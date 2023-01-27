Read full article on original website
WAFF
Meet the mother-son duo behind Sparks Healthcare Clinic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - A local clinic is providing incredible urgent care right in the heart of Huntsville, and TVL is introducing you to the mother-son duo behind it all. Mary and Kaleb Sparks both work in healthcare and saw that people were struggling to find an urgent...
WAFF
Oakwood University opens COVID-19 vaccine clinic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Oakwood University opened a COVID-19 vaccine clinic that will serve the Huntsville community Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. The new clinic is located at the Community Health Action Center (CHAC) at 1863 Sparkman Drive. Oakwood University officials hope that the clinic can help administer COVID-19 vaccines among...
Crestwood Medical Center gears up for American Heart Month
HUNTSVILLE, Alabama — Crestwood Medical Center is gearing up for its twenty-eight-day 'Healthy Heart Challenge'. Director of Marketing Lori Light said the challenge is a fun and informative way for people to get information about heart disease and how important it is for each of our daily lives. "You'll receive tips on lifestyle changes and what you can do to live a stronger and healthier life. What it is, is you'll get an email every day during the month of February. It'll be a short article on tips and advice on exercise, a healthy diet, and all the things that you do to have a healthy heart," Light explained.
Huntsville-based organization discusses dangers of youth vaping
Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is a Huntsville-based nonprofit with a mission to make Madison County a healthier and safer place to live by reducing illegal drug use and underage tobacco use.
WAFF
Albertville High School expands with the help of state bonds.
Dr. Joshua Klapow explains the mental effects of watching violent content, when to stop. Dr. Joshua Klapow explains the mental effects of watching violent content, when to stop. Updated: 5 hours ago. GRAPHIC: Alabama NAACP responds to arrest and murder of Tyre Nichols. Emergency personnel searching for missing boater on...
doppleronline.ca
Council unanimously approves new community brand for Huntsville
At its January 30 meeting, Huntsville Council unanimously approved the new community brand for Huntsville—one aimed at unifying all economic development and tourism initiatives under one design. In a report to council, staff illustrated various applications for the brand, and in the end, councillors who didn’t really like the...
WAFF
Meet Miss Baker, Huntsville’s first lady in space
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - There are so many people known for their historic work in the Tennessee Valley. But have you heard of Miss Baker? She lived at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center and was the first monkey to travel to space and make it back alive — one of the world’s first Monkeynauts.
WAFF
Gov. Ivey appoints new Madison County Commission chairman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey has appointed a new Madison County Commission chairman to replace former chairman Dale Strong. Gov. Ivey appointed former Alabama Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon to be Madison County Commission chairman. McCutcheon’s appointment is effective immediately, according to the governor’s office.
Melissa George Night is personal for Huntsville Havoc owners
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The VBC has been home ice for the Huntsville Havoc since 2004. Team owners, Becky and Keith Jeffries started giving back to the community from that first season. “We have the greatest fans that any organization like this could have,” Becky told me, “They have supported us always.” The Havoc hosted special […]
WAFF
22-year-old Athens man arrested on electronic solicitation of a child charge
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man was arrested by deputies with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly trying to electronically solicit a child. According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, Tanner Allen, 22, was arrested after a child’s father reported that his child had received inappropriate text messages from an unknown person.
Henderson wins award at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama event
CULLMAN, Ala. – Distinguished Young Women (DYW), formerly known as America’s Junior Miss, is a national nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to high school senior girls. The 2023 DYW of Alabama program was held last week in Montgomery, where 2023 Distinguished Young Woman of Cullman County Ashton Henderson placed in the top five in the fitness category. According to DYW of Cullman County Chairwoman Felicia Carden, the program is designed to provide young women with the opportunity and support needed to succeed before, during and after college. “Participants can learn skills like interviewing, public speaking, self-confidence building and much more,” Carden...
WAAY-TV
Shots fired into Huntsville home
The Huntsville Police Department says shots were fired into a home Sunday evening. It happened in the 2800 block of Penland Avenue. No one was injured, police say. The investigation is ongoing.
WAFF
North Huntsville residents react to new growth in area
Emergency personnel is searching the Tennessee River for a 63-year-old boater who was lost in a Saturday morning boat crash. Four arrested after shooting, vandalism spree in Hartselle. Updated: moments ago. The suspects were allegedly seen shooting out of a car and throwing large rocks into the windshields of moving...
U.S. Space and Rocket Center names new VP of External Affairs
Robert La Branche previously served in a part-time role as Special Assistant to the CEO at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, but he will now assume a full-time role as VP of External Affairs.
WHNT-TV
HPD Investigating Shooting into Home
Huntsville police responded to another shooting in the city earlier this evening. Huntsville police responded to another shooting in the city earlier this evening. City Council Responds to Homeless Funding Issue (9 …. Decatur city leaders are responding to how they are helping rectify the city's ongoing growing homeless population....
WAFF
TVA seeks input on electric service from city of Arab residents
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Tennessee Valley Authority recently announced a project totaling $6.3 million that will place a new transmission line from the East-Point Guntersville Hydro Plant to a substation owned by the Arab Electric Cooperative. However, before the project begins, TVA is encouraging residents in Arab to comment...
WAFF
State bonds fund an even bigger Albertville High School
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville City Schools are welcoming three new construction projects on the high school campus. The 7A school will have new buildings for students to grow into. The famous Aggie Marching Band will have a brand new band hall to conduct their practices. A multipurpose athletic facility...
WAFF
Former Rainsville PD officer charged with DUI files motion to dismiss case
RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Rainsville Police Department officer who turned herself in for allegedly driving under the influence, has filed a motion to have her case dismissed. Mercedes Rugart was charged with a DUI after the vehicle she was driving left the roadway, hit a culvert, a utility...
WAFF
Kitchen Cops: Huntsville assisted living facility scores poorly
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The weekly Kitchen Cops report is in, and an assisted living facility in Huntsville is at the bottom of the score sheet. Harbor Chase on Whitesport Circle in Huntsville scored a 76. Madison County Health Inspectors wrote it up for foods at the wrong temperature, build-up inside tea nozzles, dirty and chipped plates mixed in with clean ones, missing soap at two hand sinks and hot water in the restrooms not reaching a proper temperature.
