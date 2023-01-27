Read full article on original website
Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day: “My name is Mr. Cheeks, and if you adopt me, you won’t regret it!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Cat of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a large-sized orange/white tabby male domestic short hair. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “I might look sad right now, but if you adopt me I’ll get happy fast!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a brown/white dachshund male. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
A round of a-paws: All 10 dogs in danger of euthanasia adopted or rescued
Coweta County Animal Services officials say all 10 dogs in danger of being euthanized last week are safe after being adopted or placed with rescue organizations. Critical overcrowding at the Coweta County Animal Shelter had put healthy, adoptable animals at risk of being euthanized – something that rarely happens at the facility, which typically utilizes euthanasia mostly in cases of very sick or aggressive animals. However, 162 dogs were living in the 132-capacity shelter as of last Friday.
Pet of the Week: Petey
Petey is a delightful black-and-white American bulldog mix who is listed as about 3 years old and about 75 pounds. He has been at the shelter since early January, when he was picked up as a stray from Mount Carmel Road with no collar or microchip. Petey is a happy...
Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day: “Is this look cute enough for you? I really want you to adopt me!”
The Cobb County Courier’s Dog of the Day, selected from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is a medium-sized male brindle/white pit bull. The following information on this potential family member is copied and pasted from the Animal Shelters website. To see the original text visit this link to the Animal Shelter Catalog.
Decatur animal shelter, JCPenney team up to help senior dogs find forever homes
DECATUR, Ga. - A picture can say a thousand words, so when it matters most, you want to make sure it's a good one. That's why some dogs looking for a forever home are getting professional glamour shots to help show off their good side and get a good home.
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
Smokey the Bear to make appearance at Cumming’s Arbor Day
(Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming will be celebrating its fourth annual Arbor Day at the Cumming City Center on Friday, February 17. Arbor Day in Georgia is celebrated every year on the third Friday of February to recognize and educate the public about the importance of trees.
Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
Retired police dog dies in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A retired police dog died Saturday in Gwinnett County. K9 officer Viggo died with his handler, Sgt. C. Huggins, by his side, according to a statement from Gwinnett County Police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Viggo retired in 2015 after...
2 critically injured in shooting at Hall County shopping center
Two people were injured Monday evening in a shooting at a Gainesville shopping center, police said....
150 dogs at risk of being put down due to overcrowding in DeKalb, animal shelter says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Over 100 dogs are still at risk of being euthanized after overcrowding issues reach their limit, officials with the DeKalb County Animal Services said. The animal shelter posted on Instagram Tuesday that they have at least 593 dogs, putting them over capacity. Officials said they must find homes for at least 150 dogs by the end of the week, or they would have to euthanize them.
Popular Peloton Instructor Shares Health Update Following Unexpected Diagnosis
Leanne Hainsby is sharing some of her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
Paulding County wife searching for answers after husband shot to death in driveway a month ago
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - It’s been a month and a half since a Paulding County man was killed outside his home and deputies say they still don’t know who was behind it. Joshua Mitchell’s wife told FOX 5 she doesn’t want his case to be forgotten. She is asking anyone who knows anything about what happened to come forward.
UPDATE: Gwinnett SWAT standoff ends after suspect found dead inside house
A situation involving the Gwinnett County police SWAT team is underway Tuesday morning just outside Buford, authorities said.
Cumming City Center development gets another tenant
(Cumming, GA) A chiropractic practice that places value in helping families live well and thrive is headed to the Cumming City Center development. The city announced Monday that Cumming Family Chiropractic. is moving to the center. Owner and operator Dr. Diana Husk, a local Forsyth County mom, is bringing her specialized chiropractic care to local families at the City Center.
Paulding County father murdered in driveway, deputies investigating
Joshua Mitchel's wife told FOX 5 she does not want him or his case to be forgotten. It's been about a month since the Paulding County husband and father was killed outside his home. She said deputies still don't have leads on a potential suspect.
Gwinnett commission approves overhaul of special-needs playground
The playground at Bay Creek Park will be made more accessible, according to the county.
Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Susana Morales. Morales was last seen leaving her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross on July 26, 2022, wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white Crocs. Morales is a...
Woman injured in shooting at DeKalb County shopping plaza, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was hurt overnight in a shooting at a DeKalb County shopping plaza, according to police. At this time, there is very little additional information. However, 11Alive has learned that the female victim was shot on Memorial Drive at Rockbridge Road, which is the...
