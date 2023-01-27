Read full article on original website
Residents Want Justice For All The Car Burglaries In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
We told you back in December that the authorities in Egg Harbor Township were warning residents to keep their car doors locked. So many people were reporting burglaries that the cops felt it necessary to put out a warning to fellow residents. Well, unfortunately it seems that locking your doors...
Avalon Police Ask for Help With IDs of Home Burglars [PHOTOS]
Avalon Police are asking for your help identifying two people involved with a home burglary at about 7:26 pm Monday, Jan 30, while the residents were at home. A security camera at the home captured video of the men climbing the stairs to the front door of the house and preparing to enter the unlocked door.
INVESTIGATION UPDATE: POLICE ACTIVITY NEAR CORNER KETCH ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19711) Officers from the New Castle County Division of Police are still on the scene investigating a motor vehicle collision near the 1000 block of Corner Ketch Road. On Sunday, January 29, 2023, at 9:54 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Corner Ketch Road and Branch Road for a UTV/Side by side crash that occurred on private property. Upon arrival, it was learned that the UTV had been occupied by five individuals. While the vehicle was being driven on the property, the UTV overturned, and multiple passengers were ejected.
Two arrested in Atlantic City drug deal
Two Atlantic City men were arrested after an alleged drug deal overnight Sunday. Sgt. Jefferson Rivera and Officers Giselle Garcia and Julian Monsalve were conducting surveillance in the first block of South Texas Avenue at about 12:20 a.m., when they saw two men engaged in a suspected drug deal, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
3 Men Shot in Atlantic City, NJ, Saturday Afternoon
The Atlantic City Police Department reports three men, all in their 20s, were shot Saturday afternoon. Just after 1:00, ACPD officers were dispatched to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue in reference to a ShotSpotter alert. Responding officers arrived and located evidence of gunfire but did not locate a...
South Jersey Man Pulled Off Philly-Bound Plane After Bomb Threat
Things you don't say: Anything about "bombs" or "blowing up a plane" - especially when you're at an airport. A Salem County man had to be pulled off a Philadelphia-bound airplane following an alleged incident in Florida. Patch.com reports John. R. MaGee of Carney's Point was already onboard a plane...
Three Charged for Stealing a Vehicle in Seaford
Seaford Police arrested three men after a report of a stolen vehicle on Chandler Street Thursday night around 7:20. Police learned the vehicle was left running with a child still in a rear seat. The vehicle was located on Old Furnace Road but the driver refused to stop as the driver fled from police – finally stopping on Conrail Road – and three people ran off on foot. All three were arrested with help from DSP Aviation and Troop 5 units.
Update: Two 17-year-olds Shot in Bridgeton, NJ: Man Killed, Woman Wounded
UPDATE: The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says 21-year-old Iban Perez of Bridgeton has been charged with first-degree conspiracy to commit murder and second-degree conspiracy to commit aggravated assault in connection to this incident. The investigation continues. Our original report continues below. Authorities in Bridgeton say two 17-year-olds were shot in...
Cape May Zoo Puts Out a Request for Newspaper Donations
Our friends at Cape May Zoo have news for you. They need donations of newspapers to line the cages of some of their residents. In a Facebook post featuring Dino, the scarlet macaw, Cape May Zoo has requested that you donate your old newspapers to the zoo. The zookeepers say they come in handy for many things, but mostly for lining animal cages.
Ocean City Margaritaville developer dies in heli-skiing incident
A Margaritaville resort planned for downtown Ocean City is still on, but experienced a major loss last week when the point person for the development company working on the project died unexpectedly. According to various national news reports, Tim Kinsley, 57, and his brother, Jon Kinsley, 59, were killed in...
Two people shot, one fatally, in Cumberland County: Police
BRIDGETON, N.J. (CBS) – Two people were shot, one of them fatally, Sunday morning in Cumberland County, New Jersey. Police say they responded to the 300 block of North Pearl Street in Bridgeton around 12:30 a.m.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says a 17-year-old man was shot several times. He was pronounced dead on the scene.Authorities also say they found a 17-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was flown to Cooper Hospital and is in stable condition. This investigation is active and ongoing. Investigators say they are currently pursuing several leads. Anyone with information may contact Bridgeton Police Detective Mark Yoshioka at (856) 392-9031 or CCPO Det. Kyle Mecouch at (856) 332-4379. Anonymous tips may be submitted at CCPO.TIPS .
‘Dozens of roosters’ For Fighting — 2 in Atlantic County, NJ, Facing Animal Cruelty Charges
Two people in Atlantic County are facing animal cruelty charges after authorities allegedly discovered "dozens of roosters trained to fight" and "multiple dead birds in varying stages of decay." Last week, 81-year-old Sigfredo Perez of Newtonville and 49-year-old Queli Merlo of Hammonton were arrested and charged with third-degree. owning/training live...
A Dead Whale Has Been Spotted 12 Miles Off Of Brigantine, NJ
A dead whale was spotted last night, Saturday, January 28, 2023, floating approximately 12 miles off of the coast of Brigantine by a survey ship. It is believed, but, not confirmed to be a humpback whale. With the current wind and tides, the estimate is that the latest whale to...
Vineland, NJ, Man Sentenced For Drug-Induced Death of Teen in 2020
A man from Vineland has been sentenced to over a decade in prison for the drug-induced death of a teen in 2020. On Monday, 44-year-old Freddie W. Smith was sentenced in Atlantic County Superior Court to 12 years behind bars on a charge of first-degree strict liability. According to the...
New Dessert Studio is Opening in Egg Harbor City, NJ
Something sweet is coming soon to Egg Harbor City. It's a dessert studio!. The custom cakes, custom cookies, and other delicious bites locals have come to love from All That Batters owner Ellen Cohen will soon have a home in the heart of Egg Harbor City. All That Batters gave...
2 teens shot, one killed in NJ: prosecutor
A teen was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Sunday in Bridgeton, police said.
Slow road to justice in multimillion-dollar fraud scheme
Years after pleas in the multimillion-dollar health-care fraud scheme that included doctors, teachers, firefighters and pharmaceutical representatives, many still have not seen the inside of a prison. While Covid complicated moving the cases along in the legal system, the government also dramatically slow-walked the cases without any public explanation. Admitted...
2 Crashes at the Same Busy Intersection in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Thursday Night
One of the busiest intersections in Egg Harbor Township was the scene of two accidents Thursday night. According to the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, the first crash at the Black Horse Pike and English Creek Avenue happened at 6:55 PM. They say,. a vehicle driven by Olivia Reese (21...
Three men wounded in daylight Atlantic City shooting
Three men were wounded in a shooting in Atlantic City on Saturday afternoon. Police were called to the 500 block of North Ohio Avenue just after 1 p.m., after ShotSpotter register gunshots in the area, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Officers found evidence of gunfire but no victim, according to the...
