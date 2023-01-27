ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Flew On One Of Porter's New Planes Coming To Pearson & Here's What To Expect (PHOTOS)

Porter Airlines will soon be offering flights out of Toronto Pearson Airport and I got a sneak peek at the new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft and "elevated economy experience." The airline will be offering service from Pearson to Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, Halifax, Edmonton, and Calgary, with select flights launching on February 1, 2023. Eventually, the airline will also fly from Pearson to destinations in the U.S., Mexico, and the Caribbean.
These Canadian Companies Offer A 4-Day Workweek & They're All Hiring Right Now

If you're looking for a new job in Canada, you might consider looking at companies offering a four-day workweek. Many Canadian employers have adopted a shorter workweek that lessens the number of hours worked while maintaining the same salary. Some workplaces have implemented a work week that makes Friday a...
This Adorable Small Town In BC Feels Like A World Away & It's Not Even Far From Vancouver

Just a half-hour drive from Vancouver, Steveston is a sleepy fishing village in B.C. that knows how to turn up the charm. Whether you're looking to thrift at the second-hand shop (there are some seriously great finds) or munch on some mouth-watering donuts, Steveston is a quaint, walkable town that makes for an ideal day trip away from the city.
Canadians Were Asked What They View As Their 'Largest Threat' & Of Course The US Came Up

Ever wondered what most Canadians view as the largest threat to the country?. A Redditor recently posed the question, and many of the answers led straight to Canada's neighbouring country. On the Reddit thread r/AskACanadian, someone recently asked the question, "What do Canadians view as the largest threat to their...
This Huge Farm For Sale In BC Has Stunning Views & Is Still Cheaper Than A Vancouver Condo

If you browse real estate for sale in small towns in B.C. and you're almost definitely going to find a better value than what you'd get in the main cities. Take this enormous home for sale in Bella Coola, for example. Right next to the mountains on a sprawling 24-acre property, the hobby-farm-slash-family-home is on the market for $595,000 — cheaper than the average spot in Vancouver.

