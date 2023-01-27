Read full article on original website
kwayradio.com
Woman Guilty of Stabbing Boyfriend
A Waterloo woman has been found guilty of lesser charges after stabbing her boyfriend in the leg in 2021, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 25 year old Aaliyah Wright stabbed her boyfriend, Quentin Bradley, in the leg after he disappeared for two days. Bradley was left with nerve damage from the stabbing. It was brought up at trial that while Bradley went to the hospital Wright ordered herself McDonald’s Door Dash. The defense argued that Wright was acting in self defense after Bradley hit her. Wright was convicted of Simple Assault and misdemeanor Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury. She will be sentenced at a later date.
1650thefan.com
Search for Inmate Who Left Waterloo Facility
Authorities are searching for an inmate who did not return to a Waterloo correctional facility after work release this weekend. 19-year Alexander Joseph Carman did not report to the Waterloo Regional Correctional Facility as required on Friday. Carman was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other charges in Dubuque County. He has been at the work release facility since mid-October of 2022. Carman is a white male, 5’6″ and 138 pounds. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact local police.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids activists look for answers after fatal stabbing
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - About 50 people attended a town hall in the Cedar Rapids library Sunday afternoon, armed with questions and looking for answers after the fatal stabbing of 29-year-old Devonna Walker on Jan. 2. A video provided to KCRG-TV9 on Jan. 11 shows what happened before, during,...
iheart.com
Marion Man Hospitalized After Saturday Day Evening Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- A Marion man is hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash along Highway 1 Saturday night. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says they received reports of the crash around 10:30pm. The Sheriff's office says a pickup was headed north when the driver, 19 year-old Chance Gombert, lost control, veered into the ditch, then got back onto the highway before rolling. Investigators say Gombert was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries and is expected to recover.
KCRG.com
Iowa State Patrol identifies victims in Grundy County crash
Iowa saw a steady rebound in the job market throughout 2022. Mother of student who fell from school ceiling says staff did what they were trained to do. After a student at a Des Moines Elementary school fell from a classroom ceiling - staff has been reporting rumors of wild misbehavior or neglectful teachers.
KCRG.com
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County. At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area. Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.
KIMT
Authorities identify four killed in Iowa crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa State Patrol released the names on Saturday of the four people killed when the driver of a 15-passenger van lost control and slid on the slick roads on Highway 20 Friday morning. Three victims are children under the age of 5, and one is...
KCRG.com
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have named the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday. According to the Iowa State Patrol, Ervin Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Borntreger, 1, were killed in the crash. 9 other people were injured. All of the victims were from Delhi.
kwayradio.com
Man Allegedly Beat Girlfriend Again
A Waterloo man on probation for beating up his girlfriend has been arrested for allegedly beating up his girlfriend again, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 26 year old Jakwone Watkins was arrested on Thursday and charged with third degree Kidnapping, Willful Injury Causing Serious Injury, Domestic Assault, and Violation of a No Contact Order. Authorities say that Watkins and his girlfriend got into an argument from which she tried to walk away. Watkins allegedly grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground, he then punched her in the head and kicked her. When she tried to run away, Watkins allegedly jumped on top of her and bit her face, arms and back. A neighbor was able to stop the attack and the woman was taken to the hospital. While she was there Watkins allegedly damaged another woman’s Kia Sorento. Watkins’ girlfriend was later dropped off back at her home to nurse her injuries. He then showed up at her house demanding to talk to her. When she tried to convince him to leave he snatched her, however police were able to step in at a Kwik Star a couple blocks away. In June Watkins punched the same woman and stepped on her ankle, breaking it. In May he punched her and bit her after kicking in a door.
KCRG.com
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night Mount Vernon Lisbon Police, Mount Vernon Fire, and Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance went to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Road where an accident had occurred. At the scene, crews learned that a pickup truck went into the east ditch...
[UPDATE] Victim In Ongoing Waterloo Homicide Case Identified
These are the latest details concerning a homicide as of 11:00 AM on January 27th, 2023. Authorities are currently investigating a homicide that took place in Northeastern Iowa. An unfortunate tragedy took place in the city earlier this week that left one man dead. On the morning of Thursday January...
KCRG.com
Ice rink at Hughes Park in Cedar Rapids now open
The mother of a boy who went missing and was found dead months later, is pleading guilty to charges in an unrelated drug case. When it comes to your heart health, it's important to know your cholesterol numbers to manage your risk of heart disease and stroke. With knowledge comes power, allowing you to make dietary and lifestyle changes to improve those numbers every day!
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 30th, 2023
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded. Monday is the deadline for a Marengo company to give Iowa's Department of Natural Resources the list of chemicals located inside their facility. Man convicted of arson and five counts of attempted murder after Iowa City...
KCRG.com
Deadline nears for Marengo company to release list of chemicals in facility that exploded
The department says the sellers are commenting on CRFD Facebook posts and they are tagging people to try to get them to buy t-shirts or other clothing. Rob Sand warns Iowa school districts over misused student activity funds. Updated: 4 hours ago. He says more than $268,000 was misused in...
cbs2iowa.com
Inmate escapes work release program
WATERLOO, Iowa — Alexander Joseph Carman, convicted of Intimidation with a Dangerous Weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, failed to report to the Waterloo Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday. Carman is a 19-year-old white male, height 5' 6", and weighs 138 pounds. Anyone with information on Carman's...
3 kids, 1 adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
WELLSBURG, Iowa — Authorities have identified the three children and one adult who died in a rollover crash in northern Iowa that also injured the nine other passengers Friday morning.The Iowa State Patrol said Marlin Borntreger, 1; Rebecca Borntreger, 2; Emma Borntreger, 4; and Ervin J. Borntreger, 22, all died. None of the occupants of the van were using seatbelts or child car seats.Iowa State Patrol spokesman Alex Dinkla said the driver lost control of the van on a stretch of U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg that was covered with snow and ice. Four passengers were ejected when the van entered the median and rolled over.Dinkla said he didn't have an update on the conditions of the nine people who were injured. They were taken to hospitals in Grundy County and Waterloo.The injured people included six adults and three young children. Everyone in the van was from Delhi, Iowa, which is a small city in Delaware County about 50 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Garage has smoke and water damage after Cedar Falls fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305 Carol Court in Cedar Falls after receiving a 911 call. According to the call, smoke from the garage fire was moving into the attached home. The home’s owner...
KCRG.com
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night. Police said they responded to a report of the shooting near 2010 Glass Road Northeast just after 8 p.m. Police said the man that was shot was taken to the hospital...
KCRG.com
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured. Officials have not...
