sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 31
DWUI – Child Passenger – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Strangulation of Household Member – Pressure on Neck or Throat. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10620, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Aggravated Assault and Battery – Causes...
oilcity.news
Natrona County Recent Arrests (1/27/23–1/30/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Bond Set at $100,000 for Casper Man Charged With Rape, Aggravated Assault
A Natrona County Circuit Court Judge set a $100,000 cash-only bond for a Casper man accused of assaulting a woman with hammer during initial appearances on Monday. 56-year-old Clifton Qualls faces these felony charges, according to Judge Michael Patchen:. First-degree sexual assault, punishable by five years to 50 years imprisonment.
oilcity.news
Natrona County weekly arrest report (1/20/23–1/27/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
sweetwaternow.com
Gunshot Fired At Local Bar Saturday Night
ROCK SPRINGS — A gunshot round was reportedly fired into the Wyoming Club on K Street last night shortly before midnight. The Rock Springs Police Department responded to a call at 11:25 p.m. and discovered a gunshot round had entered the front window of the business and lodged into the wall behind the bar.
Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists Assisting Casper PD in Active Investigation, Avoid the Area
Casper Fire-EMS is currently on scene assisting the Casper Police Department with an active investigation. That's according to Dane Andersen, Engineer and Public Information Officer with Casper Fire-EMS, who stated that the Casper Fire-EMS HAZMAT Specialists are assisting in the investigation. "It was at 2:31 p.m. that Casper Fire-EMS received...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/18/23–1/23/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
sweetwaternow.com
City of RS, WYDOT Work to Address Snow Removal Challenges
SWEEETWATER COUNTY — With Sweetwater County continuing to see snow almost every week, the City of Rock Springs and the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) are trying their best to keep up with snow removal for various reasons. Paul Kauchich, City of Rock Springs director of engineering and operations,...
sweetwaternow.com
Deer Count Increases Slightly in Green River
GREEN RIVER — The deer population within the city limits of Green River has increased by 15 deer when compared to last year, according to a recent count. Green River Chief of Police Tom Jarvie said several officers from the Green River Police Department (GRPD), Game and Fish and volunteers did the visual count last Thursday morning, January 26. Crews surveyed eight different sections in Green River.
oilcity.news
Natrona County health and food inspections (1/23/23–1/29/23)
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
sweetwaternow.com
Lorie Lynn Cantrell (December 14, 1969 – January 25, 2023)
Lorie Lynn Cantrell, 53, passed away Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a life-long resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was born December 14, 1969 in Rock Springs, Wyoming; the daughter of Ron Riddle and Becky S. Drenon. Mrs. Cantrell attended schools in...
Wyoming Department of Transportation: Here’s What’s Happening on I-80
"Traffic is starting to open up along I80. A controlled slow opening has started EB out of Rawlins. Our WHP troopers are escorting the vehicles at an appropriate pace. WB is expected to open soon. Photo taken by our District Maintenance Engineer near Sinclair at milepost 217. #wyoroad" reads a...
sweetwaternow.com
University Releases List of Sweetwater County Honor Roll Students
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming lists 48 students from Sweetwater County on the 2022 fall semester President’s Honor Roll. The President’s Honor Roll consists of regularly enrolled undergraduates who earned a 4.0 (“A”) grade-point average for the semester. To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Casper Man Will Spend Time Behind Bars After Crashing into City Planter
A Casper man was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison for leading a trooper on a chase resulting in the destruction of one city planter, tree, and another's parked vehicle. Jesse James Dewitt heard the charges against him from Judge Catherine Wilking in Natrona County District Court today, Jan. 26.
oilcity.news
Natrona County schools closed Monday due to weather and bus transportation issues
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District has canceled school today, according to a recorded message sent at 7 a.m. The message attributed the cancelation to issues with school bus transportation. “As we began running buses for the school day, the buses started to experience issues running due...
oilcity.news
Registration opens for summer Teens Explore Career Camp
CASPER, Wyo. — Registration for the free Teens Explore Careers Camp, taking place from June 4 through June 9 at Casper College, is now open at cyberwyoming.org/camp. Registration is limited to 20 young high school women. TECC is a camp for girls to explore their digital world in a...
sweetwaternow.com
Anthony (Tony) Hamilton (May 6, 1960 – January 21, 2023)
Tony passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington, where he resided for the past several years. He was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Arthur Hamilton and JoAnn Chaussart Hamilton on May 6, 1960. He worked hard in general construction and was a sheet rocker....
Casper Man Hears 5-8 Year Sentence for Molesting 8-Year-Old Girl
In the spring of last year, a Casper man was charged with first-, second- and third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The most serious charge is punishable by a 25- to 50-year prison sentence. Court documents state Donald Glen Caraveau was born in 1969 and the girl was born in...
wyo4news.com
WYDOT: Extended closure expected for Interstate 80
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are expecting an extended closure of over 14 hours from 2:33 p.m. (when the article was released) for Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in both directions due to deteriorating conditions and poor visibility. Maintenance crews are reporting visibility of less than 50 feet in some areas, slick roads, blowing and drifting snow caused by high winds. Currently, I-80 is closed in both directions between Rawlins and Rock Springs, and westbound between Laramie and Rock Springs. Rolling closures are in effect on I-80 eastbound between Evanston and Rock Springs and westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie.
sweetwaternow.com
Research on Old West Revolver Determines It Was Used Extensively
GREEN RIVER — A frontier-era handgun recently researched by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum showed signs of extensive use. Museum staff determined the handgun to be a .45-caliber, six-shot Colt Single Action Army single-action revolver, perhaps the most iconic handgun in American history. Museum staff assessed that it was manufactured in 1883.
