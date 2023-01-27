Read full article on original website
Related
FMX Is Again The Number One Radio Station In Lubbock Texas Thanks To You
Believe it or not, I've been studying humility. Part of that is thanking everyone who got us here. FMX is again the number-one radio station in Lubbock. We are overjoyed with the hot streak we are riding and we'd like to recognize some people. First Off There's You. Man, it's...
Two Paris Chefs Are Coming To Lubbock To Teach Cooking Classes
From Paris to Lubbock, only for a couple of days, two chefs are coming to teach Lubbock the way of their food. The two chefs are named Justin Ward and William Boutin. They will teach you things like making authentic macaroons, croissants, baguettes and other French bread. The fun doesn't stop there, they will also teach you how to make tarts and have four-course French dining experiences.
JUST IN: Luke Bryan Announces Lubbock Show
Country girls and boys get ready to shake it because beloved country artist Luke Bryan is stopping in Lubbock for a tour date. Luke Bryan is one of the most successful and awarded country artists of the 2010s and 2020s. He is a five-time "Entertainer of the Year", from both the Academy of Country Music Awards and the Country Music Association. He is one of the world's best-selling music artists, with over 75 million records sold.
Forget Hurricanes and Tornados: This is Texas’ Biggest Fear
Texans can handle quite a bit. We tough out hurricanes, squash deadly critters, and even chase tornados. However, the moment a winter storm sneaks its way in, all bets are off. When it comes to other forms of weather, we are built to handle them. But winter weather is a...
New Lubbock Liquor Store Coming To Indiana & 122nd Street
If you've gone to one liquor store, you've gone to them all, right? Well, not this spot. It's just different. If you have driven down Indiana Avenue past 98th street you can see a lot of things are changing and coming soon. We finally know what one of those is.
Lubbock Area Delays and Cancelations For Jan. 31 Freezing Weather
January 31 is a cold one as there is freezing precipitation in the air making visibility when driving difficult. Due to those weather conditions schools, government offices, and businesses in and around the Lubbock area have delayed their start times, canceled, or are starting on time this morning. A complete list of those area delays and cancelation can be found below:
Ditch Lubbock! Go Skiing And Snowboarding At One Of These Nearby Destinations
I absolutely adore skiing and snowboarding. I used to go every single year with my family when I was a kid, and at one point, my life's mission was to become a snowboarding instructor. Clearly, that didn't happen. I chose the much less exciting life of a radio personality and writer. I don't think my knees would appreciate it much if I suddenly changed my mind...but you never know...
Lubbock’s New Texas RoadHouse Finally Sets Grand Opening
We all know for some reason people have been dying to know when the new Texas Roadhouse will open and it is finally time. Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in Lubbock. So they are moving locations to make more room and hopefully help out the long waitlists. The new Texas Roadhouse location is being built at the site of the old Babies "R" Us location, which shared a building and parking lot with the old Toys "R" Us. The address is 6101 Slide Road.
everythinglubbock.com
Weather related announcements for Monday, January 30
LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Monday, January 30, 2023. Scroll down to see the list. An alert from Texas Tech University said, “The Texas Tech campus in Lubbock has delayed the start of in-person classes until 10 a.m. on Monday, January 30. In-person classes scheduled to start before that time are canceled. Online classes will continue as scheduled. TTU and System Administration employees should report at 9:30 a.m. or as directed by their supervisor. Buses will begin running on a normal schedule approximately 1 hour prior to campus opening.”
Is It Legal In Texas To Leave Your Dog Outside When It’s Really Cold?
It's been super cold in Lubbock for the past few weeks. This morning, it was only 19 degrees when I drove into work. Not fun. I was reminded of all of the animals that are outdoors. I've seen several chained up in yards, shivering in the snow. Is it actually...
fox34.com
Buckner family selling northwest Lubbock campus
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buckner Children and Family Services has announced plans to sell one of its two campuses in Lubbock, but the nonprofit says this will not impact its programs. The nonprofit says it’s planning on listing its Brentwood Avenue campus in the coming months due to increased maintenance...
KCBD
‘Not an easy decision:’ Lubbock ISD explains process for canceling or delaying school for bad weather
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With another First Alert Weather Day in the forecast because of icy conditions, a number of smaller school districts in outlying counties have already made the decision to delay or cancel classes Tuesday. The larger districts in and around Lubbock are expected to make that call early in the morning.
Last-Minute Plans: What to Do in Lubbock on January 27th Through 29th
Despite the frigid weather this week, it looks like things are going to warm back up a bit for the weekend. If you are looking for something to do, but aren’t sure where to start, you came to the right place. Starting with Friday, the 27th, there are a...
Important Lubbock and Nearby Area Delays/Closures for January 30
There is some freezing winter weather expected to hit the South Plains which could cause some very extreme driving conditions this morning. Some daycares, schools, businesses and government facilities in the Lubbock area have opted to delay their openings. This list will be updated as information becomes available. Belle’s &...
fox34.com
Jury selected for Hollis Daniels trial
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The capital murder trial of Hollis Daniels now moves to opening statements as jury selection has reportedly been completed. Prosecutors began the arduous task of narrowing down a jury list for the trial and had until Nov. 30, 2022, to determine whether they could make a list that would be impartial or the case would be moved to Midland.
Lubbock: Have You Played the Adorable Google Boba Game Today?
Google is known for their creative home page that changes depending on the season or occasion. Whether it’s something festive for a holiday or something relevant to what is going on in the world today, they have a variety of iconic 'doodles' they swap the original Google logo out with.
KCBD
Ice accumulations prompt school delays, closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As drizzle falls throughout the South Plains Monday morning, area schools are reporting delays and some closures. Authorities have also closed off a major portion of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, from Interstate 27 to Avenue Q.
Lubbock and the South Plains Brace For Ice Storm
Last week it was snow, this week another form of wintery precipitation is headed towards Lubbock and the surrounding areas. According to KAMC, Lubbock and the South Plains into the Rolling Plains are under the threat of ice accumulation instead of snow like we experienced last week. Cold temperatures will accompany the winter weather much of the week.
everythinglubbock.com
DPS investigates rollover on overpass in Wolfforth
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigating a rollover in Wolforth at West Main Street and US Highway 62/82 around 9:30 a.m. A photojournalist on scene said the road was blocked off in both directions. No details on injuries were available at the time. Check...
Lubbock Don’t Miss Out On The 2023 West Texas Winter Classic
We are still in the middle of Winter and that can only mean one thing, the West Texas Winter Classic is back in town. Some of you, if not a lot of you, may not actually know what that is and even though it may sound like a cool car show or even like some kind of race it's actually for the birds.
FMX 94.5
Lubbock, TX
12K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
FMX 94.5 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0