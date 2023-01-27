Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
Florida car dealer sees blue orb changing shape on security cameraRoger MarshOcala, FL
Citrus experiences slowdown in international visitors
International visitors to Citrus County accounted for about 20 percent of the tourism base before the pandemic. Today, it’s in single digits, said John Pricher, director of Citrus County Tourist Development.
BOCC vote ends Beverly Hills’ Groundhog Da
Citrus County’s modestly-priced Beverly Hills subdivision was among the first retirement-oriented planned communities in Central Florida with a community center, park and swimming pool owned and maintained by the community. In the decades that have followed, the retirement-oriented community has become more demographically diverse with fewer retirees and more...
Welcome to Our Home Citrus reference guide
Here’s your personal how-to, where-to guide to just about everything you need to feel right at home in Citrus County. So whether you just moved here, have lived here your entire life or are just visiting Citrus County for the first time, using Our Home should help you feel right at home.
Commissioner says litter is bad for business
County Commissioner Diana Finegan said there are billion-dollar companies scoping out her district in Homosassa for relocation and they’re not getting a good picture of Citrus County by traveling throughout the county. Many of the road medians are unkempt, business storefronts are not attractive and litter abounds, she said.
Naha brings tastes of Japan to Crystal River
For all those who love Japanese food, try the new restaurant Naha in Crystal River. They serve sushi, hibachi meals and ramen dishes, plus salads and appetizers along with many other choices on their menu. Naha has been open for the past four months. It’s located where Mama Sally’s once...
The Amish Cook: Reconnecting with old friends is good for the soul
I’m amazed as I see God at work. He’s been working through you, my friends, who have been praying for us and supporting us in countless ways over the past 10 months since Daddy Daniel was called home to heaven. This past week I was amazed anew; yes,...
County demolishes two Hernando homes deemed unsafe and crime dens
Two dilapidated Hernando residences were demolished on East Buffalo Lane after the county’s code enforcement department deemed them unsafe and the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office identified them as hotspots for needing law enforcement help. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Community Crimes detectives and Code Enforcement officers originally responded to...
Vape pens at Crystal River smoke shop leads to felony arrest
Vaping nicotine is growing in popularity, which also made it a target for retail theft last week. That’s according to Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies who arrested Jayson Jennings, 18, of Crystal River Jan. 17. and charged him with felony retail theft of $750 or more.
