St. Joseph rep wants legislature to vet constitutional changes before going on ballot
A St. Joseph state representative wants to change the initiative petition process seeking to amend the Missouri state constitution by channeling it through the General Assembly. Rep. Bill Falkner is working on language that would funnel proposed constitutional changes through the legislature before being placed on the ballot for a...
Carscoops
Missouri Bill Wants To Ban Legislature Requiring Businesses To Pay For EV Infrastructure
Members of the Missouri House committee are arguing that requiring businesses to install electric vehicle chargers is an infringement on their freedoms. Instead, the government wants to ensure that cities and counties that do require such installation to pay the bill themselves. The bill is backed both by fossil fuel interests and the Missouri Retailers Association.
mymoinfo.com
State Senator Introduces New Women’s Healthcare Bill
Missouri State Senator Elaine Gannon of Desoto has filed a bill aimed at protecting healthcare for new low-income mothers. The bill would extend Medicare coverage for these mothers from the current 60 days post-birth to one year post-birth. Gannon says she’s focused on improving the state’s maternal mortality rate.
gladstonedispatch.com
House committee hears pitch for mental health budget increases
JEFFERSON CITY — Proposed budget increases for the Missouri Department of Mental Health prompted thorough questioning at a hearing in the House of Representatives on Monday. Missouri’s ongoing mental health crisis has many contributing factors. Valerie Huhn, director of the Department of Mental Health, drew particular attention to staffing difficulties. Even though there are many empty beds across the department’s various care facilities, she said, patients cannot be treated when there is no staff.
gladstonedispatch.com
Push for open enrollment picks up steam as Missouri GOP focuses on education bills
The push to allow Missouri students to transfer out of their home district and direct tax money toward their new school of choice is picking up momentum, with a state Senate committee set to approve a pair of bills this week. The bills — one that would allow public districts...
Can you smoke marijuana in public in Missouri? Where weed isn’t allowed
While Missouri Amendment 3 permits marijuana use in private residences, it’s still against the law in parks, while walking along sidewalks, and in schools, both private and public.
muddyrivernews.com
Missouri attorney general calls for Columbia Public Schools staff to resign after drag show incident
COLUMBIA, Mo. — On the radio program 93.9 The Eagle’s “Wake up Mid-Missouri” with Branden Rathert and 104.5 NewsRadio KWOS, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey called for the resignation of some Columbia Public Schools officials after sending school children the 2023 Columbia Values Diversity Celebration that included a drag show presentation that took place on the morning of Thursday, January 19.
nextstl.com
Governor Parson Proposes $859M Driving Subsidy
My, my how times have changed. In 2015 fresh off the heels of the proposed sales tax increase for transportation (mostly for highways) going down in flames in August of 2014, MoDOT came up with the Missouri 325 plan. It was an austerity plan based on only $325M in state funding for road construction. Many hands were rung at the prospect that the state might not have enough funding to match the potential amount it could get from the Federal government. Since then in 2018 a gas tax increase put before voters also went down in flames. For a few years it appeared the state’s addiction to road building might be held in check. Perhaps we could discuss whether the state’s bloated and insolvent road network needed reform.
Missouri's Cruel New Homelessness Law Makes the Problem Worse
Lawmakers don’t understand the root causes of homelessness if they believe this bill will help
showmeprogress.com
Was never allowed to watch a public broadcasting children’s show because….Satan!
You miss out on those early basics of critical thinking. From time to time a right wingnut concern troll will try to leave a comment here. Our system defaults to automatic moderation – that is, comments have to be approved. We don’t allow such comments to be linked to the original post, but on occasion, when we see fit, we’ll mock these attempts.
kcur.org
Missouri Republicans advance 4 bills that would restrict voters' ability to put laws on the ballot
In a party-line vote, Missouri House members approved proposals to make it more difficult to pass constitutional amendments. A Missouri House committee approved four versions of proposals to overhaul the initiative petition process Thursday on party-line votes, despite warnings of well-funded opposition if lawmakers put one on the ballot. The...
Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD
The magic in “magic mushrooms” may be the ability to defeat post-traumatic stress disorder, and a St. Charles County Republican lawmaker wants to make them legal in a treatment setting. State Rep. Tony Lovasco of O’Fallon isn’t a hippie. He says he’s never taken psilocybin mushrooms or smoked a joint. “I’ve never even smoked a […] The post Missouri Republican pushes to legalize ‘magic mushrooms’ to treat depression, PTSD appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Missouri coal power plants polluting the groundwater, report says
MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — A new report finds nearly all Missouri coal plants are releasing toxins into the local groundwater. The report from two nonprofits, the Environmental Integrity Project and Earthjustice, showed improper storage of waste material from coal-fired power plants is causing unsafe levels of groundwater contamination at 91% of all coal plants in the United States.
Missouri child welfare agency pitches plan to ‘rebuild’ overburdened foster care system
The director of Missouri’s child welfare agency told lawmakers this week that the state has “effectively legally orphanized” around 1,500 children. Those children have had their legal ties to their biological parents severed — by a court, in what’s called termination of parental rights — but the social services agency had no adoptive parents ready to take their place.
fourstateshomepage.com
GALLERY: Missouri’s list of rejected vanity license plates for 2022
MISSOURI — Some people can’t help but push the envelope, and the absolute chaotic creativity used to push said envelope can be quite shocking. The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) rejected nearly 500 personalized license plates in 2022. The DOR website says no license plates will be issued...
Conservation Department looking to eliminate permits, fees for photography at conservation areas
The Missouri Department of Conservation is thinking about getting rid of permits and fees for commercial photographers in conservation areas after hearing complaints from the public.
KYTV
Missouri lawmakers hope to join the rest of the nation with proposed distracted driving laws for all ages
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) -Missouri lawmakers are trying again to make distracted driving against the law. ”We only prohibit drivers 21 and younger from texting and driving, it really sends the wrong message to drivers that once you turn a certain age, you can safely multitask behind the wheel,” said Nick Chabarria, a spokesperson for AAA.
Why there are thousands of uncertified teachers in Missouri schools
There are more than 3,000 uncertified teachers in Missouri, and the state's education department says it all goes back to the teacher shortage.
southarkansassun.com
$500 Monthly Payments Being Issued In Missouri Under Guaranteed Income Program
$500 worth of monthly payments are being issued in the state of Missouri for 18 months. These payments are under Missouri’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. In December 2022, Missouri Governor Tishaura Jones has signed the Working Families Bill into law. This bill established the state’s Guaranteed Basic Income cash assistance program. The program used $52 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding. $5 million of the funding provided around 440 households with $500 monthly payments for 18 months. The remaining funds from ARPA were directed to healthcare and public safety by creating better opportunities for the youth.
midriversnewsmagazine.com
What to expect as adult use cannabis laws take effect in Missouri
Adult use cannabis laws are now in effect across the state, but don’t line up at a dispensary just yet. Unless you have a medical marijuana ID card, adults over age 21 will likely have to wait until mid-February to purchase cannabis for personal use. Voters approved Amendment 3...
