-like success tends to happen very quickly, says Elad Gil. ChatGPT has taken the world by storm. The artificial intelligence chatbot from OpenAI has captured imaginations around the world and drawn hefty investments from Microsoft, which said this month it plans to sink billions into the venture and incorporate its technology into a wide range of its products.

Comments / 0

Community Policy