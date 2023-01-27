Read full article on original website
Tucker Carlson bizarrely suggested that the US should send an armed force to 'liberate' Canada from Justin Trudeau
Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Justin Trudeau to Fidel Castro and said he was "completely in favor of a Bay of Pigs operation" in Canada.
An 8-year-old diamond heiress from India gives up her $61 million fortune to live in poverty as a "monk"
Eight-year-old Devanshi Sanghvi from India was born to a life of luxury and a family of wealthy diamond merchants with a fortune of about $61 million. Devanshi was an heiress to the Sanghvi and Sons jewelry business located in Surat, the diamond capital of India.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
Ukrainian troops are calling the US military in the middle of shootouts with Russia for help fixing their artillery
This help line is a growing effort to give Ukraine vital advice on repairs and maintenance as it pushes weapons to their limits.
Citrus County Chronicle
Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions
MILAN (AP) — Italy's government has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an informal anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Belgian prosecutors see no 'terror motive' in knife attack
BRUSSELS (AP) — A knife-wielding man who wounded three people at a major underground railway station in the Belgian capital Brussels has been charged with attempted murder in an attack that wasn't considered to be terrorism, prosecutors said Tuesday. Social media posts on Monday evening showed video of police...
Citrus County Chronicle
Pakistan bombing raises fears over security breach, 100 dead
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani authorities scrambled on Tuesday to determine how a suicide bomber was able to carry out one of the country’s deadliest militant attacks in years, unleashing an explosion in a crowded mosque inside a highly secured police compound in the city of Peshawar. The death toll from the blast climbed to 100.
Citrus County Chronicle
UN expert: Myanmar junta will seek legitimacy in `sham' vote
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The independent U.N. special investigator on Myanmar warned Tuesday that the country’s military rulers plan to seek legitimacy by orchestrating a “sham” election this year and urged all countries to reject the illegal and “farcical" vote. Tom Andrews also called for...
Citrus County Chronicle
Cyprus picks new president amid economic doubt, ethnic split
NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cypriots are voting Sunday for a new president who they’ll expect to decisively steer the small island nation through shifting geopolitical sands and uncertain economic times that have become people's overriding concern, eclipsing stalemated efforts to remedy the country’s ethnic division. The monthslong...
Citrus County Chronicle
Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia do little to solve waste problem
PRIBOJ, Serbia (AP) — In southwest Serbia, construction machines are being repurposed to clear tons of waste clogging the Potpec lake. Year after year during the winter months, the lake near the southwest Serbian town of Priboj fills with tons of garbage such as plastic bottles, rusty barrels, dead animals and even furniture or home appliances.
Citrus County Chronicle
China lobbies Dutch to defend trade after chip curbs
BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister appealed to his Dutch counterpart to defend free trade after the Netherlands and Japan agreed to cooperate with U.S. restrictions on Chinese access to advanced processor chip technology due to security concerns. The foreign ministry gave no indication Tuesday whether Qin Gang...
Citrus County Chronicle
Church of England sheds light on 'shameful' slave trade ties
LONDON (AP) — Three centuries ago, an enslaved person in Virginia wrote to a leader of the Church of England, begging to be released from “this cruel bondage.” There was no reply from the church, which at the time was accumulating a tidy profit from the trans-Atlantic slave trade.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pakistan army: Boating accident death toll rises to 51
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from a boating accident in a lake in northwest Pakistan over the weekend reached 51, the military said Tuesday. The wooden boat was carrying children and teachers from a seminary on a picnic. Police on Sunday said at least 10 students drowned...
Citrus County Chronicle
Croatia's president criticizes tank deliveries to Ukraine
ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — NATO-member Croatia’s president on Monday criticized Western nations for supplying Ukraine with heavy tanks and other weapons in its campaign against invading Russian forces, saying those arms deliveries will only prolong the war. Zoran Milanovic told reporters in the Croatian capital that it’s “mad”...
Citrus County Chronicle
Calls for independent probe into Rwandan journalist's death
NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Dozens of African civil society groups and press associations on Tuesday called for an independent investigation into the death of a Rwanda-based journalist, saying the official explanation lacked backing evidence. Investigative journalist John Williams Ntwali had previously expressed fears for his life and told the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Endangered rhino poaching nearly doubled in Namibia in 2022
WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Rhino poaching in Namibia increased dramatically last year, with nearly twice as many of the critically endangered animals killed than the year before, the country's environment ministry says. The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism released figures on Monday showing that 87 rhinos were poached...
Citrus County Chronicle
4 key suspects in Haiti presidential slaying in US custody
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Four key suspects in the killing of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse were transferred to the United States for prosecution as the case stagnates in Haiti amid death threats that have spooked local judges, U.S. officials announced Tuesday. The suspects now in custody...
Citrus County Chronicle
Recent extremist attacks kill 32 people in Burkina Faso
OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Multiple jihadi attacks across Burkina Faso over several days have resulted in the death of at least 32 people, including soldiers and civilians, government authorities said Tuesday. Burkina Faso's State Information Agency posted on its Facebook page that a dozen soldiers and a civilian...
