Dauphin County, PA

NorthcentralPA.com

Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral

Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Prisoner claims she's HIV positive after assault on guard

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A prisoner bit a corrections officer, then claimed she had HIV, police say. The officer was forced to undergo treatment for his injury and for the prevention of HIV, according to Bloomsburg Officer Jim Cromley. Now Amber Lynn Mordan, 22, of Bloomsburg, is facing first-degree felony charges for the alleged assault at Columbia County Prison on Nov. 6. Warden George Nye contacted police after Mordan was brought...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide pact: report

Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
YORK COUNTY, PA
The Shenandoah Sentinel

Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
WILLIAMSTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Hotel Raided, Carlisle Drug House Condemned, Nine Arrested, Police Say

Nine people have been arrested and a home has been condemned following two drug raids in three days— involving the same man, police say. The Carlisle Police began an investigation into neighbors' complaints of criminal activity at 138 North East Street in the borough by conducting a warranted search of the home executed by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department on January 12, 2023, according to a release by the department on Jan. 30.
CARLISLE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Fight over drinking leads to strangulation charge

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband covered his wife's face so she couldn't breathe, then pinned her down while he held a knife to his own throat after an argument about drinking, police say. Now Matthew Edward Stanton, 39, is charged with felony strangulation for the Jan. 15 incident at their home on Fourth Street. Here's what South Centre Township police say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Daily Voice

York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals

A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say. Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.
YORK, PA
local21news.com

Two arrested for "disturbance" involving firearm in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities have apprehended two people for their roles in the situation. No other details are known at this time. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police are investigating a disturbance in Lower Paxton that included a firearm. According to Lower Paxton Township Police Department, officials...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes

Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Burglar identified but still not found in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for an alleged burglar who is being charged with a felony in Manheim Borough. According to Manheim Borough Police, an area resident had called officers on Jan. 23 at 3:47 p.m. for a burglary that happened on E. Logan Ave. After...
abc27.com

Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Dauphin County inmate sentenced for smuggling cellphones

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that an inmate of the Dauphin County Prison was sentenced to 51 months for smuggling cell phones into the prison. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Danny Cruz is an inmate in the Dauphin County Prison on attempted...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
