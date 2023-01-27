SLO Museum of Art announces new mural

Art by Leah Rosenberg.

New mural commissioned by artist Leah Rosenberg

– This February, the San Luis Obispo Museum of Art will unveil a new site-specific mural by artist Leah Rosenberg, which will wrap the walls of the building. Rosenberg is a San Francisco-based artist who, “uses color itself as a medium, applying it to painting, installation, sculpture, printmaking, performance, video, and even food.” The mural, SLO(W) RAINBOW will take the place of Erin LeAnn Mitchell’s Calafia Was Here, and will be on view until February of 2024 and will be accompanied by a catalogue.

Rosenberg is an artist who is fascinated by color and who looks for ways to “harness the emotional and psychological power of color in everyday life to create opportunities for collective experience.” Visitors to the museum and those just passing by the area will be able enjoy Rosenberg’s vibrant mural, featuring rich colors, textures, and patterns.

The mural will occupy three walls of the building, and is designed to be approached from any direction. Two of the walls pay homage to the museum’s architecture and its natural setting, intending to ground people in the beauty of their surroundings and serve as a reminder to pause and enjoy the small pleasures of everyday life. On a third wall, colors will break up into small pieces, reminiscent of confetti or seeds being planted, demonstrating how parts come together to make a whole and reflecting on the importance of collaboration and community. The work also acknowledges the cyclical shifts that occur through changing seasons, weather, and light. SLO(W) RAINBOW reflects the creativity and joy of the museum, and is meant to inspire participation and relaxation.

Rosenberg’s work has appeared both throughout San Francisco and around the world. In the Bay Area, some of her work includes Everywhere A Color, a permanent installation at San Francisco International Airport’s (SFO) international terminal; 18 Colors for Ghirardelli Square; and Getting Better Everyday a Color, a 2021 installation at SFMOMA and a reprise of a previous project created during her 2015 residency at San Francisco’s Irving Street Projects.

Because of her expertise working with full spectrum color, Rosenberg was appointed as the Creative Director for Color Factory in New York and San Francisco. In the Bay Area, she orchestrated public art projects at State Bird Provisions, Pinhole Coffee and Workshop Residence, and Natoma Alley, as part of Site Unseen’s mission to activate alleyways around Yerba Buena Gardens. Her book The Color Collector’s Handbook published in 2018 by Chronicle Books, invites all people to connect through myriad hues.

More information can be found at www.sloma.org.