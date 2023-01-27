ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Cape May, NJ

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Avalon Police Ask for Help With IDs of Home Burglars [PHOTOS]

Avalon Police are asking for your help identifying two people involved with a home burglary at about 7:26 pm Monday, Jan 30, while the residents were at home. A security camera at the home captured video of the men climbing the stairs to the front door of the house and preparing to enter the unlocked door.
AVALON, NJ
nccpdnews.com

INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR CORNER KETCH ROAD – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19711) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are still on the scene investigating a motor vehicle collision near the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road for a UTV/Side by side crash that occurred on private property. Upon arrival, it was learned that the UTV had been occupied by five individuals. While the vehicle was being driven on the property, the UTV overturned, and multiple passengers were ejected.
NEWARK, DE
BreakingAC

Two arrested in Atlantic City drug deal

Two Atlantic City men were arrested after an alleged drug deal overnight Sunday. Sgt. Jefferson Rivera and Officers Giselle Garcia and Julian Monsalve were conducting surveillance in the first block of South Texas Avenue at about 12:20 a.m., when they saw two men engaged in a suspected drug deal, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WMDT.com

Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman

FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
FELTON, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

WGMD Radio

Three Charged for Stealing a Vehicle in Seaford

Seaford Police arrested three men after a report of a stolen vehicle on Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20. Police learned the vehicle was left running with a child still in a rear seat. The vehicle was located on Old Furnace Road but the driver refused to stop as the driver fled from police – finally stopping on Conrail Road – and three people ran off on foot. All three were arrested with help from DSP Aviation and Troop 5 units.
SEAFORD, DE
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Cape May Zoo Puts Out a Request for Newspaper Donations

Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, the scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
Ocean City Today

Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident

A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
OCEAN CITY, MD
CBS Philly

Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police

BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS . 
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges

Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

Slow road to justice in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme

Years after pleas in the multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme that included doctors, teachers, firefighters and pharmaceutical representatives, many still have not seen the inside of a prison. While Covid complicated moving the cases along in the legal system, the government also dramatically slow-walked the cases without any public explanation. Admitted...
NORTHFIELD, NJ
BreakingAC

Three men wounded in daylight Atlantic City shooting

Three men were wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City on Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue just after 1 p.m., after ShotSpotter register gunshots in the area, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victim, according to the...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

