Lady Blazers look strong in wire-to-wire home win over Olney Central
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers got their revenge after a December loss to the Lady Blue Knights in Olney by picking up a very strong 87-55 win over Olney Central Saturday night. The Lady Blazers wasted little time setting the tone against Olney Central, scoring the...
Second-half momentum swing hurts Eagles on the road
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball concluded its regular-season series against the University of Tennessee at Martin with a heartbreaking 68-56 loss on Saturday afternoon. Following a strong 32-23 first half by the Screaming Eagles, UT Martin made a charge after halftime and never looked...
Bobe’s career game not enough against Beacons
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Continuing his inspiring journey from a walk-on to a starter, Gage Bobe paced the University of Evansville men’s basketball team in Saturday evening’s 81-69 loss to Valparaiso inside Athletics-Recreation Center. Bobe recorded a career-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting versus the Beacons. He drained...
Eagles Take Down Panthers to Finish Regular Season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving defeated Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 129-102, at the USI Aquatics Center to earn the first victory in program history. The Screaming Eagles took home four first place finishes and set two school records, one coming in a first-time event.
THUNDERBOLTS BOUNCE BACK, BLAST MAYHEM 8-2
Evansville, In.: After a tough first five minutes, the Thunderbolts achieved ignition, dominating the Mayhem through the game’s majority, and defeating Macon 8-2 in front of almost 5,000 fans at Ford Center on Saturday Night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, February 3rd against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
USI and Evansville communities invited to celebrate 2023 USI Homecoming Week and Family Weekend
USI will host its 2023 Homecoming Week, featuring a variety of events for USI students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends and family to enjoy, Monday, January 30 through Sunday, February 5. Family Weekend will take place simultaneously during the weekend of Homecoming, Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. USI...
Eagles Split Opening Day of 2022-23 Spring Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Tennis split their opening matches for the 2022-23 spring season on Saturday. The Screaming Eagles were victorious over West Liberty University, 5-2, but fell to Bellarmine University, 7-0. The Eagles move to 2-1 on the season. USI vs West Liberty.
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
WTHI
State Reps hope for Project Lifesaver span all counties in Indiana
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - State representatives have presented a bill to make Project Lifesaver available to all counties in the state. Vigo County's Project Lifesaver helps find the cognitively disabled. Police use a wristband to help those who may wander off. However, only 33 counties are being served. State...
CHICAGO AT THE PLAZA LEGENDARY ROCK BAND ANNOUNCES SUMMER CONCERT
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – January 30, 2023 – Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza on June 16, 2023.
USI seeking nominations for 22nd class of Phenomenal Women and the Community
The University of Southern Indiana Multicultural Center is proudly accepting nominations for its 22nd class of Phenomenal Women of USI and the Community. Since the program’s establishment in 2001, the University has recognized over 200 Phenomenal Women for their contributions to diversity, both at USI and in the greater Evansville community.
MyWabashValley.com
Westminster Village: Wabash Valley’s Life Plan Community
Westminster Village in Terre Haute is a “Life Plan Community.” Learn all about what makes it different than any other Senior Living/Retirement Community in the Wabash Valley in the Good Day Live interview and visit their website for even more information. Content Sponsored by Westminster Village.
14news.com
Accident closes part of Old Highway 41 in Gibson Co.
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office told drivers to avoid the area of Old Highway 41 near Sergeant Pepper’s Fireworks Saturday night. Sheriff Vanoven says a SUV ran off the road and went into a ditch. He says the driver was taken to an Evansville...
wbiw.com
Luke Tincher joins the DNR Division of Law Enforcement
INDIANA – Luke Tincher has joined the DNR Division of Law Enforcement’s District 5 as a conservation officer. District 5 includes Clay, Greene, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Sullivan, Vermillion, and Vigo counties. Tincher will be assigned to Vermillion County. An Orange County native, Tincher graduated from Orleans High School....
14news.com
Indiana bill could legalize throwing stars
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Senate Bill 341 would make recreational use of throwing stars legal for people over the age of 12. For Scott Railey who owns one of the biggest knife stores in Tri-State, Patriot Knifeworks, opening that floodgate would actually probably not make too much of a difference.
WTHI
Terre Haute's upcoming casino gets a new name
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The name of Terre Haute's new casino is changing. Monday, Churchill Downs announced it would be dropping the word "queen" from the name "Queen of Terre Haute Casino and Resort." It will now be called "Terre Haute Casino and Resort." The logo will still feature...
News Now Warsaw
Gasbuddy says lowest price for gas in Indiana is $2.84 per gallon
WARSAW — The cheapest gas in the state can be found in Sullivan, where you can fill up for $2.84 per gallon, according to gasbuddy.com. The average price of gas across the state is $3.34 per gallon, which is below the national average of $3.49. The lowest prices in...
RECENT OP-ED ARTICLES SENT TO CCO BY CANDIDATES SEEKING STATE AND LOCAL POLITICAL OFFICES
RECENT OP-ED ARTICLES SENT TO CCO BY CANDIDATES SEEKING STATE AND LOCAL POLITICAL OFFICES. (Attached below is a COLLAGE OF OP-Ed articles that THE CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER has decided to post without bias, opinion, or editing in order for our readers to get an idea of why local individuals have decided to run for local and state political offices in the upcoming November 8, 2022, General election)
EVPL observing Black History Month with a series of programming, displays
Evansville, IN, January 30, 2023 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will observe Black History Month with a series of programs, displays, and a reading challenge that highlight the rich history and contributions of Black Americans. “Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the sacrifices, achievements, and heritage...
VANDERBURGH HUMANE SOCIETY TO SELL “CUDDLEGRAMS”
VANDERBURGH HUMANE SOCIETY TO SELL “CUDDLEGRAMS”. (Evansville, IN – January 14, 2020) Move over Hallmark, we’ve got what your Valentine really wants – A surprise cuddle session with an adoptable puppy, kitten, or bunny from the VHS!. Our annual Cuddlegrams fundraiser is back and ready to...
