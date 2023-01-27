ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

WAFF

Man with Guntersville connections co-wrote Oscar nominated film

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Daniel Scheinert, who co-wrote and co-directed the film “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, has some connections to Guntersville, Alabama. The film, “Everything Everywhere All At Once” has been nominated for 11 Academy Awards. That is more nominations than any other film this year.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
92.9 WTUG

Action! This Is The Most Filmed Location in Alabama

One of the most exciting experiences is watching a movie or television show and seeing a location you know on the screen. "Hey! I know that place!" "Wow! They filmed over there?" All things I've said before while watching television or a major movie. What place in Alabama do you...
ALABAMA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Bridge Street Town Centre | Shopping center in Alabama

Bridge Street Town Centre is a lifestyle center shopping center in Huntsville, Alabama, developed by O&S Holdings and designed by TSArchitects, both of Los Angeles. The center is located in Cummings Research Park at the intersection of Old Madison Pike, Interstate 565, and Research Park Boulevard (Alabama State Route 255).
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Gifted Specialists fill broad needs of 20% of students

MADISON – “A high achieving child knows the answers. A gifted child asks more questions.” — Janice Szabos, “Challenge” magazine. That quote, maybe simplistic, does define the need that gifted specialists fill in Madison City Schools. During Gifted Education Month in January, the spotlight panned to 13 MCS specialists who challenge and mentor children in all elementary and middle schools.
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Cassie Reasner And Parker Ford Are High School Heisman Winners

HARVEST- The Heisman High School Scholarship Award recognizes exceptional ability, encouraging integrity and community responsibility and awards those student-athletes who display those virtues of excellence. Created in 1994 through a partnership with Wendy’s and the Heisman Trophy Trust, the national award has presented thousands of athletes from all 50 states with scholarship opportunities through exceptional action in the course of a sport, as well as, away from the confines of the athletic endeavor.
HARVEST, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event

CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category.   According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college.  “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

iAcademy at Athens Elementary welcomes public for 1st time

Members of the Athens community came together to celebrate the public unveiling of the new iAcademy at Athens Elementary on Sunday. A little more than a year since breaking ground, students' families were able to see the new school building. To celebrate, school officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony. iAcademy Principal...
ATHENS, AL
FOX54 News

Crestwood Medical Center gears up for American Heart Month

HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Crestwood Medical Center is gearing up for its twenty-eight-day 'Healthy Heart Challenge'. Director of Marketing Lori Light said the challenge is a fun and informative way for people to get information about heart disease and how important it is for each of our daily lives. "You'll receive tips on lifestyle changes and what you can do to live a stronger and healthier life. What it is, is you'll get an email every day during the month of February. It'll be a short article on tips and advice on exercise, a healthy diet, and all the things that you do to have a healthy heart," Light explained.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

James Clemens Finish 1-2 At Indoor Pentathlon State Championships

BIRMINGHAM- James Clemens set a record in the Indoor Pentathlon State Championship and won six medals as the Last Chance Indoor Track Meet held at the CrossPlex in Birmingham. The event was the last chance for athletes to qualify for the Indoor Track State Meet scheduled for Feb. 4. The State Indoor Track & Field Championship is set up where each school can enter their top two athletes who have met the state qualifying mark in each event. James Clemens qualified 20 athletes and four relay squads to the State Meet.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Price increases: egg prices impact north Alabama diners

Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on Tennessee River. Updated: 59 minutes ago. Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Meet the mother-son duo behind Sparks Healthcare Clinic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A local clinic is providing incredible urgent care right in the heart of Huntsville, and TVL is introducing you to the mother-son duo behind it all. Mary and Kaleb Sparks both work in healthcare and saw that people were struggling to find an urgent...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
FOX54 News

Sandra Moon Complex Phase 3 underway

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The City of Huntsville awarded a $3,381,700 contract to Lambert Contracting LLC to complete phase three of the Sandra Moon Community Complex on Bailey Cove Road. Parks and Recreation Director James Gossett says it will be the 'gem' in South Huntsville. "I think it will be...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Jones family wants to reclaim land where UAH building resides

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong allegations are being leveled against the city of Huntsville. The allegations are coming from a family in Huntsville who claim decades ago, the city of Huntsville and officials systematically stole the land their family once owned. They believe a wrong done decades ago, needs to be made right.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Off The Record: The latest rumors and rumblings in North Alabama

School Choice Week is wrapping up and it’s no surprise the state’s highest leaders are beating the “Parent’s Choice” drum. While a popular political slogan these days, it’s an issue that Alabama Education Association stands firmly against. An interesting two-step is shaping up in Montgomery between the powerful union and savvy political leaders. Stay tuned for some fancy footwork.
ALABAMA STATE
WAFF

Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

