Inmate lies about daughter's death to get out of prison for alleged funeral
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An inmate at Snyder County Prison was charged after she allegedly lied about her daughter's death to get out of prison for the funeral. Authorities later discovered the child was alive and living with her biological father. Kelsey Allison Gates, 30, of Landisburg, was granted a bail modification by Union/Snyder Judge Lori Hackenberg for funeral services on Jan. 19. Gates was required to return to prison later...
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. The Northwest Regional Police Department said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market...
Prisoner claims she's HIV positive after assault on guard
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A prisoner bit a corrections officer, then claimed she had HIV, police say. The officer was forced to undergo treatment for his injury and for the prevention of HIV, according to Bloomsburg Officer Jim Cromley. Now Amber Lynn Mordan, 22, of Bloomsburg, is facing first-degree felony charges for the alleged assault at Columbia County Prison on Nov. 6. Warden George Nye contacted police after Mordan was brought...
local21news.com
Exclusive: New details emerge about a York County family killed in pre-planned suicide
West Manchester Twp., York County (WHP) — New information is coming to light in the suicide pact by a family of three in York County. In an exclusive interview with CBS21’s Michael Gorsegner, investigators lay out the evidence found on the scene and why the family decided to die together.
Ex-Wendy's Employee Pulls Gun On Former Co-Workers In Mt. Joy, Police Say
A former Wendy's employee experiencing homelessness got into a fight with his former co-workers and pulled a gun, authorities say. Julian Knight, 20, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Northwest Regional police. On Sunday, Knight had gone to the restaurant where he used to work located at 1660...
Family wore ear protection, drugged dog in triple suicide pact: report
Investigators have found some answers to what they called a “very unusual” case when a woman and her parents died in a suicide pact last week in York County. In speaking to CBS21, West Manchester Township Police Chief John Snyder and other investigators shared that the family left behind notes explaining their individual reasoning for the pact, plus details of the preparations they took before their deaths.
WGAL
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
local21news.com
Teenager charged after doing burnouts on fire station helipad in Lancaster Co.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A teenager has been charged after causing over $1,400 dollars in damages to a fire station's helipad in Stevens. Officials say police had several phone calls about Viacheslav Dziuba, 19, doing burnouts with his vehicle on the Stevens Fire Company's helipad. The incident happened...
The Shenandoah Sentinel
Woman accused of assaulting 7-year-old at bus stop in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN, Dauphin County – A 44-year-old woman is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old boy at the bus stop in this Upper Dauphin community Monday morning. State Police at Lykens said they were called to the bus stop at East Market and Tunnel Streets in the borough around 8am. Troopers...
Hotel Raided, Carlisle Drug House Condemned, Nine Arrested, Police Say
Nine people have been arrested and a home has been condemned following two drug raids in three days— involving the same man, police say. The Carlisle Police began an investigation into neighbors' complaints of criminal activity at 138 North East Street in the borough by conducting a warranted search of the home executed by Carlisle Police, Cumberland County Special Response Team, Cumberland County Drug Task Force, and Carlisle Borough Codes Department on January 12, 2023, according to a release by the department on Jan. 30.
Fight over drinking leads to strangulation charge
Bloomsburg, Pa. — A husband covered his wife's face so she couldn't breathe, then pinned her down while he held a knife to his own throat after an argument about drinking, police say. Now Matthew Edward Stanton, 39, is charged with felony strangulation for the Jan. 15 incident at their home on Fourth Street. Here's what South Centre Township police say happened: ...
York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals
A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say. Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.
local21news.com
Two arrested for "disturbance" involving firearm in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Authorities have apprehended two people for their roles in the situation. No other details are known at this time. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Police are investigating a disturbance in Lower Paxton that included a firearm. According to Lower Paxton Township Police Department, officials...
Central Pa. law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols incident
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After Memphis police released 67 minutes of video showing the beating of Tyre Nichols prior to his death, law enforcement agencies in southcentral Pa. responded. "I watched the video and I was appalled by it," Lancaster County Chiefs of Police Association President Kerry Nye said. "That...
Harrisburg councilman IDs man who tried to break into his nonprofit, then gives him cash and clothes
Harrisburg Councilman Ralph Rodriguez figured out who tried to break into his nonprofit office early Saturday wearing a mask and gloves. That’s because the man reached out and surrendered Sunday to Rodriguez, who chairs the public safety committee on council. Rodriguez, and two Harrisburg police officers, then went to the 22-year-old man’s home and talked through some of his options.
Camp Hill Man Threatens To 'Shoot Up' Police Station In Enola, Authorities Say
A 26-year-old Camp Hill man threatened to "kill police officers" and "shoot up" a police station in Enola, authorities say. East Pennsboro Township police were called to a report of "a male yelling and was possibly breaking into a house" in the 100 block of Sherwood Circle, Enola on January 26, around 7:32 p.m., according to a release by the department.
local21news.com
Burglar identified but still not found in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for an alleged burglar who is being charged with a felony in Manheim Borough. According to Manheim Borough Police, an area resident had called officers on Jan. 23 at 3:47 p.m. for a burglary that happened on E. Logan Ave. After...
abc27.com
Cumberland County residents facing drug, firearm charges
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say that neighborhood complaints alleging criminal activity led to charges being filed against nine Cumberland County residents. According to the Carlisle Police Department, the Carlisle Police began an investigation regarding a residence on the 100 block of North East Street after neighbors filed complaints of alleged criminal activity.
Police: Lancaster County woman stole $4,600 worth of lottery tickets
DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman is facing theft charges after police say she stole more than $4,600 worth of lottery tickets from her former place of employment. Barbara Jean Fisher, 58, of East Earl, is charged with theft by unlawful taking in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Cocalico Township Police.
abc27.com
Dauphin County inmate sentenced for smuggling cellphones
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Justice announced that an inmate of the Dauphin County Prison was sentenced to 51 months for smuggling cell phones into the prison. According to US Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 44-year-old Danny Cruz is an inmate in the Dauphin County Prison on attempted...
