KJCT8
Main snowfall event arriving on Monday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
skyhinews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 22-28
Real estate transactions totaled $5,419,500 across 9 sales for the week of Jan. 22-28. 1080 Winter Park Drive, Winter Park Place Condo, Winter Park. 713-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo. Seller: Gary and Mary Christensen. Buyer: Jack Gerstein. Price: $875,000. 134 Edgewater Circle, Granby. 1,668-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.066 acres...
skyhinews.com
Middle Park High School Nordic teams take 2nd and 4th at meet in Minturn
Middle Park High School’s Nordic ski team traveled to Minturn Saturday, Jan. 28, to face off against 11 other Colorado High School Ski League teams, taking second place for the boys and fourth place for the girls. Skiing in fresh and soft-snow conditions at the Maloit Park course, Sylvia...
skyhinews.com
Library Corner: Winter reading brings adventures for all
Come one, come all! Join Grand County Library District’s Winter Reading Adventure — read three books in three formats in three months. Well, the challenge actually began on Dec. 1, 2022, but there is still time to complete the adventure!. People of all ages are encouraged to participate,...
Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide
Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
State Patrol Puts Northern Colorado County in the Top 5 Worst for Speeding
Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is here with another reminder that Centennial State residents aren't the best at driving. In a new press release, the agency chastised local motorists for their apparent inability to stop speeding, particularly in school or work zones. "Great lengths are taken to alert drivers in advance...
Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train
Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
steamboatradio.com
Herd of pronghorn found dead in Routt County – 53 have died in Moffat County
A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.
I-70 eastbound reopens after crashes, whiteout
Colorado State Patrol reported "whiteout conditions" at high elevations Friday night as snow hit the mountains, causing crashes and snarling traffic.
Did You Know That Colorado Has a ‘Code of the West’ for Transplants?
Did you know that Colorado has a "code" for transplants?. We're not talking about the general advice many natives think transplants should follow — don't mention California, don't bring up Texas, don't root for the Raiders, etc. We're talking about the actual "Code of the West," a document former...
"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass
Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
5280.com
How to Shovel Snow the Correct Way, According to a Physical Therapist
Every winter, like clockwork, Boulder-based physical therapist Dr. Nicole Haas hears from clients who injure themselves shoveling snow. “As soon as it snows, I know people are gonna pop on my schedule,” says Haas, a doctor of physical therapy and founder of Boulder Physiolab. In fact, the day after Haas spoke with 5280 for this article, she saw three patients for shoveling-related ailments, including wrist, elbow, and low back issues.
lamarledger.com
GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado
Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
Fort Morgan Times
Keeler: Dave Logan’s advice for Coach Prime, CU Buffs football on in-state recruiting? Lock the gates, or someone else will.
Deion Sanders assumed some adorable rounds — Coach Prime and Peggy Coppom need a reality show on the Pac-12 Network, or whatever’s left of it after Comcast collects — with CU icons this past week. Yet as of this past Thursday night, Dave Logan wasn’t one of them.
