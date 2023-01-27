Former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett dropped an honest opinion on Luka Doncic that Dallas Mavericks fans will absolutely love, via Kevin Garnett on Twitter. “I love Luka’s pace, I love Luka’s maturity. You see his maturity, you see how he’s been playing with older men or older people in his life. You see it,” Garnett said of Doncic. “He’s not afraid of anything in the league. He goes to some of the best defenders the same way and makes them look like their not that great of defenders. He has a pace, you can’t speed him up. And he’s figured out the league.”

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO