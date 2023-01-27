Read full article on original website
Edgartown Considers Nip Bottle Ban
Edgartown considered a proposed ban on 50mL bottles, popularly known as nips, at its select board meeting on Monday. The miniature liquor bottles have come under scrutiny across Massachusetts and across the Island as lawmakers argue they pose a littering problem. Oak Bluffs recently discussed the issue in a select board meeting earlier this month. Just across the water, the town of Falmouth voted to ban nips in October 2021, and Nantucket followed with a ban in 2022.
Residents, officials speak out against huge housing development at South Shore Plaza
A proposed apartment complex near the mall has proven divisive so far. Major changes could be coming to the South Shore Plaza shopping center in Braintree, but some residents and officials are voicing their concerns about a proposed housing development known as the Residences on Granite. The plan would be...
‘So Upsetting': Plymouth Parent Criticizes School's Response to Rat Problem
Parents in Plymouth, Massachusetts, are concerned after learning about reports of rats at South Elementary School. The thought of rats anywhere near where her children learn and play was enough for Doris Duquette to keep them home Monday. She said she received a concerning message from a teacher. "It said,...
Group leaves $4,600 tip at Plymouth restaurant, urges acts of kindness
PLYMOUTH - At Tavern on the Wharf in Plymouth this weekend, the secret item on the menu was a random act of kindness. "It made everyone at breakfast feel good. Everyone couldn't wait to get there that day," said organizer Josh Vernon. The Wicked Smaht Zone, a New England Facebook group of Peloton enthusiasts, went for food - and to pay it forward. Twenty-two of them met for breakfast, and left more than $4600 for the tip. "After the hundreds, there were the twenties. We were just, tears. Tears, tears, tears!" recalled server Megan Oliveira, of counting...
10 least expensive homes sold in Cape Cod Jan. 22-29
A condo in East Sandwich that sold for $100,000 tops the list of the most affordable real estate sales in Cape Cod between Jan. 22 and Jan. 29. In total, 44 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the past week, with an average price of $647,733, $436 per square foot.
Somerset Police Department seeks public’s help IDing alleged thieves
YOUR ASSISTANCE IS NEEDED. The Somerset Police Department hopes someone will recognize one or all of these suspects as well as their vehicle. The three males in these photos are allegedly involved in multiple thefts from the Somerset Home Depot as well as at other locations in the area. In...
Who Knew You Can Travel From Cape Cod to Cali on Route 6?
Traveling from Cape Cod to California can be done using our very own Route 6 and I literally had no idea until now. The popular saying is, "I was today years old when I learned (insert fact here)" and that couldn't be more true. I was born in New Bedford, raised around the SouthCoast and I know Route 6 is a pretty long road but I had no idea how long it actually was.
Three men convicted of violent kidnapping and shooting stemming from Cape Cod heroin conspiracy
BOSTON, MA – Three men have been convicted in federal court in Boston for their roles in a violent kidnapping tied to a drug trafficking organization (DTO) that distributed heroin throughout the Cape Cod and Pawtucket, R.I., regions. Anthony Basilici, 39, of Pawtucket, R.I., was convicted yesterday following a...
Teen seriously injured in dirt bike accident in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A teenager was seriously injured in a dirt bike accident in West Barnstable. The dirt bike reportedly collided with a tree off Navigation Road around 12:30 PM Sunday. The victim was taken to the Cape Cod Airfield in Marstons Mills to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to an off-Cape trauma center. The incident is under investigation by Barnstable Police and Mass Environmental Police.
'Forgive Lindsay': Husband of Duxbury, Massachusetts, woman charged in children's deaths shares statement
DUXBURY, Mass. — The husband of a Massachusetts woman who is facing multiple charges in connection with the deaths of their three young children is sharing his thoughts about the tragic incident that happened at their Duxbury home. Patrick Clancy made a statement on Saturday through a post on...
On the Market: A Coastal Beauty in Quincy With a Private Beach
Plus, you can enjoy views of Quincy Bay from the backyard patio, or nearly any room, in this luxury Massachusetts listing. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $4,750,000. Size: 4,587 square feet. Bedrooms: 4. Bathrooms: 3 full, 1...
Middleborough Fire Department, Massachusetts Hazmat Team, respond to fuel truck rollover
“On Sunday, the Middleborough Fire Department and Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham Assistant Chief Haskell responded to a report of a rollover crash of a fuel truck. First-responders arrived to Route 44 in Middleborough in front of 47 Harding Street between the hotels to find a fuel truck lying upside-down. The Massachusetts Hazmat Team was called to the scene as Team Leader Aide. Approximately 20 Hazmat Technicians were on scene working to offload the tanker.
Ex-Fairhaven Police Officer Wins Alcoholism Discrimination Lawsuit
FAIRHAVEN — A former Fairhaven cop who sued the town and two town officials after they claimed he was fired for being drunk on the job has won a discrimination case. On Friday, Jan. 27, a superior court jury awarded Jonathan Alves over $800,000 for lost compensation and other damages due to his termination in 2016, for what town officials said was a pattern of poor behavior but what he argued was discrimination.
An Overdue Open Letter to Steven Tyler About That One Time at JCPenney in Massachusetts Years Ago
I need to start off by apologizing. Unfortunately, I do not remember the year, or my exact age, but, however, when I was about 7 years old I made multiple mistakes in under an hour. I need to apologize to you for my actions when I was younger. I was...
One person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
WEST BARNSTABLE – A three-vehicle crash was reported on Route 6 in West Barnstable shortly before 10:30 AM Saturday. The crash happened westbound past Route 132 (Exit 68) near the Oak Street overpass. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
After Duxbury tragedy, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler visits Plymouth dispatch center
Following the tragedy in Duxbury earlier this week in which three children died, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler visited a dispatch center in the nearby city of Plymouth. Tyler, the lead singer of the Boston-based rock band, took a trip to Plymouth County Control, which coordinates emergency responses from one community to another and encompasses nearly 30 different fire departments and private ambulance companies. He can be seen posing with eight staff members there in a photograph the dispatch center posted to social media Thursday.
State police investigating motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where driver was ejected
Duxbury, Mass — Mass State Police are investigating a motor vehicle rollover in Duxbury where the driver was ejected. According Duxbury Fire, crews responded to a serious rollover crash on Route 3 northbound, north of exit 22 around 4:23 a.m. Police say the driver was ejected from the vehicle...
Meet new 12 News This Morning anchor Kait Walsh
Kait Walsh will help you start your morning alongside Patrick Little, bringing you coverage you can count on.
