City by City: Iron River, Hayward, Chisholm
Iron River, WI- The 4th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race is set to take place February 18. There will be four different categories: the mid-distance race, open race, four-dog event and six-dog event. Additionally, the Mutt Run will be back this year. At this event kids ages 4 -12 are invited to bring the family dog and see how fast it can run the 75-foot track. Sleds and harnesses are provided for this race. There is no fee for spectators and some viewing areas are even heated.
Construction Equipment Maker to Bring Hundreds of Jobs to Minnesota with Expansion
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global manufacturer of compact construction equipment...
Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40
TWO HARBORS, MN. -- The Beargrease 40 mushers made their way across the finish line on Sunday. This year’s winner, for the second year in a row, was Ashley Thaemert from Cook, Minnesota. Thaemert is a Beargrease veteran, but the young pups she raced with on Sunday ran the...
Creepy! A Face Appeared In The Ice On Lake Superior Near Minnesota’s North Shore
Our recent cold weather is leading to Lake Superior forming some new ice. Aside from a handful of days, this winter has largely been pretty warm, so there hasn't been a ton of ice formation going on out on Gitche Gumee. While a vast majority of the lake is still...
Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
51-year-old man arrested at Duluth airport after mental health crisis, threatening to shoot
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a large police presence at the Duluth International Airport Tuesday morning, according to the Duluth Police Department. At approximately 8:30 A.M., police responded to the airport after a report was made about a man having a mental health issue making threats to shoot.
Fast finishes highlight Beargrease 120, Oberg wins first title
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for 'fun' 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season.
Augustana ends UMD’s perfect conference record
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the UMD women’s basketball team hosted NSIC opponent, Augustana. Vikings finished with a 53-51 win over the Bulldogs to end UMD’s perfect conference record and 14 game win streak. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report. The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022. “As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to...
A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a new artistic spin on an old-time tradition at the Duluth Public Library Saturday. If you’ve stopped into the library in the past few weeks, you may have noticed a penny press machine. It’s part of a project called the Minnesota...
Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season
DULUTH, MN -- As the Beargrease 120 teams approached the starting line in Duluth Sunday morning, Rita Wehseler knew her dogs’ training load this season was a bit lighter than usual. “It’s been an interesting and tough year but I’ve been doing this for 20 years you have good...
Bitter cold temperatures add extra challenge for local firefighters
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Fighting fire is already a dangerous task, but add in extremely cold, negative temperatures, and that danger increases. Local fire departments have responded to several fires in the past few days when temps were bitterly cold. Early Sunday morning, a house caught fire in...
Duluth balloon artist twists bouquets for Valentine’s Day
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Laural Schultze, the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, is twisting up rose bouquets just in time for the February holiday. Schultze works out of Hucklebeary in Downtown Duluth, just off Superior Street. The roses are hand twisted by Schultze, who originally got the idea...
AND THEY’RE OFF: How to follow along with the John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The 2023 John Beargrease is officially underway. Teams took off from Billy’s Bar in Duluth on Sunday morning to make the trek up the North Shore. The Beargrease 40 racers will finish in Two Harbors Sunday night. Beargrease 120 teams will race through...
DOWN GO THE TOP DOGS: The Bulldogs sweep No.1 St. Cloud State Huskies
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night the unranked Bulldogs shocked the No.1 team in the nation when they outscored St. Cloud State, 5-3, but on Saturday night the Bulldogs brought even more shocking news when they swept the Huskies 6-3. In the first period, UMD came out firing away. Luke Loheit began the scoring fountain for the Bulldogs to take the early 1-0 lead. Following that, Ben Steeves capitalized on the power play while Jesse Jacques added a shorthanded goal to close out the first period with a commanding 3-0 lead.
Keeping up on oil changes and levels will keep cars out of the shop
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A dipstick check a day can keep the mechanic at bay. Those seem to be words to live by in this current age where supply chain issues concerning car parts have led to long lines outside of auto repair shops. Luckily also in this current age, break downs aren’t quite as frequent as in days of old.
Superior Fire: Wasabi restaurant destroyed after fire Monday morning
10:00 A.M. UPDATE: The first crews that arrived at the Wasabi restaurant saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the building, according to the Superior Fire Department. Fire crews originally tried to fight the fire from inside however as conditions worsened, they had to go outside to try to put out the fire.
Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods
It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
