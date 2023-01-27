Read full article on original website
Chaska Fire Department's ice fishing contest to go on -- without the fishing
The Chaska Fire Department’s annual Ice Fishing Contest will be back at Firemen’s Park on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 1-3 p.m. The ice fishing portion of the event has been canceled due to poor ice conditions, however, but families can still enjoy bonfires, s’mores, trivia, door prizes, bucket raffles and food and beverage available for purchase at the Chaska Event Center.
As sections near, Sabers keep moving along in league waters
The Shakopee boys swimming team is still in line for another winning season in the South Suburban Conference. The Sabers fell 96-82 at Lakeville South Jan 27 to drop to 4-3 in league duals. Shakopee will need to split its final to SSC competitions to finish with a winning record, before turning its attention to the Section 2AA meet.
Obituary for John Easton Robson III
John Easton Robson III, age 69, of Waconia, passed unexpectedly at his home, on Saturday, January 21, 2023. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, February 4 at 1 p.m., with a time of gathering one hour prior, both at Freshwater Church, 138 West First Street, Waconia. Pastor John Braland will preside.
Chaska/Chanhassen nordic ski team has five all-conference athletes with section meet up next
With conference championships taking place at the end of January, the Chaska/Chanhassen Nordic ski team is preparing for the final meets of the season. The StormHawks finished third on the boys’ side and fourth on the girls’ in the Metro West Conference championships Jan. 25 at Hyland Hills behind five total Chaska/Chanhassen athletes who had all-conference performances.
Section meet is up next for Scott West teams on the trails
The Section 2 meet is next up for the Scott West Nordic ski teams. The Panthers had a strong showing in the Twin City Conference Championships Jan. 27 at Theodore Wirth Parkway in Minneapolis. The boys squad ended up third out of nine schools with 348 points, while the girls team took fifth out 10 programs with 324 points.
Carver's Soggy Bottom 'golf' tourney played in the cold
While the temperatures were frigid Saturday for the 14th annual Soggy Bottom snow golf tournament in Carver, it was the warmth of the community’s camaraderie that was most evident. The unique event involves “golfers” using everything from hockey sticks to tennis racquets to play a round on a makeshift,...
Obituary for Marietta A. Straus
Marietta A. Straus, age 84, of Waconia passed away Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park. Funeral Service 1 p.m., Monday, February 6 at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 E 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Duncan McLellan as officiant. Visitation from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Interment in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia.
Obituary for Kathleen R. Rothe
Kathleen "Kay" R. Rothe, age 74, passed away peacefully at the family home in Chaska on Tuesday, January 24 from pulmonary fibrosis. Kay was born on November 9, 1948 in Minneapolis and was the oldest of four children. She graduated from Richfield High School and immediately began nurses training at Minneapolis Vocational. Kay proudly practiced nursing for five decades of her life, with most of her career dedicated to cancer patients and cancer research. She was honored to work with many talented colleagues, first in private practice and, later, at Park Nicollet, Oncological Consultants, CCOP Research and Virginia Piper Cancer Institute. She volunteered at North Memorial and was a voting judge. In recent years, Kay was elected to the Board of the Jonathan Association in Chaska, where she passionately served as Vice President.
Kennedy Sanders, Anna Lenzen and Ashley Schuelke fuel Chaska girls basketball
Seventeen games into the season, and the Chaska Hawks are continuing their winning ways. At 16-1 overall with an unblemished record early in Metro West Conference play, Chaska looks to be on the right track toward a fourth-consecutive conference championship and possibly a trip back to the Class 4A state tournament after winning it all in 2020-21.
Defense helps the Jordan cagers get back on the winning track
The winning formula for the Jordan boys basketball team is there, and it often starts with defense. The Hubmen held Waseca to just 19 points in the second half in a 65-54 road win Jan. 28. Senior Afton Koch led the way with 20 points.
