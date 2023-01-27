Read full article on original website
Lawsuit involving Ohio’s COVID death records continues
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit brought by a reporter for the Columbus Dispatch is going to the Ohio Supreme Court. The court will hear the case of Randy Ludlow v. the Ohio Department of Health in connection to the release of records involving deaths in Ohio from March 1, 2020, to January 26, 2021.
Public Utilities Commission of Ohio approves big hike in gas charges
The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio on Thursday agreed to a measure that could increase fixed monthly charges to 1.4 million Ohio natural gas customers by more than 50% over the next five years.
Ohio medical marijuana dispensaries build businesses while preparing for full legalization
Andrew Rayburn truly began believing in medical cannabis in 2015, when an attorney friend was in hospice following a long fight with multiple myeloma. The cancer had erased much of the friend’s appetite, and led to many sleepless nights. That all changed when he tried marijuana for the first time in his life.
Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
SNAP Schedule: When Ohio Direction Card Benefits Are Sent in February
Ohio residents who qualify for food stamps, now known as Supplemental Nutrition Assistant Program (SNAP) benefits, receive their payments according to the same schedule every month, based on the last...
School closings and delays for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky for Jan. 31, 2023
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — To see school closings and delays, click here.
Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
Ohio issues adult alert for missing man
UPDATE- Norman Maybury has been found safe. An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving […]
The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County
OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger
SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
Michigan Republican goes to bat for Ohio & Indiana after Whitmer’s call out
Republicans did not applaud Governor Gretchen Whitmer when she singled out Indiana and Ohio for being "bigoted."
Dollar General Shuts Down All Stores Across Ohio
Every single Dollar General in Ohio has been shut down as of Friday morning, and now we know why.
Columbus gun laws in effect after AG Yost argued “Civil War child soldiers” were allowed guns
When Ohio Attorney General David Yost went judge shopping to permanently ban Columbus City Council’s effort to enact even the mildest of gun safety laws, the Free Press was certain the Fairfield County judge he found would side with the State of Ohio. Many were confused or not paying...
Gov. DeWine provides funds to demolish Memorial Day tornado damage, and other buildings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Friday, January 27, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted announced the locations of blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make way for new economic development. A total of 599 additional structures will be demolished in 15 counties with assistance...
Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Ohio history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Ohio using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
Ohio bill would allow people arrested for OVI for marijuana to bring evidence, witness to court to argue case
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio prosecutors say courts will be tied up with more expenses and trials if a bill passes that would allow people arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana to argue that they weren’t actually high but had ingested the drug days earlier. It also...
