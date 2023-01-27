ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

‘About a dozen’ Oregon nurses connected to fake diploma scheme, board says

By Emma Jerome
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The FBI and the National Council of State Boards of Nursing are investigating thousands of nurses accused of paying money to receive diplomas without actually completing the courses.

The Oregon State Board of Nursing says about a dozen nurses in the state of Oregon are currently under investigation in the case. The fake credentials were sold as a shortcut to becoming licensed as a nurse.

19-year-old victim identified in NE Portland apartment shooting

The lawsuit by the FBI charged more than two dozen in a wire fraud scheme that would lead to fraudulent nursing diplomas for 7,600 people nationwide. Investigators said the scheme generated more than $100 million over several years as aspiring nurses were charged around $15,000 dollars for the bogus degree.

According to the indictment released Wednesday, three now defunct Florida-based schools were implicated. Those three schools are Siena College, Sacred Heart International Institute and Palm Beach School of Nursing.

Ultimately, 25 individuals were arrested and face up to 20 years in prison on multiple charges, including wire fraud.

The Oregon State Board of Nurses says the affected nurses’ cases will go before the board for discussion during a meeting scheduled for Feb. 22.

Due to the ongoing investigation, officials declined to release the names and hospitals connected to the case. KOIN 6 also reached out to Washington’s State Board of Burses but has not yet heard back.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 43

MuskyFelon
4d ago

I don’t think it’s in the public’s best interest to withhold these names! Name them and the hospitals so we have the option to say I don’t want that non nurse looking after me or my loved one. The state has opened itself up to litigation should one of these nurses accidentally kill someone because of their lack of training and education, while they investigate what’s already been investigated! Fire them NOW!

Reply(1)
15
Terri Lloyd
4d ago

$15k....that's a lot of money to take shortcuts. Devils in the details. Regardless, yes they should be fired and lose their licenses. Unfortunately, every single patient they have "ever" worked with will be scrutinized, any deaths investigated, costs passed on to an already overburden medical institution's. Lawsuits forthcoming. Sadly, I hope and pray that zero patients were harmed. I understand they still had to pass the final, and the practicums...so that is a nominal upside.

Reply(1)
14
genie
4d ago

Why would somebody want a diploma they didn't earn? That's a livelihood diploma that comes with many hours of learning and being around patients who trust them! This kind of crime should have automatic harsh sentences of at least 8 yrs in prison with no good time.

Reply(1)
11
Related
mybasin.com

FORMER FUGITIVE WANTED IN OREGON FOR REAL ESTATE SCAM PLEADS GUILTY

SAN DIEGO—On January 26, 2023, a California man who evaded federal authorities for more than two decades after being convicted at trial and who was wanted in District of Oregon for perpetrating a real estate scam while a fugitive pleaded guilty in San Diego. Robin James McPherson, a former...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kxgn.com

Man suspected of torture and kidnapping of woman in Oregon using dating apps to evade police

Authorities in southwestern Oregon are warning that a Nevada man accused of attempted murder and torturing a woman in Oregon is on the run and using dating apps to evade capture or find potential new victims. Law enforcement officials are warning to be on the lookout for Benjamin Obadiah Foster, a 36-year-old man who has been on the run in Oregon since Thursday. The Grants Pass Police Department said in a statement: “The investigation has revealed that the suspect is actively using online dating applications to contact unsuspecting individuals who may be lured into assisting with the suspect’s escape or potentially as additional victims.” The Grants Pass Police Department in Oregon said Foster is extremely dangerous in a post on Facebook, adding that “it is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt to change his appearance by shaving his beard and hair or by changing his hair color.”
GRANTS PASS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

About a dozen Oregon nurses investigated in nationwide fake diploma scheme

The Oregon Board of Nursing says it is investigating whether about a dozen nurses in the state took part in a nationwide scheme that allegedly sold fake nursing diplomas as shortcut to employment. The investigation conducted by the FBI and National Council of State Boards of Nursing involves whether nurses...
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more

Over the next five months, Oregon lawmakers will consider more than 100 proposals that could impact hundreds of thousands of students statewide. Curriculum, school resource officers, parent choice, expanding the teacher workforce, funding, graduation standards and student equity are among the topics being discussed.  K-12 education will be a primary focus this year as newly […] The post Dozens of legislative bills address curriculum, parent choice, teachers and more appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Lives not ruined under Measure 110

In a recent news piece and a follow-up editorial, The Oregonian/OregonLive has asserted as fact that Oregon’s Measure 110, which decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use, is failing to meet its goals, (“Audit: Oregon’s drug decriminalization Measure 110 shows $33 million in grants drew scant evidence of effectiveness,” Jan. 19 and “Editorial: A narrow window to prove Measure 110 can work,” Jan. 22). Surprisingly, the only goals mentioned in the pieces are those that address drug addiction and drug treatment.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Oregon Hospitals Blocking New Rehab Beds

Last week’s cover story examined Oregon’s dramatic shortage of inpatient rehabilitation beds for people suffering traumatic brain injuries (“Free Fall,” WW, Jan. 19). Out-of-state companies seeking to open new rehab hospitals have been stymied by what’s known as a “certificate of need” process in which existing providers can challenge whether more beds are necessary. Legacy Health and the Oregon Association of Hospitals & Health Systems have both opposed more rehab beds for TBIs—and have gone to court to block them. Here’s what our readers had to say:
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Oregon should pay parent caregivers

The legislative session has begun in Salem. One vital issue that readers may not be aware of is the need to pay parents to provide in-home care to their minor disabled children. During the public health emergency of the pandemic, the state allowed payment to parents, but that exception is now expected to expire this spring. After that, the state is willing to pay anyone to provide this care support except for felons and parents.
OREGON STATE
CBS News

Oregon police seek torture suspect who allegedly had earlier Nevada captive

Salem, Ore. — Police in southern Oregon were searching Thursday for a man accused of torturing a woman he held captive, less than two years after he was convicted in Nevada of keeping another woman in captivity for weeks before the victim managed to escape.Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said in a telephone interview that he finds it "extremely troubling" that the felon is wanted in an attempted murder instead of still being behind bars for the Nevada crimes.Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, is now charged in Oregon with attempted murder, kidnapping and assault. Foster tried to kill the victim...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KGW

Here's how many Oregon state employees aren't actually working in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Partly of necessity, and because technology had advanced to a sufficient degree, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive expansion in the number of people working remotely. With the height of the pandemic in the rearview, many workers were welcomed back to the office — or ordered back, as the case may be.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms

Oregon has more miles of polluted waterways than any other state. Meanwhile, residents in Northeast Oregon are fighting for safe drinking water after decades of contamination.  Our mounting water crisis is playing out against a backdrop of climate change-driven mega-drought that threatens water scarcity statewide. Legislators in Salem must see these events for what they […] The post Oregonians fight for a moratorium on factory farms appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
pnwag.net

ODFW Confirms Two Depredations In Eastern Oregon

Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators were called out to two separate attacks on livestock in the eastern part of the state last week. Crews were called to the Beagle Creek area of Baker County, where one dead and one injured calf were discovered. ODFW says these confirmed depredations occurred at the edge of three pack areas, so attribution to the correct pack is not possible at this time.
OREGON STATE
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

53K+
Followers
20K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy