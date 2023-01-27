Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Mexicans relish tamales, savoring tradition, nostalgia
MEXICO CITY — At least three times a week, Mexico City bus driver Nicolás Cuatencos stops by a stand selling tamales to pick up a “guajolota,” or “turkey.” It’s a corn husk-wrapped corn dough and salsa delicacy slid into crusty bun, and it’s been his weakness since childhood.
Citrus County Chronicle
Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions
MILAN (AP) — Italy's government has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks” by an informal anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday. Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Serbia, Montenegro, Bosnia do little to solve waste problem
PRIBOJ, Serbia (AP) — In southwest Serbia, construction machines are being repurposed to clear tons of waste clogging the Potpec lake. Year after year during the winter months, the lake near the southwest Serbian town of Priboj fills with tons of garbage such as plastic bottles, rusty barrels, dead animals and even furniture or home appliances.
Citrus County Chronicle
Endangered rhino poaching nearly doubled in Namibia in 2022
WINDHOEK, Namibia (AP) — Rhino poaching in Namibia increased dramatically last year, with nearly twice as many of the critically endangered animals killed than the year before, the country's environment ministry says. The Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism released figures on Monday showing that 87 rhinos were poached...
Comments / 0