2023 Senior Bowl Preview: Safeties

By Kevin Fielder
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
One of the most important events on the National Football League calendar is the Senior Bowl. Held the week after the conference championship games, it is the true beginning of the NFL draft cycle.

Not only do scouts and analysts like us get to see over 100 draft prospects in one place competing against each other, but it’s also an opportunity for analysts and personnel alike to get together and have discussions about a number of topics.

As we look forward to this year’s Senior Bowl, both managing editor Tyler Forness and columnist Matt Anderson will be there in person to break everything down.

We will be breaking down each position group and what to look for throughout the week. Here is the edge rusher position.

Alabama’s DeMarcco Hellams

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Hellams is a versatile defensive back, lining up in different alignments for Alabama. There were snaps in deeper safety looks and traditional strong safety alignments. His best fit in the NFL will likely come in the latter. Hellams has some limitations with his athleticism and putting him as a deep safety could expose those limitations. Instead, allowing Hellams to play as a strong safety will help maximize his tackling ability and put him in the best spot to succeed. Hellams versatility will still allow him to find a spot on the defense.

Boise State’s JL Skinner

Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not hard to look at Skinner and get excited about him. Skinner is listed at 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, making him a physical specimen for any NFL team. He combines that frame with great athleticism, giving teams a frame that can’t be replicated easily. With that frame, it shouldn’t be a surprise that Skinner is one of the most physical players on the field. That physicality comes out best against the run, where Skinner can deliver hits to ball carriers. In terms of alignment, Skinner should find himself playing near the line of scrimmage at the next level. Those looks would allow him to maximize his physical gifts and impact the game in a variety of ways.

Cal’s Daniel Scott

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Scott is one of the oldest prospects in the class, and that will limit his upside, but there will be a pathway to significant playing time. Scott has a great build for the safety position, and he pairs that with great versatility.

At Cal, he saw snaps at deep safety, two-high looks, and nickel cornerback looks. Scott can contribute to all those aspects with his fluidity and coverage skills. His tackling struggles are a concern, but if he can clean them up, there will be multiple pathways to play immediately at the next level.

Florida State’s Jammie Robinson

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Although Robinson has lined up in different spots, putting him closer to the line of scrimmage will maximize what he’s best at. Robinson has great instincts that allow him to react to plays that develop in front of him. When he sees the plays, Robinson has the athleticism and motor to make those plays and impact the game.

He’s not a perfect tackler, but there is plenty to like from Robinson from this standpoint. With these traits, putting him in the box will give him plenty of successful plays that will impact the game.

Georgia’s Christopher Smith

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on the tape, and you’ll see a player with some incredible range. Smith showcased the required range to play in deeper alignments over his time with Georgia. That range, however, also allows him to play in different spots depending on matchups. He likely has the coverage skills to play nickel cornerback, can play in the box at times, and can play in different high safety alignments. His frame will limit what he can do at the next level (he’s just 5-foot-11 and 195 pounds), but his versatility can help him find ways to hide that. Overall, Smith feels like the jack-of-all-trades kind of player.

Illinois' Sydney Brown

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

If Brown sees a ball carrier in his path, he’ll likely win the matchup. Brown is a physical safety that pairs his instincts with an athletic profile that scouts will like. He’s quick out of the gate, closes plays quickly, and has played in different looks. Illinois asked Brown to drop into the box to play as a linebacker and play deep safety at times and succeeded in both.

He has some problems as a tackler, which may limit his ability to play in the box all the time, but he still finishes plays with his athleticism. Admittedly, projecting a role for Brown at the next level is a little challenging. He offers scouts a lot of variety, and his role in the NFL might vary with the scheme.

Iowa’s Kaevon Merriweather

221112 Wisc Iowa Fb 034 Jpg

Merriweather won’t wow you on tape, but he’s still a highly-efficient player. Merriweather is strong in both man and zone coverage, playing his role with the responsibility required from a safety. He’s a physical player with the athleticism to play as a safety at the next level. Merriweather has had his struggles against the run, but there is a baseline to work with for NFL teams. His football IQ is strong, allowing him to see plays as they develop and react accordingly. However, he feels a step slower when reacting.

LSU's Jay Ward

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

While at LSU, Ward switched from cornerback to safety, which shouldn’t come as a surprise when you watch him play. Ward made multiple plays in coverage, showcasing the instincts and ball skills of a cornerback. Those plays came in different roles, too. He’s had high-level reps in both man coverage and zone coverage looks, giving NFL teams a baseline for versatility.

The switch from cornerback to safety has left Ward with some limitations. At just 180 pounds, Ward is light for the safety position, and he’ll need time to build a pro-ready frame. If he does that, Ward can carve out a unique role in the NFL, but until that happens, he might be limited.

Ohio State's Ronnie Hickman

Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

Some might not call Hickman a safety, but that doesn’t matter because he’s a good football player. While he plays the ball inconsistently, his physicality makes him a talented run defender for the position. Hickman combines that physicality with a great understanding of the game, allowing him to make plays in different spots. He won’t be a single-high safety at the next level, but as a box safety or second safety, there is a lot to like, and he’ll find a role. If he can carve out a role on special teams, he’ll stay on the field for most plays.

Virginia Tech’s Chamarri Conner

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

Like other safeties at the Senior Bowl, Conner is a versatile player capable of playing in different spots. Conner played in the slot and as a deep safety at Virginia and impressed at both. With his ability as a slot player, Conner is sound in coverage. Conner, however, doesn’t have elite ball skills for the position. Although he can make plays on the ball, he’s inconsistent for the number of reps he has. He’s also a solid tackler and responsible in the run game, meaning that NFL teams can play him at the line of scrimmage.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

