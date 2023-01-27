NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - “Do not pass go and go directly to Broadway” could soon be a phrase heard in Nashville homes. Officials with Top Trumps announced Tuesday a Nashville edition of Monopoly is in the works and will be available Oct. 1. While game specifics weren’t readily available, representatives for Top Trumps and Hasbro, licensors of the MONOPOLY – Nashville Edition, said residents will get to share their thoughts on what Nashville landmarks should be included in the game for the next 30 days.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO