Lawsuit involving Ohio’s COVID death records continues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – A lawsuit brought by a reporter for the Columbus Dispatch is going to the Ohio Supreme Court. The court will hear the case of Randy Ludlow v. the Ohio Department of Health in connection to the release of records involving deaths in Ohio from March 1, 2020, to January 26, 2021.
WILX-TV

Michigan doctor behind bars for distributing unnecessary opioids

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A doctor from Michigan is behind bars for his role in distributing millions of doses of medically unnecessary opioids. In September 2021, 68-year-old Francisco Patino, M.D. from Wayne County was convicted of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and pay and receive health care kickbacks, and money laundering. Each healthcare scheme he played a role in included over $250 million in false and fraudulent claims being submitted to Medicare, Medicaid, and other health insurance programs, exploited patients by administering unnecessary injections, as well as illegally distributed over 6.6 million doses of opioids.
spectrumnews1.com

Ag Report: Eggs, poultry and the supply chain

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The egg and poultry industries continue to face challenges, but investments are being made, specifically in Ohio. Lincoln Yee is the co-Founder and co-President of International Food Solutions Inc. He said his business processes raw poultry into foods like teriyaki or tangerine chicken for thousands of...
WTRF- 7News

Ohio issues adult alert for missing man

UPDATE- Norman Maybury has been found safe. An adult alert has been issued in Ohio for a missing man The missing man is Norman Maybury from Montgomery County. Officials say Norman suffers from Alzheimer’s and drove away from his home on January 29 at 2:00pm. Law enforcement is concerned for his safety. Norman was driving […]
sciotopost.com

The State Will Demolish A Dozen Buildings in Fayette County

OHIO – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted today announced the locations of more blighted and vacant structures that will be demolished to make room for new economic development, a dozen of those buildings will be in Fayette County. A total of 599 additional structures in...
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Ohioans continue to foot the bill of not just former Speaker of the […] The post Ohioans continue paying for House Bill 6 scandal as Householder’s corruption trial presses on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
huroninsider.com

Woman allegedly stalked at Kroger

SANDUSKY – A 58-year-old man was charged after he allegedly sexually harassed his coworker outside Kroger Marketplace and then blocked the car she was in from leaving its parking space. According to a report from the Perkins Township Police Department, on the afternoon of January 18, officers responded to...
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
NBC4 Columbus

Counties in Ohio with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years

Hitting 116 degrees F in normally temperate Portland, Oregon. 105 degrees in Reno in September, just as summer is meant to be waning. And in California’s Death Valley National Park, temperatures hit almost 130 degrees in the aptly named Furnace Creek, marking a world record for the hottest September day in history. 2021 and 2022 saw some of the hottest temperatures […]
