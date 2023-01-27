ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremmling, CO

KJCT8

Main snowfall event arriving on Monday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Quiet conditions persisted throughout most of the Western Slope today but not everywhere experienced the same conditions. From the morning and into the afternoon hours, areas in the high country along the I-70 corridor saw snowfall, most from Friday nights event. Some light lingering snowfall will focus mainly on the mountains for the remainder of the day, but some can still work their way back into the high country. Tonight for Grand Junction and Montrose, cloud cover will move back in, leading to overcast skies as temperatures will sit in the lower twenties into the upper teens.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Jan. 22-28

Real estate transactions totaled $5,419,500 across 9 sales for the week of Jan. 22-28. 1080 Winter Park Drive, Winter Park Place Condo, Winter Park. 713-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bath condo. Seller: Gary and Mary Christensen. Buyer: Jack Gerstein. Price: $875,000. 134 Edgewater Circle, Granby. 1,668-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2.25-bath, single-family residence on 0.066 acres...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Middle Park High School Nordic teams take 2nd and 4th at meet in Minturn

Middle Park High School’s Nordic ski team traveled to Minturn Saturday, Jan. 28, to face off against 11 other Colorado High School Ski League teams, taking second place for the boys and fourth place for the girls. Skiing in fresh and soft-snow conditions at the Maloit Park course, Sylvia...
MINTURN, CO
skyhinews.com

Library Corner: Winter reading brings adventures for all

Come one, come all! Join Grand County Library District’s Winter Reading Adventure — read three books in three formats in three months. Well, the challenge actually began on Dec. 1, 2022, but there is still time to complete the adventure!. People of all ages are encouraged to participate,...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Meet the new faces of law enforcement valley-wide

Colorado State Patrol and Avon Police Department have welcomed new law enforcement professionals to their ranks recently. In a field with a diminishing workforce, new officers within these agencies showed up to serve and protect the Eagle County community. Colorado State Patrol. Jean “Alex” Baidet. 28-year-old Colorado State...
AVON, CO
Vail Daily

Letter: Tell Polis to stop the oil train

Cathy Blaser’s recent letter described the tragedy of the latest Keystone Pipeline spill in Kansas where a break in the pipeline spilled heavy, dirty, oily crude into a water supply. Her description of that oil is correct —- it does not float, it sinks. This is the same oil that will be carried from the Uinta Basin in Utah alongside the Colorado River from our state’s border with Utah through Glenwood Canyon and on toward and beyond the Moffat Tunnel.
COLORADO STATE
steamboatradio.com

Herd of pronghorn found dead in Routt County – 53 have died in Moffat County

A Nordic skier came upon a herd of pronghorn that had been attacked in the snow in Routt County in mid-January. They say 20 to 25 of them were dead in a field. We showed Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) the picture. They confirmed they were pronghorns but they don’t know how they died. They said it is possible they were scavenged on by coyotes.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
OutThere Colorado

"Near impossible" travel: 30 inches of snow expected on Colorado mountain pass

Reaching all that fresh powder in Steamboat Springs might sound appealing to slopegoers this weekend, but the National Weather Service is already posting warnings about how difficult traveling a main route into the city will be. According to the NWS, between 24 and 30 inches of snow are expected to land on Rabbit Ears Pass between Friday morning and Sunday morning, as a major winter storm hits parts of northwest and northern Colorado. Wind will further lower visibility, with the NWS stating that travel over...
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, CO
5280.com

How to Shovel Snow the Correct Way, According to a Physical Therapist

Every winter, like clockwork, Boulder-based physical therapist Dr. Nicole Haas hears from clients who injure themselves shoveling snow. “As soon as it snows, I know people are gonna pop on my schedule,” says Haas, a doctor of physical therapy and founder of Boulder Physiolab. In fact, the day after Haas spoke with 5280 for this article, she saw three patients for shoveling-related ailments, including wrist, elbow, and low back issues.
BOULDER, CO
lamarledger.com

GOP bill would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on in Colorado

Two gender-related bills, including Republican-sponsored legislation that would regulate what teams transgender student-athletes can play on, were introduced in the Democratic-controlled Colorado legislature this week. The sponsors of the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, HB23-1098, said it was a measure designed to be compassionate, but LGBTQ advocacy groups immediately decried...
BOULDER, CO

