MedicalXpress
How sound waves trigger immune responses to cancer in mice
When non-invasive sound waves break apart tumors, they trigger an immune response in mice. By breaking down the cell wall "cloak," the treatment exposes cancer cell markers that had previously been hidden from the body's defenses, researchers at the University of Michigan have shown. The technique developed at Michigan, known...
psychologytoday.com
Different Paradigms of Ketamine Treatment
Some clinics emphasize ketamine as a purely chemical antidepressant. Other clinics specialize in combining talk therapy with ketamine. Still others emphasize working with the psychedelic properties of ketamine. Generic ketamine is not yet FDA approved to treat mental health conditions, and is used off label in treating resistant depression, bipolar...
MedicalXpress
Recruitment mechanism discovered for cancer-associated fibroblasts in common lung cancer
A team of experts from the University of Barcelona, the University of Zaragoza and Hospital Clínic de Barcelona has found a mechanism of recruitment for tumor-associated cells (cancer-associated fibroblasts or CAFs), which are essential to lung adenocarcinoma, the most frequent type of cancer. These cancer-associated cells contribute to all the phases of tumor development, including metastasis.
MedicalXpress
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
MedicalXpress
New live bacterial product for stubborn superbug improves quality of life
Kevin Garey, a professor of pharmacy practice and translational research at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, is reporting the first well-controlled study to demonstrate that a microbiome therapeutic, SER-109, is associated with significant quality of life improvement in patients with the debilitating recurrent infection and disease caused by Clostridium difficile (or C. diff).
Common cancer drug could extend lifespan of healthy people: discovery
In the hunt for the elixir of immortality, scientists might have cracked one piece of the code. A new study revealed a cancer drug could increase the longevity of life – albeit, by just three years. The findings, published in the journal Nature Aging, studied the effects of the drug on mice, which may reveal novel uses for the therapy in humans. “Aging is not only about lifespan but also about quality of life,” Dr. Chris Hedges, lead author of the study and a research fellow at the University of Auckland in New Zealand, said in a statement. “Therefore, we were pleased to...
EatingWell
The #1 Nutrient for Brain Health As You Age, According to a Dietitian
Let's face it, we're all looking for ways to stay sharp as we get older. Whether you watched a loved one struggle with cognitive decline or simply want to be proactive for your own health, we see you. While your daily dose of the trendy Wordle or alternative game app may certainly be keeping your brain engaged, there's another missing link you may want to consider adding to your regular routine: omega-3 fatty acids. Here's everything you need to know about omega-3s and brain health as you age.
Healthline
How Psoriatic Arthritis Affects Your Bowel
If you have PsA or psoriasis, you may be at greater risk for several other chronic conditions like gastrointestinal diseases. Psoriatic arthritis (PsA) is a chronic inflammatory condition that affects the joints. It typically occurs in people who have skin psoriasis, but it’s possible to have PsA without skin involvement.
MedicalXpress
Negative fecal tests tied to low risk for advanced colorectal cancer
There was a low risk for advanced neoplasia after multiple rounds of negative fecal immunochemical tests (FIT) in people undergoing surveillance colonoscopy, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Molla M. Wassie, Ph.D., from Flinders University in Bedford Park, Australia, and colleagues examined the...
Futurity
Drug could counter inflammation linked to depression
A new study shows that levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a core symptom of depression,...
MedicalXpress
Chronic pain-induced depression: Underlying mechanism revealed in mouse study
Chronic pain often leads to depression, which increases suffering and is clinically difficult to treat. Now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered the underlying mechanism that drives those depressive systems, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. The mechanism acts to cause hypersensitivity in a...
pharmacytimes.com
Study Establishes Connections Between Emotional Maltreatment, Psychiatric Disorders
In younger children, emotional maltreatment led primarily to behavioral problems, whereas in older children it was more likely to lead to depression and anxiety disorders. New study results published in Child Maltreatment have found links between emotional maltreatment, also known as psychological violence, and psychiatric disorders in childhood and adolescence.
MedicalXpress
Coercive control takes significant toll on children: Systematic review
Children can often be overlooked in situations involving interparental coercive control, but the impact on them is significant, a new research review from The Australian National University (ANU) has found. Coercive control is a pattern of controlling behaviors and asserting dominance within an intimate relationship. It can include limiting access...
MedicalXpress
Diabetes tied to higher risk for frozen shoulder
People with diabetes are more likely to develop frozen shoulder, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Jan. 4 in BMJ Open. Brett Paul Dyer, from the School of Medicine at Keele University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to assess whether diabetes (types 1 and 2) is a risk factor for frozen shoulder.
MedicalXpress
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
MedicalXpress
Connections between PAD, negative social determinants of health may lead to earlier diagnosis, intervention
Peripheral artery disease, or PAD, in which impaired blood flow to the legs can make walking painful and even lead to amputation, and negative social determinants of health, like poverty and racism, both disproportionately affect older Black adults. Now physicians want to further explore the relationship between the two conditions...
MedicalXpress
Colorectal cancer surgery: Modifying gut microbiota could reduce postoperative complications
In a promising study, Canadian researchers have shown for the first time in mice that modifying intestinal flora before surgery could reduce postoperative complications in colorectal cancer patients. Published in the journal Gut, the study by scientists at the CHUM Research Center (CRCHUM) in Montreal identified two bacterial strains that...
MedicalXpress
Loss of muscle mass in acute stage of COVID-19 is associated with persistent symptoms, study shows
The more muscle mass is lost during hospitalization for COVID-19, the greater the likelihood of developing persistent symptoms of the disease, such as weakness and so-called long COVID, which can include shortness of breath (dyspnea), persistent coughs and headaches, insomnia and anxiety. This is the main finding of a study...
MedicalXpress
In-office mapping of the heart without the need for surgery or CT scans for the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia
For almost a hundred years, the primary way to diagnose a patient with cardiac arrhythmia has been using a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). This technique allows the detection of these pathologies, but it is of little use in identifying the most appropriate treatment for each patient. In recent years, a new technology called Electrocardiographic Imaging (ECGi) has been developed, which allows the maps of cardiac activity to be viewed non-invasively, without the need for surgery or catheters. It is known as the "ECG of the 21st century."
MedicalXpress
One in four people with diabetes worldwide have osteoporosis
More than one-quarter of people with diabetes have osteoporosis (OP), according to a review published online Jan. 3 in BMC Endocrine Disorders. Xueying Liu, from First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University in Hefei, China, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to estimate the prevalence of OP in patients with diabetes. A total of 21 studies through July 2022, without country and language restrictions, were included.
