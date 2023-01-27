Illinois State men's basketball's Seneca Knight was named Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week following his strong stretch of play in the Redbirds' 1-1 week. Knight returned to the starting lineup against Bradley after coming off the bench the previous six games and made an immediate impact. Despite the overtime loss, Knight led the game with 19 points on 7-12 shooting to go with seven rebounds.

