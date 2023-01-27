Read full article on original website
Stanford “not investigating” law professor’s harassment and sexist tweetsRobert J HansenStanford, CA
5 Arrested For Nearly 30 Armed Robberies In San LeandroWestmont Community NewsSan Leandro, CA
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Silicon Valley Youth launches two new academic enrichment initiatives for East Palo Alto studentsJustin GuEast Palo Alto, CA
Man Arrested in Connection to 2 Decades Old Cold Case MurdersTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Vallejo, CA
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose police arrest man on Coyote Creek homicide charge despite lack of body
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Even though Samuel Torres' body has never been found, San Jose police announced on Tuesday that his alleged killer has been arrested in connection to his shooting death by Coyote Creek nearly two years ago. Torres had been missing since July 4, 2021. Investigators said that...
Santa Clara County deputy injured while wrestling gun away from suspect
SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy was recovering from injuries suffered while he was wrestling a weapon away from a suspect.The sheriff's department said 41-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Ramos was being held on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting arrest related to the confrontation.Investigators said the incident began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Rutland Ave., at Parkmoor Ave. in San Jose.During the traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ramos, fled on foot from the deputy. After a short chase, Ramos brandished a...
Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
Menlo Park police seeking public's help after a hit-and-run seriously injures one person on Marsh Road
After at least one person was seriously injured in a hit-and-run collision, Menlo Park police seeking the public's help in finding the suspect. Officers responded to a report of an accident involving two vehicles on Marsh Road near Highway 101 on Jan. 26 at 12:34 p.m., according to a press release.
San Jose missing person case turns into homicide; Suspect in custody
SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old San Jose man was charged Tuesday in a 2021 crime spree that involved two homicides and other violent assaults, according to Santa Clara County authorities.The San Jose police department said Ricardo Padilla was in custody for the slayings of 49-year-old Thomas Calamia and 43-year-old Samuel Torres, who has been missing since July 4, 2021.Homicide detectives first became aware of Padilla in August 2021 during the Torres investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Torres was shot and killed in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive by Padilla.Padilla also has several charges...
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years
CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
KTVU FOX 2
Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside
OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
2 arrested for alleged mail theft, conspiracy for identity theft
CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
pajaronian.com
Juvenile arrested in Boulder Creek shooting death
BOULDER CREEK—Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested a juvenile suspected in the shooting death of an 18-year-old male at a party on Saturday. Authorities are not yet releasing any information about the suspect because they are a minor. The identity of the victim is being withheld...
Tracy police to release bodycam video of officer-involved shooting of teen armed with knife
TRACY - The Tracy Police Department is expected to release body camera footage this week of officers shooting a 17-year-old who was allegedly armed with a knife. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. According to the Tracy Police Department, the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, failed to obey the responding officers' commands and approached an officer, the officer opened fire, police said.Police say the teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt in the incident."We are joined by people from the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office so that we can have a clear and transparent investigation into this incident," said Lt. Mario Ysit, a Tracy Police Department spokesman. The department says detectives and internal affairs are now reviewing the body camera video.
East Palo Alto man held woman against her will in hotel room: police
MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — An man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly held a woman in a hotel room against her will, according to a Facebook post from the Milpitas Police Department. Police found an unregistered gun when arresting the suspect. Police responded to the hotel on the 400 block of South Main Street […]
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In Oakland
A person was rushed to the hospital Monday morning after being struck by an Amtrak train in Oakland. Oakland PD originally responded to reports of a vehicle collision with injuries near Coliseum Way & High St just before 6:30am.
French bulldog stolen in Richmond carjacking reunited with family
A French bulldog named Kalua that was stolen from his family during an armed carjacking last week has been returned, according to his family.
Police search for gray Porsche after hit and run in near Berkeley
KENSINGTON, Calif. (KRON) -- A gray Porsche crashed into a parked car before leaving the scene of the collision, and the Kensington Police Department is on the lookout for the vehicle and driver involved.
EXCLUSIVE: Friend of Bay Area transgender woman killed in 1994 speaks out after arrest in cold case
Shoras, who identifies as transgender herself, has many questions for the Utah man arrested in her longtime friend's murder: "Did you know she was trans? Did you get homophobic and get crazy on her?"
SFPD investigates deadly shooting in Bayview District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Saturday around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Street due to a shot spotter activation. Officers said they did not find any victims at the scene. However, about 10 minutes […]
Tesla driver accused of attempted murder booked into jail
SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) -- The man accused of attempting to kill three people by driving a Tesla off a cliff on Highway 1 is now behind bars, according to San Mateo County inmate records.
Shots fired during armed robbery of jewelry store in Milpitas
Eight suspects carried out an armed robbery at a jewelry store on Friday, and one fired a gun at a store employee, according to the Milpitas Police Department
