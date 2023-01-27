ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Springs, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 31

DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/27/23–1/30/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Gunshot Fired At Local Bar Saturday Night

ROCK SPRINGS — A gunshot round was reportedly fired into the Wyoming Club on K Street last night shortly before midnight. The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a call at 11:25 p.m. and discovered a gunshot round had entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges

SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Deer Count Increases Slightly in Green River

GREEN RIVER — The deer population within the city limits of Green River has increased by 15 deer when compared to last year, according to a recent count. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the Green River Police Department (GRPD), Game and Fish and volunteers did the visual count last Thursday morning, January 26. Crews surveyed eight different sections in Green River.
GREEN RIVER, WY
oilcity.news

Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)

Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born December 14, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Ron Riddle and Becky S. Drenon. Mrs. Cantrell attended schools in...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

University Releases List of Sweetwater County Honor Roll Students

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 48 students from Sweetwater County on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Registration opens for summer Teens Explore Career Camp

CASPER, Wyo. — Registration for the free Teens Explore Careers Camp, taking place from June 4 through June 9 at Casper College, is now open at cyberwyoming.org/camp. Registration is limited to 20 young high school women. TECC is a camp for girls to explore their digital world in a...
CASPER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Anthony (Tony) Hamilton (May 6, 1960 – January 21, 2023)

Tony passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington, where he resided for the past several years. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Arthur Hamilton and JoAnn Chaussart Hamilton on May 6, 1960. He worked hard in general construction and was a sheet rocker....
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT: Extended closure expected for Interstate 80

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are expecting an extended closure of over 14 hours from 2:33 p.m. (when the article was released) for Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in both directions due to deteriorating conditions and poor visibility. Maintenance crews are reporting visibility of less than 50 feet in some areas, slick roads, blowing and drifting snow caused by high winds. Currently, I-80 is closed in both directions between Rawlins and Rock Springs, and westbound between Laramie and Rock Springs. Rolling closures are in effect on I-80 eastbound between Evanston and Rock Springs and westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Research on Old West Revolver Determines It Was Used Extensively

GREEN RIVER — A frontier-era handgun recently researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum showed signs of extensive use. Museum staff determined the handgun to be a .45-caliber, six-shot Colt Single Action Army single-action revolver, perhaps the most iconic handgun in American history. Museum staff assessed that it was manufactured in 1883.
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy