ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Newnan Times-Herald

A round of a-paws: All 10 dogs in danger of euthanasia adopted or rescued

Coweta County Animal Services officials say all 10 dogs in danger of being euthanized last week are safe after being adopted or placed with rescue organizations. Critical overcrowding at the Coweta County Animal Shelter had put healthy, adoptable animals at risk of being euthanized – something that rarely happens at the facility, which typically utilizes euthanasia mostly in cases of very sick or aggressive animals. However, 162 dogs were living in the 132-capacity shelter as of last Friday.
COWETA COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Pet of the Week: Petey

Petey is a delightful black-and-white American bulldog mix who is listed as about 3 years old and about 75 pounds. He has been at the shelter since early January, when he was picked up as a stray from Mount Carmel Road with no collar or microchip. Petey is a happy...
NEWNAN, GA
DeanLand

Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season

As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
MARIETTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Cobb County mother warns community after losing two people to overdoses

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health professionals said opioid overdose deaths are spiking in the Cobb County area. “In 2021, we had 123 Cobb County citizens die of opioid overdoses. 97 of those were fentanyl, and that has been increasing over the years...especially since about 2015. It’s been going up,” said Lori Jouty, Opioid Prevention and Response Coordinator, Cobb and Douglas Public Health.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

150 dogs at risk of being put down due to overcrowding in DeKalb, animal shelter says

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Over 100 dogs are still at risk of being euthanized after overcrowding issues reach their limit, officials with the DeKalb County Animal Services said. The animal shelter posted on Instagram Tuesday that they have at least 593 dogs, putting them over capacity. Officials said they must find homes for at least 150 dogs by the end of the week, or they would have to euthanize them.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Popular Peloton Instructor Shares Health Update Following Unexpected Diagnosis

Leanne Hainsby is sharing some of her journey after being diagnosed with breast cancer. Several animals in Newton County are looking for their forever homes. The animals in this gallery are housed at Newton County Animal Control. Each animal is listed by their name and/or intake number. Click for more.Newton County Adoptable Pets - Week of January 26.
John Thompson

Cumming City Center development gets another tenant

(Cumming, GA) A chiropractic practice that places value in helping families live well and thrive is headed to the Cumming City Center development. The city announced Monday that Cumming Family Chiropractic. is moving to the center. Owner and operator Dr. Diana Husk, a local Forsyth County mom, is bringing her specialized chiropractic care to local families at the City Center.
CUMMING, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Susana Morales. Morales was last seen leaving her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross on July 26, 2022, wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white Crocs. Morales is a...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy