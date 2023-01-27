ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt

LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Missing teen found

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, 17, was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Rd. on the northwest side of town. She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI

SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Holocaust Remembrance commemorated in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Friday, January 27, 2023, is Holocaust Remembrance Day. Events and commemorations are happening all around the world. On this annual day, the UN urges every member state to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man shot by San Antonio police officers dies in custody

SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man who was shot by San Antonio police officers responding to a west-side disturbance earlier this month has died. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Jose Luis Iruegas was removed from life-support on Sunday night. He was in critical condition after being shot multiple times by officers who thought he was wielding a pistol on the evening of Jan. 4.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
29K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy