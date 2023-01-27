HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Crestwood Medical Center is gearing up for its twenty-eight-day 'Healthy Heart Challenge'. Director of Marketing Lori Light said the challenge is a fun and informative way for people to get information about heart disease and how important it is for each of our daily lives. "You'll receive tips on lifestyle changes and what you can do to live a stronger and healthier life. What it is, is you'll get an email every day during the month of February. It'll be a short article on tips and advice on exercise, a healthy diet, and all the things that you do to have a healthy heart," Light explained.

HUNTSVILLE, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO