Negative fecal tests tied to low risk for advanced colorectal cancer
There was a low risk for advanced neoplasia after multiple rounds of negative fecal immunochemical tests (FIT) in people undergoing surveillance colonoscopy, according to a study published online Jan. 4 in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. Molla M. Wassie, Ph.D., from Flinders University in Bedford Park, Australia, and colleagues examined the...
New study finds depression, poor mental health linked to higher heart disease risks among young adults
Young adults who feel down or depressed are more likely to develop cardiovascular disease (CVD) and have poor heart health, according to a new study led by Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers who analyzed data from more than a half million people between the ages of 18 and 49. The findings add to a growing body of evidence connecting CVD with depression among young and middle-aged adults, and suggest the relationship between the two could begin in early adulthood.
Diabetes tied to higher risk for frozen shoulder
People with diabetes are more likely to develop frozen shoulder, according to a systematic review and meta-analysis published online Jan. 4 in BMJ Open. Brett Paul Dyer, from the School of Medicine at Keele University in the United Kingdom, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to assess whether diabetes (types 1 and 2) is a risk factor for frozen shoulder.
Study finds serotonin transport in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder
Scientists led by Julia Sacher from Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences and Osama Sabri from the Leipzig University Hospital have discovered in an elaborate patient study that the transport of the neurotransmitter serotonin in the brain increases in women with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) shortly before menstruation. Their findings provide the basis for a more targeted therapy of this specific mood disorder, in which patients only have to take antidepressants for a few days.
Study examines association between sleep medication use and risk of dementia
A new study shows that sleep medications increase the risk of dementia for people who are white. But the type and quantity of the medication may be factors in explaining the higher risk. It follows previous work that shows people who are Black have a higher likelihood than people who...
Chronic pain-induced depression: Underlying mechanism revealed in mouse study
Chronic pain often leads to depression, which increases suffering and is clinically difficult to treat. Now, for the first time, researchers have uncovered the underlying mechanism that drives those depressive systems, according to a study published in The Journal of Clinical Investigation. The mechanism acts to cause hypersensitivity in a...
New live bacterial product for stubborn superbug improves quality of life
Kevin Garey, a professor of pharmacy practice and translational research at the University of Houston College of Pharmacy, is reporting the first well-controlled study to demonstrate that a microbiome therapeutic, SER-109, is associated with significant quality of life improvement in patients with the debilitating recurrent infection and disease caused by Clostridium difficile (or C. diff).
Loss of muscle mass in acute stage of COVID-19 is associated with persistent symptoms, study shows
The more muscle mass is lost during hospitalization for COVID-19, the greater the likelihood of developing persistent symptoms of the disease, such as weakness and so-called long COVID, which can include shortness of breath (dyspnea), persistent coughs and headaches, insomnia and anxiety. This is the main finding of a study...
Connections between PAD, negative social determinants of health may lead to earlier diagnosis, intervention
Peripheral artery disease, or PAD, in which impaired blood flow to the legs can make walking painful and even lead to amputation, and negative social determinants of health, like poverty and racism, both disproportionately affect older Black adults. Now physicians want to further explore the relationship between the two conditions...
Vascular grafts: Technology success or technology failure?
Blood vessel replacements (vascular grafts) are used today for hemodialysis blood access, trauma repair and cardiovascular reconstruction. The first synthetic vascular grafts (blood vessel replacements) were developed just after World War II and were fabricated from materials such as parachute cloth, stitched on home sewing machines. By the 1970s, commercial vascular grafts were introduced, made primarily from Dacron fabric or expanded Teflon (ePTFE).
Migraine associated with increased risk for pregnancy complications
Women are disproportionately affected by migraine, especially during their reproductive years. However, the relationship between migraine and adverse pregnancy outcomes has not been well understood. A new study by investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham healthcare system, analyzed data from thousands of women from the Nurses' Health Study II to assess the relationship between migraine and pregnancy complications.
A neuro-chip to manage brain disorders
EPFL researchers have combined low-power chip design, machine learning algorithms, and soft implantable electrodes to produce a neural interface that can identify and suppress symptoms of various neurological disorders. Mahsa Shoaran of the Integrated Neurotechnologies Laboratory in the School of Engineering collaborated with Stéphanie Lacour in the Laboratory for Soft...
Coercive control takes significant toll on children: Systematic review
Children can often be overlooked in situations involving interparental coercive control, but the impact on them is significant, a new research review from The Australian National University (ANU) has found. Coercive control is a pattern of controlling behaviors and asserting dominance within an intimate relationship. It can include limiting access...
Study analyzes the anatomical and spatial organization of the human brain
Emiliano Bruner, a paleoneurologist at the Centro Nacional de Investigación sobre la Evolución Humana (CENIEH), and Tim Schuurman, a doctoral candidate in his research group, have just published a paper in the Journal of Anatomy that employs anatomical network analysis to study the spatial organization of the brain in modern humans, as well as the spatial constraints that influence its evolution and development.
One in four people with diabetes worldwide have osteoporosis
More than one-quarter of people with diabetes have osteoporosis (OP), according to a review published online Jan. 3 in BMC Endocrine Disorders. Xueying Liu, from First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University in Hefei, China, and colleagues conducted a systematic literature review and meta-analysis to estimate the prevalence of OP in patients with diabetes. A total of 21 studies through July 2022, without country and language restrictions, were included.
Recruitment mechanism discovered for cancer-associated fibroblasts in common lung cancer
A team of experts from the University of Barcelona, the University of Zaragoza and Hospital Clínic de Barcelona has found a mechanism of recruitment for tumor-associated cells (cancer-associated fibroblasts or CAFs), which are essential to lung adenocarcinoma, the most frequent type of cancer. These cancer-associated cells contribute to all the phases of tumor development, including metastasis.
How sound waves trigger immune responses to cancer in mice
When non-invasive sound waves break apart tumors, they trigger an immune response in mice. By breaking down the cell wall "cloak," the treatment exposes cancer cell markers that had previously been hidden from the body's defenses, researchers at the University of Michigan have shown. The technique developed at Michigan, known...
Relationship between food, disease stronger than you may think
The phrase "you are what you eat" is commonly used in conversations about health and the connection between food and the body. Eating an unhealthy diet can have serious consequences and can increase someone's risk of dying from heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes. In this Mayo Clinic Minute,...
In-office mapping of the heart without the need for surgery or CT scans for the diagnosis of cardiac arrhythmia
For almost a hundred years, the primary way to diagnose a patient with cardiac arrhythmia has been using a standard electrocardiogram (ECG). This technique allows the detection of these pathologies, but it is of little use in identifying the most appropriate treatment for each patient. In recent years, a new technology called Electrocardiographic Imaging (ECGi) has been developed, which allows the maps of cardiac activity to be viewed non-invasively, without the need for surgery or catheters. It is known as the "ECG of the 21st century."
Why arteriosclerosis looks like an autoimmune disease
Arteriosclerosis bears great similarities to autoimmune diseases. Researchers from Leiden University show this in a new study they published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research. "This discovery suggests that treatment methods for autoimmune diseases might also be effective in preventing and treating cardiovascular diseases," said medicine researcher Bram Slütter.
