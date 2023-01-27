ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX40

Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says

(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m.  At the scene, officers […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Santa Clara County deputy injured while wrestling gun away from suspect

SAN JOSE -- A Santa Clara County sheriff's deputy was recovering from injuries suffered while he was wrestling a weapon away from a suspect.The sheriff's department said 41-year-old Emmanuel Diaz Ramos was being held on charges that include attempted murder of a peace officer and resisting arrest related to the confrontation.Investigators said the incident began at 8:00 a.m. Saturday. A deputy conducted a traffic enforcement stop in the area of Rutland Ave., at Parkmoor Ave. in San Jose.During the traffic stop, the driver later identified as Ramos, fled on foot from the deputy. After a short chase, Ramos brandished a...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Family mourns victim killed in Oakland gas station shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – Monday night marks one week since the mass shooting at an Oakland gas station that killed 18-year-old Mario Navarro and injured seven others. The victim's dad, also named Mario Navarro, is pleading for more information about what happened, justice, and for his son’s name to not be associated with gang violence. […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose missing person case turns into homicide; Suspect in custody

SAN JOSE -- A 34-year-old San Jose man was charged Tuesday in a 2021 crime spree that involved two homicides and other violent assaults, according to Santa Clara County authorities.The San Jose police department said Ricardo Padilla was in custody for the slayings of 49-year-old Thomas Calamia and 43-year-old Samuel Torres, who has been missing since July 4, 2021.Homicide detectives first became aware of Padilla in August 2021 during the Torres investigation. During the investigation, it was determined that Torres was shot and killed in the area of Coyote Creek near Wool Creek Drive by Padilla.Padilla also has several charges...
SAN JOSE, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Concord Police make arrest in cold case murder after 29 years

CONCORD, CA (Jan. 30, 2023) — On Thursday, January 26, Concord PD detectives arrested 55-year-old James William Grimsley for the 1994 murder of Terrie Ladwig. The arrest came with assistance from Salt Lake City’s Safe Streets Task Force. Ladwig was murdered in her Concord apartment on December 2,...
CONCORD, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Thief breaks into SUV parked in Oakland with victim sitting inside

OAKLAND, Calif. - Another car burglary in Oakland was caught on camera, but this time the victim was sitting inside his SUV, unaware of what had happened. Surveillance video shows a man getting out of a Cadillac XT6. He creeps up to the back of a Buick Envision SUV, pops the trunk open and steals a backpack. He gets back into the Cadillac, which drives off.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested for alleged mail theft, conspiracy for identity theft

CAMPBELL, Calif. (KRON) — Saturday, Campbell police officers arrested two people suspected of mail theft and conspiracy to commit identity theft. Officers responded to reports of a mail theft in progress at an apartment complex in Campbell. The suspects had left the scene before the police officers got there, but the officers were able to […]
CAMPBELL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Young woman dies on I-580 after exiting car: CHP

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - A 28-year-old woman from Turlock who appeared to have exited out of a car died Monday morning at Interstate Highway 580 and the 238 connector in Castro Valley. The California Highway Patrol reported the accident about 5 a.m. Sgt. Daniel Jacowitz told KTVU that early reports...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
pajaronian.com

Juvenile arrested in Boulder Creek shooting death

BOULDER CREEK—Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s deputies on Sunday arrested a juvenile suspected in the shooting death of an 18-year-old male at a party on Saturday. Authorities are not yet releasing any information about the suspect because they are a minor. The identity of the victim is being withheld...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Tracy police to release bodycam video of officer-involved shooting of teen armed with knife

TRACY - The Tracy Police Department is expected to release body camera footage this week of officers shooting a 17-year-old who was allegedly armed with a knife. The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the area of Silvertail Place and Foxtail Way. According to the Tracy Police Department, the suspect, later identified as a 17-year-old boy, failed to obey the responding officers' commands and approached an officer, the officer opened fire, police said.Police say the teen was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. No officers were hurt in the incident."We are joined by people from the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office so that we can have a clear and transparent investigation into this incident," said Lt. Mario Ysit, a Tracy Police Department spokesman. The department says detectives and internal affairs are now reviewing the body camera video.
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

SFPD investigates deadly shooting in Bayview District

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Officers with the San Francisco Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Saturday around 8:19 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Missouri Street due to a shot spotter activation. Officers said they did not find any victims at the scene. However, about 10 minutes […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy