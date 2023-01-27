Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Oldest Restaurant in Indiana is a Must-VisitTravel MavenIndiana State
Former Walmart employee, leaves a death note, and guns down one of his ex-co-workersSan HeraldEvansville, IN
Workplace Violence Tragedy: Shooting at Indiana Walmart Leaves Two Injured and Gunman DeadVirgil "The Web Designer" GriffinEvansville, IN
The suspect in the Walmart shooting has been shot and killed, according to the latest official reports.Sherif SaadEvansville, IN
The Greatest Showmen (And Women) Leave Owensboro Roaring For More!A.K. WilsonOwensboro, KY
Related
city-countyobserver.com
USI’s streak snapped in OT by Skyhawks
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball had its five-game winning streak snapped in overtime by the University of Tennessee at Martin, 86-83, Saturday afternoon in Martin, Tennessee. The Eagles go to 13-10 overall and 6-4 in the OVC, while the Skyhawks are 15-8, 7-3 OVC.
city-countyobserver.com
Second-half momentum swing hurts Eagles on the road
MARTIN, Tenn. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Basketball concluded its regular-season series against the University of Tennessee at Martin with a heartbreaking 68-56 loss on Saturday afternoon. Following a strong 32-23 first half by the Screaming Eagles, UT Martin made a charge after halftime and never looked...
city-countyobserver.com
Schnautz Honored as Eagles Fall in Tight Contest with Panthers
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Women’s Swimming & Diving fell to Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 112-111. The Screaming Eagles took home four first place finishes and set five school records, one coming in a first-time event. USI honored Sophomore Adele Schnautz (Evansville, Indiana) on Saturday...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Take Down Panthers to Finish Regular Season
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Swimming & Diving defeated Eastern Illinois University on Saturday, 129-102, at the USI Aquatics Center to earn the first victory in program history. The Screaming Eagles took home four first place finishes and set two school records, one coming in a first-time event.
city-countyobserver.com
USI and Evansville communities invited to celebrate 2023 USI Homecoming Week and Family Weekend
USI will host its 2023 Homecoming Week, featuring a variety of events for USI students, faculty, staff, alumni, and friends and family to enjoy, Monday, January 30 through Sunday, February 5. Family Weekend will take place simultaneously during the weekend of Homecoming, Friday, February 3 through Sunday, February 5. USI...
city-countyobserver.com
Lady Blazers look strong in wire-to-wire home win over Olney Central
VINCENNES, Ind. – The Vincennes University Lady Trailblazers got their revenge after a December loss to the Lady Blue Knights in Olney by picking up a very strong 87-55 win over Olney Central Saturday night. The Lady Blazers wasted little time setting the tone against Olney Central, scoring the...
city-countyobserver.com
Bobe’s career game not enough against Beacons
VALPARAISO, Ind. – Continuing his inspiring journey from a walk-on to a starter, Gage Bobe paced the University of Evansville men’s basketball team in Saturday evening’s 81-69 loss to Valparaiso inside Athletics-Recreation Center. Bobe recorded a career-high 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting versus the Beacons. He drained...
city-countyobserver.com
Eagles Split Opening Day of 2022-23 Spring Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Southern Indiana Men’s Tennis split their opening matches for the 2022-23 spring season on Saturday. The Screaming Eagles were victorious over West Liberty University, 5-2, but fell to Bellarmine University, 7-0. The Eagles move to 2-1 on the season. USI vs West Liberty.
city-countyobserver.com
THUNDERBOLTS BOUNCE BACK, BLAST MAYHEM 8-2
Evansville, In.: After a tough first five minutes, the Thunderbolts achieved ignition, dominating the Mayhem through the game’s majority, and defeating Macon 8-2 in front of almost 5,000 fans at Ford Center on Saturday Night. The Thunderbolts’ next home game will be on Friday, February 3rd against the Fayetteville Marksmen at 7:00pm CT. For tickets, call (812)422-BOLT (2658), go to EvansvilleThunderbolts.com, or visit the Ford Center Ticket Office.
city-countyobserver.com
Trailblazer Track and Field has big weekend at Bill Clinger Classic
ALLENDALE, Mich. – The Vincennes University Men’s and Women’s Track and Field teams continued their great start to the 2023 Indoor season this weekend by taking part in the Bill Clinger Classic at Grand Valley State University Friday and Saturday. The Trailblazers Men’s Track and Field team...
city-countyobserver.com
USI seeking nominations for 22nd class of Phenomenal Women and the Community
The University of Southern Indiana Multicultural Center is proudly accepting nominations for its 22nd class of Phenomenal Women of USI and the Community. Since the program’s establishment in 2001, the University has recognized over 200 Phenomenal Women for their contributions to diversity, both at USI and in the greater Evansville community.
city-countyobserver.com
CHICAGO AT THE PLAZA LEGENDARY ROCK BAND ANNOUNCES SUMMER CONCERT
TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3, 2023 AT 10 AM. Evansville, IN – January 30, 2023 – Hailed as one of the “most important bands in music since the dawn of the rock and roll era,” the legendary rock and roll band with horns, Chicago, will take the Aiken Theatre stage at Old National Events Plaza on June 16, 2023.
city-countyobserver.com
Vincennes University’s Project ASPIREE adds more local middle and high schools to program
VINCENNES, Ind., January 30, 2023 – Project Achieving Success through Participation In Reaching Educational Excellence (ASPIREE), sponsored by Vincennes University, has added several new schools to its federally funded grant program. Project ASPIREE is adding underrepresented students from Washington Catholic Middle School, Washington Catholic High School, and North Daviess...
city-countyobserver.com
Meet County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave
Commissioner Musgrave is known to be innovative, hard-working, decisive, and prepared. These are the kind of adjectives used to describe Cheryl Musgrave, Vanderburgh County Commissioner. Her work as an elected official has delivered technological innovation and better roads. Musgrave recently secured a major win for unincorporated Vanderburgh County in Broadband...
city-countyobserver.com
RECENT OP-ED ARTICLES SENT TO CCO BY CANDIDATES SEEKING STATE AND LOCAL POLITICAL OFFICES
RECENT OP-ED ARTICLES SENT TO CCO BY CANDIDATES SEEKING STATE AND LOCAL POLITICAL OFFICES. (Attached below is a COLLAGE OF OP-Ed articles that THE CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER has decided to post without bias, opinion, or editing in order for our readers to get an idea of why local individuals have decided to run for local and state political offices in the upcoming November 8, 2022, General election)
city-countyobserver.com
FEBRUARY 2023 HAPPENINGS
24-HOUR CASINO. MUST BE 21 TO PLAY. PROMOTIONAL RULES AND CONDITIONS APPLY. BALLY’S EVANSVILLE ENCOMPASSES 45,000 SQUARE FEET OF GAMING SPACE FEATURING OVER 950 SLOT GAMES AND OVER 30 LIVE AND ELECTRONIC TABLE GAMES. TWO FIRST-CLASS HOTELS. THREE DINING OPTIONS. THREE BARS. PROMOTIONS. FEBRUARY GIFT GIVEAWAYS. Qualified Bally Rewards...
city-countyobserver.com
VANDERBURGH HUMANE SOCIETY TO SELL “CUDDLEGRAMS”
VANDERBURGH HUMANE SOCIETY TO SELL “CUDDLEGRAMS”. (Evansville, IN – January 14, 2020) Move over Hallmark, we’ve got what your Valentine really wants – A surprise cuddle session with an adoptable puppy, kitten, or bunny from the VHS!. Our annual Cuddlegrams fundraiser is back and ready to...
city-countyobserver.com
EVPL observing Black History Month with a series of programming, displays
Evansville, IN, January 30, 2023 – The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will observe Black History Month with a series of programs, displays, and a reading challenge that highlight the rich history and contributions of Black Americans. “Black History Month is an opportunity to explore the sacrifices, achievements, and heritage...
city-countyobserver.com
“CCO SPEAKING SERIES”IS RELAUNCHED
After a two-year delay because of COVID VIRUS, the “Living Outside The Box” speaker series will be relaunched starting December 10, 2022. This event will be held on Wednesday, September 25th in the private banquet room at Carrassoual restaurant starting at noon. This month’s “Living Outside The Box”...
city-countyobserver.com
MEASSAGE FROM JAN DAVIES< CHIEF EXECTIVE OFFICER OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICE FOUNDATION
The mission of the Evansville Police Foundation is to act as an independent entity that provides additional resources for the Evansville Police Department to enhance public safety and law enforcement in our community. DETAILS OF THE EVANSVILLE POLICEFOUNDATION…. A collaborative group of community leaders founded the Evansville Police Foundation (EPF)...
Comments / 0