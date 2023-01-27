TRACY - The Tracy Police Department is expected to release body camera footage this week of officers shooting a 17-year-old who was allegedly armed with a knife. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. According to the Tracy Police Department, the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, failed to obey the responding officers' commands and approached an officer, the officer opened fire, police said.Police say the teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt in the incident."We are joined by people from the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office so that we can have a clear and transparent investigation into this incident," said Lt. Mario Ysit, a Tracy Police Department spokesman. The department says detectives and internal affairs are now reviewing the body camera video.

TRACY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO