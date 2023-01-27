Kathleen "Kay" R. Rothe, age 74, passed away peacefully at the family home in Chaska on Tuesday, January 24 from pulmonary fibrosis. Kay was born on November 9, 1948 in Minneapolis and was the oldest of four children. She graduated from Richfield High School and immediately began nurses training at Minneapolis Vocational. Kay proudly practiced nursing for five decades of her life, with most of her career dedicated to cancer patients and cancer research. She was honored to work with many talented colleagues, first in private practice and, later, at Park Nicollet, Oncological Consultants, CCOP Research and Virginia Piper Cancer Institute. She volunteered at North Memorial and was a voting judge. In recent years, Kay was elected to the Board of the Jonathan Association in Chaska, where she passionately served as Vice President.

