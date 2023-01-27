Read full article on original website
ISU student research lab receives more than $1 million MIRA grant
The path towards discovery and innovation is often marked with advancements made purely by chance. The National Institute of Health provides grants to investigative laboratories through the Maximizing Investigators’ Research Award (MIRA). Dr. Martin Engelke, a professor at Illinois State University, has received a five-year $1,653,423 MIRA grant for...
ISU to be one of 12 colleges in the nation to offer master's in marketing analytics
After two years of development, Illinois State University will be offering a master’s degree in marketing analytics in the fall. Two options will be offered for the program: a two-year master’s program for traditional graduate students as well as a 4+1 plan available for undergraduate students. The 4+1...
ISU director Bailey continues social justice work as University Professor
Dr. Alison Bailey was recently named University Professor by Illinois State University’s Office of the Provost. Bailey is the director of the Women’s, Gender and Sexuality Studies Program at ISU and is also an internationally recognized scholar in her discipline. Bailey shared that her journey into higher education...
Graduate Workers Union member Lazaroff explains new contract campaign 'Professionals Not Apprentices'
Illinois State University's Graduate Workers Union announced a campaign proposal for a new contract, titled "Professionals Not Apprentices." Steven Lazaroff, a member of the union and a graduate student, explained the contract is the union’s second collective bargaining contract and would represent over 400 graduate workers. Lazaroff then said...
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead in Normal
After being missing since Thursday night, Illinois State University student Matthew Listman was found dead near a creek in Normal. No foul play is suspected. The 21-year-old was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal. He had been reported missing Friday. About 10...
ISU track and field breaks personal records, climbs record books at PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Illinois State track and field captured a successful weekend at the PNC Lenny Lyles Invitational where multiple Redbirds broke career and program records Friday and Saturday at the Norton Healthcare Sport and Learning Center. Day one saw Rachel Hickey, San’Toria Harris, Mattison Plummer and Caroline Meyers...
ISU men's tennis comes up winless against Butler, Illinois
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois State men’s tennis dropped two matches in Champaign, Illinois, to finish its weekend 0-3. The Redbirds fell 4-1 in a match with Butler before losing 6-1 to Illinois. Despite the poor results, head coach Mark Klysner was pleased with the 'Birds, especially Nam Pham.
ISU men's basketball holds on for 72-66 win over MVC-leading SIU
Thanks to a 24-point effort from Seneca Knight and an efficient double-double by Kendall Lewis, Illinois State men's basketball held on to beat Southern Illinois Sunday at CEFCU Arena. At 4-9 in the Missouri Valley Conference ISU now has wins over the top-two teams in the league — SIU and...
Knight earns MVC Newcomer of the Week honors
Illinois State men's basketball's Seneca Knight was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following his strong stretch of play in the Redbirds' 1-1 week. Knight returned to the starting lineup against Bradley after coming off the bench the previous six games and made an immediate impact. Despite the overtime loss, Knight led the game with 19 points on 7-12 shooting to go with seven rebounds.
