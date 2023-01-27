Read full article on original website
NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Report: Broncos Down to Three Head Coaching Candidates
Even with the offseason quickly approaching, the Denver Broncos aren’t rushing their head coaching search. The team has been without a skipper since firing Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. Rather than drawing from the current pool of candidates, the Broncos are content to wait and get the best person available.
NFL Twitter Destroys Tony Romo For Bengals-Chiefs Game Call
Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game was a classic, but for some, the viewing experience was diminished due to the broadcast. Tony Romo didn’t exactly put on a masterclass of announcing as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals did battle at Arrowhead Stadium. Between his weird sounds, cringeworthy improv and incessant yelling, CBS’ play-by-play voice added a sour note to what was a fantastic game between two of the NFL’s premier teams.
New Report Suggests Packers Will Actively Shop Aaron Rodgers
Leading up to the NFL’s divisional round of the 2022 playoffs, it was reported that an Aaron Rodgers trade is a “very real” possibility this offseason. In fact, it might be the Packers’ preferred plan of attack as it relates to their superstar quarterback. ESPN’s Adam...
Brittany Mahomes Rips Cincinnati Mayor For ‘Weak’ Proclamation
The Mayor of Cincinnati tried to trash-talk Chiefs fans earlier this week, and it didn’t sit well with Brittany Mahomes. Aftab Pureval tweeted out a “WHO DEY proclamation” Friday, two days before the Bengals visited Patrick Mahomes and company for the AFC Championship Game. Within the address, Pureval called for a paternity test to see if Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is Mahomes’ father. The third-year pro is 3-0 in his career against the 2018 MVP, including a victory at Arrowhead Stadium in last season’s AFC title game.
Bill Belichick Lauded For Hands-On Coaching At Shrine Bowl
Bill Belichick is entering his 49th season in the NFL, but that doesn’t appear to mean the New England Patriots head coach is slowing down. Though the Patriots coaching staff is being led by Troy Brown during East-West Shrine Bowl week, Belichick has been especially present in helping prepare the West team for Thursday’s all-star game. The Patriots have been given an opportunity to get an early look at some intriguing NFL draft prospects, and though Belichick’s is only an advisory role, he’s taken a hands-on approach at practices.
How Bengals, Joseph Ossai Reacted To Game-Losing Penalty
The Cincinnati Bengals were just seconds away from forcing overtime in their AFC Championship matchup the Kansas City Chiefs. Then Joseph Ossai happened. With the game knotted at 20 in the closing seconds, the Chiefs needed about 15 yards to get into Harrison Butker’s range for a potential game-winning field goal. Patrick Mahomes broke loose on a third-and-4 and got first down yardage before stepping out of bounds. Unfortunately for the Bengals, that is where he was met by Ossai, who shoved Mahomes from behind before being called for unnecessary roughness.
Drake Loses Fortune On 49ers-Eagles NFC Championship Matchup
The Philadelphia Eagles might have beaten the San Francisco 49ers to win the NFC title, but we’re all winners for the impact the outcome had on Drake. For some odd reason, the Canadian rapper decided to bet $850,000 on the 49ers to take home a victory Sunday. With injuries to both active quarterbacks, San Francisco essentially conceded the game midway through the third quarter, dealing a major financial blow to the four-time Grammy winner.
Patriots Sign Versatile Receiver To Future Contract Ahead Of Free Agency
The Patriots are giving another member of their 2022 practice squad a shot at sticking on the roster in 2023. New England on Monday signed wide receiver Lynn Bowden to a future contract. The move came three weeks after the Patriots locked up most of their final 16-man practice squad to future deals.
Micah Parsons Calls Out Bengals’ Germaine Pratt For Fiery Rant
The way Germaine Pratt handled the Bengals’ loss in the AFC Championship Game didn’t sit well with a fellow NFL linebacker. Micah Parsons took issue with Pratt’s tantrum in the tunnel after a back-breaking, late-game penalty nixed Cincinnati’s chances of going back to the Super Bowl. Pratt, without identifying his teammate by name, angrily wondered why Joseph Ossai shoved Patrick Mahomes when the Chiefs quarterback was already out of bounds after a run in the closing seconds of Sunday’s contest at Arrowhead Stadium. The unnecessary roughness penalty set up a game-winning, 45-yard field goal from Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker.
Texans to Name DeMeco Ryans as new HC?
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports that the Houston Texans could hire current San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as their new head coach this week. Ryans is scheduled to meet with the Texans for a second time and has reportedly been Houston’s top target after firing former head coach Lovie Smith.
How Cincinnati Mayor Reacted To Being Called Out By Travis Kelce
We’ll say this for Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval: He can take an L with dignity. Pureval made headlines last week after posting a cringeworthy video in which he called for a paternity test to see whether Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was Patrick Mahomes’ “father.” The video was received so poorly by even his own citizens that Pureval issued a retraction.
Here’s Why Chiefs Got Bizarre Third-Down Do-Over Vs. Bengals
The penalty that ultimately lost the Cincinnati Bengals the AFC Championship Game was a valid call. Patrick Mahomes clearly was out of bounds when Joseph Ossai shoved him, resulting in the 15-yard unnecessary roughness flag that set up Harrison Butker’s game-winning field goal. But Bengals fans had every reason...
49ers' Elijah Mitchell Out of NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers were just starting to hit their stride in the backfield. The NFC West Champions spent most of the season without their star running back, Elijah Mitchell. Mitchell appeared in only five regular season games, returning toward the end of the campaign. But his reappearance was only temporary as the second-year pro has been ruled out of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL Insider Peels Back Curtain On Kellen Moore’s Fast Rebound From Cowboys
If it felt like former Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was unemployed for an incredibly short amount of time, it’s because he was. The Cowboys released a statement Sunday night revealing they were parting ways with Moore, who served at the post for four seasons. On Monday morning, it was reported that Moore would be joining the Los Angeles Chargers and the organization made it official approximately 16 hours after Dallas’ statement.
Trent Williams Slams Eagles Defender As Benches Clear In NFC Title Game
The Philadelphia Eagles ran away with a 31-7 victory in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday against the 49ers, and the one-sided affair led to plenty of frustration from San Francisco. Niners offensive tackle Trent Williams ultimately lost his cool and took his frustration out on...
Brock Purdy Status In Question Vs. Eagles After First-Quarter Injury
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy was sidelined midway through the first quarter after suffering an injury during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers deemed Purdy questionable to return due to an right elbow injury suffered on San Francisco’s first offensive possession. He remained on...
49ers’ Brock Purdy Forced To Make NFC Championship Return
The San Francisco 49ers have officially hit desperation territory as they look to save their season. Already on their third-string quarterback entering an NFC Championship matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles, the 49ers were forced to make a switch to veteran fourth-stringer Josh Johnson after Brock Purdy went down with an elbow injury in the first quarter.
Boneheaded Bengals Penalty Helps Send Chiefs To Super Bowl LVII
A back-breaking late-minute mistake by Joseph Ossai helped crush the Cincinnati Bengals’ hopes of a second straight Super Bowl appearance. With less than 10 seconds remaining in Sunday night’s AFC Championship Game, Ossai shoved Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after a third-down scramble. Mahomes clearly was out of bounds when the Bengals edge rusher made contact, resulting in a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness.
Super Bowl LVII MVP Odds: Unsurprising Favorites Atop Board
The once-enticing value is no longer as notable as it relates to the Super Bowl LVII MVP betting sheet with the matchup set between the AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles, who opened as a 1.5-point favorite after championship weekend, remain in the same...
