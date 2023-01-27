ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia, MN

Comments / 0

Related
northernnewsnow.com

City by City: Iron River, Hayward, Chisholm

Iron River, WI- The 4th annual Northern Pines Sled Dog Race is set to take place February 18. There will be four different categories: the mid-distance race, open race, four-dog event and six-dog event. Additionally, the Mutt Run will be back this year. At this event kids ages 4 -12 are invited to bring the family dog and see how fast it can run the 75-foot track. Sleds and harnesses are provided for this race. There is no fee for spectators and some viewing areas are even heated.
CHISHOLM, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Ashley Thaemert wins 2023 Beargrease 40

TWO HARBORS, MN. -- The Beargrease 40 mushers made their way across the finish line on Sunday. This year’s winner, for the second year in a row, was Ashley Thaemert from Cook, Minnesota. Thaemert is a Beargrease veteran, but the young pups she raced with on Sunday ran the...
COOK, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Several cars shot at in Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department is investigating after reports that several vehicles had been damaged by gunfire in the Morgan Park and Gary New Duluth neighborhoods early Sunday Morning. Witnesses tell Northern News Now two loud shots rang out around 3AM in Morgan Park. The...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Fast finishes highlight Beargrease 120, Oberg wins first title

Laural Schultze, the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, is twisting up rose bouquets just in time for the February holiday. Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after physically, emotionally tough season. Updated: 23 hours ago. Beargrease 120 defending champ aiming for ‘fun’ 2023 race after...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Augustana ends UMD’s perfect conference record

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Saturday night, the UMD women’s basketball team hosted NSIC opponent, Augustana. Vikings finished with a 53-51 win over the Bulldogs to end UMD’s perfect conference record and 14 game win streak. Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth Police release 2022 Stop Data Report

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - The Duluth Police Department (DPD) released their first comprehensive stop data report. The news release states that all data in the report was collected in 2022. “As a police department, it is important for us to be transparent with our community in order to...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

A Penny For Your Art: Stamped pennies showcasing local artist

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - There was a new artistic spin on an old-time tradition at the Duluth Public Library Saturday. If you’ve stopped into the library in the past few weeks, you may have noticed a penny press machine. It’s part of a project called the Minnesota...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Bitter cold temperatures add extra challenge for local firefighters

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) -- Fighting fire is already a dangerous task, but add in extremely cold, negative temperatures, and that danger increases. Local fire departments have responded to several fires in the past few days when temps were bitterly cold. Early Sunday morning, a house caught fire in...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Duluth balloon artist twists bouquets for Valentine’s Day

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Laural Schultze, the owner of Lauralloons in Duluth, is twisting up rose bouquets just in time for the February holiday. Schultze works out of Hucklebeary in Downtown Duluth, just off Superior Street. The roses are hand twisted by Schultze, who originally got the idea...
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

DOWN GO THE TOP DOGS: The Bulldogs sweep No.1 St. Cloud State Huskies

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - On Friday night the unranked Bulldogs shocked the No.1 team in the nation when they outscored St. Cloud State, 5-3, but on Saturday night the Bulldogs brought even more shocking news when they swept the Huskies 6-3. In the first period, UMD came out firing away. Luke Loheit began the scoring fountain for the Bulldogs to take the early 1-0 lead. Following that, Ben Steeves capitalized on the power play while Jesse Jacques added a shorthanded goal to close out the first period with a commanding 3-0 lead.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Keeping up on oil changes and levels will keep cars out of the shop

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - A dipstick check a day can keep the mechanic at bay. Those seem to be words to live by in this current age where supply chain issues concerning car parts have led to long lines outside of auto repair shops. Luckily also in this current age, break downs aren’t quite as frequent as in days of old.
DULUTH, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Superior Fire: Wasabi restaurant destroyed after fire Monday morning

10:00 A.M. UPDATE: The first crews that arrived at the Wasabi restaurant saw heavy smoke coming from the back of the building, according to the Superior Fire Department. Fire crews originally tried to fight the fire from inside however as conditions worsened, they had to go outside to try to put out the fire.
SUPERIOR, WI
B105

Minnesota Man Shares Dramatic Video Of Truck Falling Through Ice at Lake Of The Woods

It seems every winter there are several rounds of warnings across the Northland regarding safety when it comes to going out onto a seemingly frozen body of water. Then every winter there are videos of vehicles or snowmobiles becoming partially submerged due to the ice not being able to withstand their weight. It can be very scary and very expensive, although the most important thing is that nobody gets hurt when this occurs.
AURORA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy