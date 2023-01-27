Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
At $7,400, Is This 1993 Mercury Capri XR2 a First Class Also-Ran?
For better or worse, we are unlikely to find a Mercury Capri XR2 in as nice of shape as today’s Nice Price or No Dice example, but does that ensure we’ll find its price tag equally as nice?. When I go out for my weekend run (rock music...
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Looks Basically the Same, Adds New Tech and Plug-In Hybrid
Even among other midsize luxury crossovers, the Mercedes-Benz GLE isn’t exactly an enthusiast favorite. Instead, it’s more focused on comfort and luxury. Sure, you can get AMG versions that are more fun to drive, but comfort is really where the GLE shines. And that’s arguably a good thing. It’s a big, heavy SUV, after all. And for 2024, the Mercedes-Benz GLE has been given a refresh.
The 2024 Mazda CX-90 Is a Big, Beautiful SUV Built Like a Sport Sedan
Mazda has had upscale aspirations for a while now. Redesigns of the CX-5 and Mazda3 show the brand’s know-how — both are great vehicles to drive, with interiors that are surprisingly classy. Those up-market moves continue with the all-new 2024 Mazda CX-90 you see here. It seems like...
At $15,000, Could This 2013 Chevy Tahoe SSV Put You in the Spotlight?
The seller of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Tahoe SSV claims the truck to be a “beast” and an “absolute workhorse.” Let’s see if it comes with an equally beastly price. Despite its relatively low mileage and seller’s boast of white-glove care, the...
Toyota Took 2022 Global Sales Crown Without Selling More Cars
Toyota is on top once again, Nissan and Renault have put the past to bed and Volvo won’t give up car subscriptions. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, January 30, 2023. 1st Gear: Three-peat. Toyota’s done it again, beating second-place Volkswagen Group to sell the...
The First 2024 Ford Mustang Sold For $565,000 at Auction
Charity auctions for first-run cars are all the rage right now. Every rich guy wants to get their hands on VIN Number One of a new make and model, so they can never use it and eventually trade it to another rich guy — and nab a nice tax deduction in the process, probably. Chevy hopped on the trend with the first C8 Corvette Z06 to roll off the assembly line, and GMC got its turn with the Hummer EV. Now, it seems, it’s Ford’s turn.
Ford Follows Tesla, Slashes Mach-E Prices Across the Board
Ford has reportedly done some pretty significant slashing to the Mustang Mach-E’s price. Following in the footsteps of Tesla, the automaker is cutting prices on its electric crossover by as much as $5,900 per vehicle. That’s not quite the 20 percent cut that Tesla made to some of its vehicles, but it’s still a considerable sum.
Audi Buys Into Sauber F1 Team Ahead of 2026 Entry
Audi has purchased a minority stake in the Sauber Formula 1 team (which is currently doing business as Alfa Romeo F1), as the manufacturer outlined in its plans announced last October. The German automaker is scheduled to join the world championship in three years. The 2026 F1 season might seem like an eternity away, but both Audi and Sauber are taking important steps to ensure they are as competitive as possible when the time comes.
I Don't Want to Drive Internal Combustion Cars Anymore
Over the past few years I’ve been lucky enough to drive a large majority of the new cars on sale, from hot hatchbacks and family SUVs to ultraluxury sedans and supercars. I love getting to experience the amazing variety in the automotive industry, especially as the world is reaching a tipping point in terms of electrification. Recently, while spending a week with the 2023 Mercedes-AMG EQE, I solidified my thoughts on something that’s been brewing in my brain for a while: I don’t want to drive gas-powered cars anymore. In nearly every new car internal-combustion car I’ve driven over the past couple years, I’ve come away thinking, “damn, that would just be better as an EV.”
Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson to Race NASCAR’s Le Mans Camaro
If you’ve been crowned the best in the world at the one thing you’ve worked at all your life, what do you do next? Would you stick at it, trying to keep holding onto your crown, or would you retire graciously to leave a cloud of mystery around your legacy? For ex-champions Jenson Button and Jimmie Johnson, it doesn’t sound like they’re taking either option, and are instead just having a go at whatever they fancy.
This Is Your Chance to Own an Incredibly Rare Spyker C8 Spyder
There are a lot of supercars that are quicker and more powerful than the Spyker C8 Spyder. There are also a lot of supercars that can lap a track faster. But there sure aren’t many that are as gorgeous. I mean, just look at it. Spyker didn’t need to make the C8 this good-looking, but it did, and the world is a better place because of it.
Haas F1 Has No Intentions of Cutting Ties With Ferrari
The Haas F1 Team has unveiled its livery ahead of the 2023 Formula 1 season. While the American team has clarified that the digital model isn’t a full representation of its car for the upcoming season, it does offer the first chance to see MoneyGram logos prominently featured on its livery. MoneyGram, a money transfer company, entered a multi-year title sponsorship agreement with Haas last October. The deal is believed to take Haas’ budget up to F1’s $135 million cost cap, which has raised questions about Haas’ close relationship with Ferrari.
Watch a Painstakingly Thorough Video Tour of the C8 Corvette Production Line
Since 1981, Chevrolet’s Bowling Green production plant has had one singular focus: building the Chevrolet Corvette. But in those 41 years, things have changed down in the Kentucky facility — processes have grown leaner, meaner, more technologically advanced and precise. This, of course, all becomes evident in the...
