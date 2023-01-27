Read full article on original website
Ole Miss Eyes Trio Of High School Defensive Linemen On Eve Of Late Signing Day
After Ole Miss signed 12 high school players in the December 2022 signing period, it was assumed by most that the Rebels might be done with prep recruiting for the 2023 class, turning their attention instead on the transfer portal. And while Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss did find 14 more players in the portal, they whiffed mightily on several defensive line and linebacker prospects that the coaching staff seemingly felt good about landing.
Lady Rebels notch historic overtime win in Fayetteville with clutch free throws
The Ole Miss women’s basketball team overcame a double digit fourth quarter deficit to stun the Arkansas Razorbacks in overtime, 76-73. The Lady Rebels (18-4, 7-2 SEC) won for the first time in Fayetteville since 2011 with guard Marquesha Davis leading the team with 20 points. The game was not without its fair share of drama down the stretch.
When will the time arrive for change with Ole Miss basketball?
Saturday’s 82-60 loss to Oklahoma State was not something shocking to Ole Miss basketball fans who have become apathetic in a season that went off the rails in December. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) have ten more games this season, but it seems the writing is clearly on the wall head coach Kermit Davis will not be back next season. For the first time this season on Saturday, it looked like even his players had “let go of the rope” in the second half. Granted, the team was down two of its best scorers - the talent gap was enormous and telling in his fifth season at the helm.
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Kentucky 2023: Tipoff time, TV schedule, online streaming and odds
Big Blue Nation will most likely provide a boost to attendance on Tuesday when Kentucky tips off with Ole Miss in Oxford. The Rebels (9-12, 1-7 SEC) will host the Wildcats (14-7, 5-3 SEC) with both teams coming off a loss in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. Prior to those debacles, Kentucky was riding a four game SEC winning streak.
