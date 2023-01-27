Read full article on original website
Hospital patient steals ambulance in Medina County, officials say
MEDINA COUNTY, Texas — A hospital patient stole an ambulance at a Medina County hospital Tuesday morning, police say. San Antonio Police were able to find the ambulance after a patient at the Christus Westover Hills ER exited the hospital and then stole the ambulance. What the suspect didn't...
Trial for Air Force Major accused of murdering wife continues Monday
SAN ANTONIO — The trial for the Air Force Major accused of murdering his wife is set to pick back up on Monday. The trial has been going on for more than a week now. Andre McDonald faces up to life in prison if found guilty for killing his wife Andreen back in 2019.
San Antonio-area man accused of killing parents, arrested after weekend manhunt
LEMING, Texas — Authorities say two people were found dead near Leming early Sunday morning, and their son is in custody following a manhunt. According to Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward, the bodies were discovered around 3 a.m. on Sunday near U.S. 281, north of Pleasanton. Surveillance footage showing the suspect, 28-year-old Derrick Sean Sherwood, leaving his home led authorities to determine the killings happened around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Firefighters met with heavy flames at vacant building west of downtown
SAN ANTONIO — Firefighters were met with heavy flames when they arrived at an empty building west of downtown just after 2 a.m. Tuesday. SAFD was called out to the 3400 block of El Paso St. for reports of a fire. When first responders arrived, they were met with...
SAPD officer in hospital after being involved in accident
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police officer is in the hospital after being involved in a crash Monday evening on the westside. The crash happened around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Culebra Rd and Loop 410. An officer on the scene said that an SAPD Sergeant was...
Multiple 18-wheelers involved in crash on I-10 in Kerr County
SAN ANTONIO — Westbound traffic on I-10 at the Kerr/Kimble County line is at a standstill due to multiple crashes involving semi-trailers. The City of Kerrville's Police Department shared a post on Facebook that said the crashes will take some time to clean up since heavy wreckers will need to be deployed to clear the 18 wheelers.
Missing teen found
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in finding a missing teenage girl. Kaleth Alejandra Reyna, 17, was last seen on the 14000 block of Vance Jackson Rd. on the northwest side of town. She is 5'4" tall, weighs approximately 160 pounds and has brown...
San Antonio and Hill Country school closings and delays
SAN ANTONIO — The winter storm in our area has caused some school closures and delays over the next few days. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for parts of Bexar County and the Hill Country until Wednesday afternoon. Here is a look at the school districts that...
Fosters & adopters needed: 30 Dogs at risk of euthanasia
SAN ANTONIO — There are 30 dogs at risk of euthanasia due to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services being overcrowded. The related video above was originally published January 28, 2022. The dogs include a mom and her puppies who are at risk of being killed for...
Andre McDonald confesses to killing his wife and mutilating her body, but claims self-defense
SAN ANTONIO — Self-confessed killer Andre McDonald testified in his own murder trial Monday, recalling a toxic marriage that led to a brief brawl and his wife, Andreen, being kicked to death in the bedroom. The U.S. Air Force major argued he was defending himself. “Honestly, man, I became...
Four puppies found abandoned inside fire station dumpster
SAN ANTONIO — Four adorable puppies were found abandoned inside a dumpster at a far west-side fire station on Tuesday. The related video above was originally published January 29, 2023. Thankfully, firefighters found them when they were taking out their trash this morning, or it might have been too...
KSAT sports anchor arrested and charged with DWI
SAN ANTONIO — Longtime KSAT 12 sports anchor Greg Simmons was arrested and charged with DWI early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said. According to an arrest report, a deputy spotted the driver of a Chevrolet Tahoe going 20 mph on East Evans Road just before 3 a.m. The deputy pulled over the driver, identified as Gregory Simmons, and asked him to perform a field sobriety test. The report says he was unable to perform parts of the test and handed the deputy a credit card instead of his driver’s license.
Holocaust Remembrance commemorated in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Friday, January 27, 2023, is Holocaust Remembrance Day. Events and commemorations are happening all around the world. On this annual day, the UN urges every member state to honor the six million Jewish victims of the Holocaust and millions of other victims of Nazism and to develop educational programs to help prevent future genocides.
199 new US citizens sworn in during San Antonio ceremony
SAN ANTONIO — Nearly 200 new U.S. citizens were sworn in at a naturalization ceremony in San Antonio Friday afternoon. The 199 individuals are from 43 different countries, including Egypt, Ireland and Jamaica. Among them are quadruplets born in Monterrey, Mexico who embarked on the naturalization process six years ago.
Man shot by San Antonio police officers dies in custody
SAN ANTONIO — A 44-year-old man who was shot by San Antonio police officers responding to a west-side disturbance earlier this month has died. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said Jose Luis Iruegas was removed from life-support on Sunday night. He was in critical condition after being shot multiple times by officers who thought he was wielding a pistol on the evening of Jan. 4.
Five people displaced from home after fire destroys second floor
SAN ANTONIO — A fire on the eastside has displaced five people from their home Tuesday. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire on the 200 block of Dillworth Street just after 1 a.m. The batallion chief said when they arrived, they were met with flames on the second...
Man shot in stomach while unloading groceries from his car, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man was shot in the stomach Saturday night while he was unloading groceries from his car with his wife. The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Callaghan Rd. around 7:45 p.m. The 26-year-old man told police that he and his wife were unloading groceries...
DNA confirms skull found near Poteet Flea Market is woman who went missing six years ago
SAN ANTONIO — DNA has confirmed that a human skull found back in Sept. 2021 near the Poteet Flea Market belongs to Maria Jesus Llamas who went missing over six years ago, according to a Facebook page. The post says the family received DNA confirmation of the remains Saturday...
KENS CARES: SAAAACF working to improve quality of life for African Americans in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — KENS CARES: SAAAACF LOOKS TO ADVANCE AFRICAN AMERICANS IN SAN ANTONIO. The San Antonio Area African American Community Fund’s (SAAAACF) mission is to improve the quality of life through philanthropy for African Americans living in the San Antonio area. This organization advocates and funds grants...
San Antonio police chief reacts to video of officers beating Tyre Nichols
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus condemned the behaviors of five Memphis police officers Friday, moments after the city released video of the men beating Tyre Nichols unconscious on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days later. The local district attorney on Thursday charged each police...
