Bill Belichick is entering his 49th season in the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to mean the New England Patriots head coach is slowing down. Though the Patriots coaching staff is being led by Troy Brown during East-West Shrine Bowl week, Belichick has been especially present in helping prepare the West team for Thursday’s all-star game. The Patriots have been given an opportunity to get an early look at some intriguing NFL draft prospects, and though Belichick’s is only an advisory role, he’s taken a hands-on approach at practices.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO