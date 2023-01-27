Read full article on original website
Related
kut.org
Could taxed marijuana sales lower Texans’ property taxes?
Driving from Lubbock, it takes a little more than an hour to cross the state line into New Mexico. Since the state began recreational marijuana sales last year, it’s become a popular destination for certain travelers. “It seems like every week or weekend we hear about someone making a...
kut.org
‘Great uniter’: Gambling and sports legalization proposal has widespread support among Texas voters
Gambling has long been outlawed in Texas. That’s because the Texas Constitution prohibits“lotteries and gift enterprises,” except for charitable actives and state lotteries. But that could change. A proposed constitutional amendment, known as Senate Joint Resolution 17, would allow for expanded gambling in the state. That’s if...
kut.org
What would property tax relief from the Legislature mean for Texas renters?
In a two-bedroom South Austin apartment, Maddie Hastings goes through the familiar routine of giving a tour. “Last year, I think I took about 350 leads and leased about 110 of those or so,” she told the Texas Standard. As an apartment locator coming up on 3 1/2 years...
kut.org
About 3,000 Texas schools were chosen for unannounced safety audits this fall. Most passed.
Most Texas public schools reviewed this fall passed random inspections meant to detect whether an intruder could gain access to campuses. However, more than a quarter of them — or about 800 schools — still need to make improvements, according to a new report from the Texas School Safety Center.
Comments / 1