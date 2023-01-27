Burlington — Burlington Firefighters were able to extinguish an apartment fire Saturday night. Firefighters arrived at 605 Tracy Dr., around 7:00 pm., and firefighters found light smoke coming from an apartment unit. Crews entered the unit and ensured all occupants had evacuated and found a fire in a bedroom. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was under control in less than 10 minutes from the time of dispatch. The occupant had working smoke alarms which quickly alerted him to the fire, which gave occupants time to safely escape, and then he closed the door to the fire room, which helped to contain it to one room.

2 DAYS AGO