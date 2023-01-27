Evansville, In.: After a tough first five minutes, the Thunderbolts achieved ignition, dominating the Mayhem through the game’s majority, and defeating Macon 8-2 in front of almost 5,000 fans at Ford Center on Saturday Night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, February 3rd against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.

