Greenville, SC

gsabusiness.com

HOT PROPERTIES: Greenville Housing Fund buys apartments for $31M

Greenville Housing Fund purchased Century Plaza Apartments, formerly known as The Ivy, a 212-unit complex on Century Drive in the Overbrook neighborhood for $31 million. It is the Greenville Housing Fund’s largest financial transaction ever, according to a news release from the nonprofit. The acquisition was facilitated in partnership...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Two new restaurants coming to Mauldin mixed-use development

More dining and drinks options are coming to BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. The development group who brought The Warehouse at Vaughn’s in Simpsonville, Warehouse at Midtown, Bourbon St. at Hampton Station, and the recently announced City Market at BridgeWay Station, is introducing two new food and beverage concepts at the under construction mixed-use development in Mauldin.
MAULDIN, SC
gsabusiness.com

Longtime Upstate restaurant group to open third location in Mauldin

Longtime regional restaurant group Stella’s is making its way to the under-construction mixed-use development BridgeWay Station in Mauldin. Hughes Investments Inc. announced the new concept by Stella’s Restaurant Group on Thursday. Owners Julia and Jason Scholz opened Stella’s Southern Bistro in 2008 in Simpsonville and their second restaurant,...
MAULDIN, SC
spartanburg.com

Seay House Sheds Light on Lives of 19th Century Women in Spartanburg

It’s the oldest home in the city limits of Spartanburg, and for most in town, that’s all they know about the Seay House—if they know anything at all. However, there’s a lot more to this old farm house than meets the eye, and the Spartanburg County Historical Association is hoping that the home can shine a light on the stories of women and their lives in 19th century Spartanburg. Originally built by Kinsman Seay around 1831, the home was later owned his three unmarried daughters, Ruthy, Patsy and Sarah Seay.
SPARTANBURG, SC
golaurens.com

Laurens' own Catie Rawl wins Miss Columbia

Laurens native Catie Rawl will compete in Miss South Carolina during the summer of 2023 after being crowned Miss Columbia on Saturday night. Rawl says that the Miss Columbia pageant was the first pageant she competed in within Miss South Carolina, when she was only 18, and feels that winning it this time around has been a "full circle moment for her."
COLUMBIA, SC
gsabusiness.com

Regionally based credit union announces growth plans for Greenville-Spartanburg

Will expand in the Upstate with two new locations this year — totaling eight branches in the region once these are complete. The expansion will significantly increase Truliant’s presence in the region, where it currently has a new regional operations office and a new banking branch, which were both opened in Greenville last year. Two new branches are also underway this year in Easley and Greer. After those are open, Truliant will add four more branches over the next three years and will share these locations at a later date. These branches will serve members along the Interstate 85 corridor, according to a Truliant news release.
GREENVILLE, SC
uncorkedasheville.com

13 Best Restaurants Near Biltmore Estate In Asheville, NC

Uncover the best restaurants near Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC – from locals and Biltmore annual passholders. Biltmore Estate is America’s largest home and Asheville’s hottest attraction. Even as locals, we enjoy the estate for its holiday decorations, restaurants, vibrant blooms, and hiking trails. We 100% think...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WYFF4.com

Greer firefighter prepares for a different challenge: open heart surgery

GREER, S.C. — A 22-year-old Upstate firefighter who was born with a heart defect is preparing to face a challenge different from those he faces on the job. Sebastian Hare is a firefighter with the Pelham-Batesville Fire Department. He says even though facing fires can be scary, facing his upcoming open-heart surgery is more difficult.
GREER, SC
spartanburg.com

Rabid Raccoon Confirmed in Spartanburg County; One Pet Exposed

The South Carolin Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a raccoon found near California Avenue and Jackson Street in Spartanburg, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. No people are known to have been exposed at this time. One dog was exposed and will be quarantined as required...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
thejournalonline.com

South Greenville fatality – August Road

Greenville County Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Ellis surveys the scene of a fatal wreck Friday night at the intersection of Augusta Road and Sterling Grove Road. Two vehicles collided after a sport utility vehicle turned in front of another vehicle. The driver of the sport utility, 86 year old William Starnes of Piedmont was killed. Starnes was not wearing a seatbelt. South Greenville firefighters also responded. The driver of the other vehicle was injured and was taken by ambulance to the hospital. (Photo by David Rogers)
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Mountain Xpress

Code Purple in effect for Saturday 1/28/23

Code Purple is in effect for Saturday, 1/28/23. National Weather Service predicts the temp will be 28° F and the wind chill is predicted to be 22° F. Additional weather information found at weather.gov. Purpose of Code Purple:. The purpose of the Code Purple procedure is to provide...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Inside 'gun room' on Murdaugh property

In Greenville County the search is on for a missing child. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is looking for a woman who was last seen one week ago. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Simpsonville. Week Two of Trial...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

