Having issues watching NewsChannel 5 on Roku? Here's where you can watch us

Are you having trouble watching NewsChannel 5 on Roku?

Currently, WTVF is experiencing difficulties with the app, where individuals are seeing our Scripps station in Florida (WPTV) instead of NewsChannel 5.

We want you to know that we are working to fix this issue and will do our best to update you when the issue is resolved. What we know right now is that there was an issue with an app submission.

If you're seeing this error on your device, you're asked to uninstall and reinstall the app, and the application should work as intended.

Here's how to uninstall and reinstall the app.

To Uninstall:



Press Home on your Roku remote Move to the right and highlight the channel you wish to remove Press Star on your remote to open the Options menu Select Remove channel and confirm when prompted

To Reinstall:



Turn on your Roku device Go to the Roku Channel Store Search "NewsChannel 5 Nashville" Select "Add Channel"

In the meantime, if you'd like to watch us, you can go to https://www.newschannel5.com/live or download our NC5 app in the App Store or Google Play.

