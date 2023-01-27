ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

Citrus County Chronicle

BOCC vote ends Beverly Hills' Groundhog Da

Citrus County’s modestly-priced Beverly Hills subdivision was among the first retirement-oriented planned communities in Central Florida with a community center, park and swimming pool owned and maintained by the community. In the decades that have followed, the retirement-oriented community has become more demographically diverse with fewer retirees and more...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide

Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Commissioner says litter is bad for business

County Commissioner Diana Finegan said there are billion-dollar companies scoping out her district in Homosassa for relocation and they’re not getting a good picture of Citrus County by traveling throughout the county. Many of the road medians are unkempt, business storefronts are not attractive and litter abounds, she said.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Naha brings tastes of Japan to Crystal River

For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu. Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens

Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
HERNANDO, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Vape pens at Crystal River smoke shop leads to felony arrest

Vaping nicotine is growing in popularity, which also made it a target for retail theft last week. That’s according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrested Jayson Jennings, 18, of Crystal River Jan. 17. and charged him with felony retail theft of $750 or more.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL

