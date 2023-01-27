Read full article on original website
Little Rock, North Little Rock schools switch to remote learning ahead of Tuesday ice storm
Schools in Little Rock and North Little Rock are planning to online Tuesday due to an impending ice storm prepped to sweep through Arkansas
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Rice Annual Meeting dives into important issues
STUTTGART, AR – More than 225 rice growers and industry representatives gathered in Stuttgart last Thursday for a joint meeting of the Arkansas Rice Federation and Arkansas Rice Council as planning for the 2023 season and Farm Bill year gets underway. USA Rice President & CEO Betsy Ward praised...
One Little Rock resident cuts down on the grocery store bill by having his own chickens
The price of eggs continue to soar in grocery stores across the country.
Many Arkansas offices closing Tuesday due to icy weather
With winter weather moving into central Arkansas late Monday night, several closures across the region have begun popping up to prepare Arkansans to stay off predicted icy roads.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
2023 Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Photography winners announced
The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie has announced the winners in the Photography division of the 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023. A reception will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Center, located at 108 W. 12th St. in Stuttgart. The photography exhibit will be on display through Feb. 23.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Grand Prairie DAR announces 2023 Good Citizen Award winners
The Grand Prairie Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the 2023 DAR Good Citizen Award winners at its Saturday, Jan. 28 meeting at First Christian Church in Stuttgart. The 2023 award recipients were Hailey Zornes, DeWitt High School; Ethan Gibbs, Clarendon High School; Lane Harper, Hazen High School; Belle...
Arkansas artist uses new exhibit to explore voting challenges
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — It's no secret that for decades, minority groups who have gone to cast a ballot have faced intense voter intimidation— with the use of tactics like Gerrymandering and poll taxes. History has shown that the federal government would eventually step in. Native Arkansan, Kevin...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Museum asks guests for help identifying historic photographs
The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie will host an interactive program on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. The event will feature unlabeled photographs from the Museum’s archive. Guests will be encouraged to look for familiar faces and other clues in an effort to identify people and places from Grand Prairie history.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Tracking an icy winter storm
Ingredients necessary for a significant icing event are in place and it looks like most of Arkansas will be coated in a glaze of ice at some point this week.
Entergy Arkansas prepping for winter ice storm
Entergy Arkansas is beginning preparations for the anticipated severe winter storm which is expected to bring ice to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
State disaster assistance available for Arkansas County residents affected by Jan. 2 storms, flooding; application period ends Feb. 10
State disaster assistance may be available for homeowners or renters in Arkansas County affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding experienced throughout the state on Jan. 2, 2023. Residents may be eligible for Arkansas Disaster Assistance if their primary residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable, and they had eligible...
North Little Rock breaks ground on new pickleball courts
North Little Rock is expanding its recreation options with the upcoming arrival of new pickleball courts.
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Construction on I-30 to require lane closures in Little Rock and North Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — If the weather allows, lane closures on I-30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock are set to begin on Monday, January 30. Traffic will be controlled by signage as well as construction barrels, and any double-lane closures will be limited to the hours between 11:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Acres of Help to hold 11th annual fundraising banquet, live auction Friday; online auction being held this week
Acres of Help, a non-profit organization based in DeWitt, is hosting a banquet and online and live auctions this week. Volunteer Barry Wilson said proceeds from the auctions and event benefit local organizations, including The CALL, the Ministerial Alliance in DeWitt, the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, Hope of the Delta, and Easterseals.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
FOX Food Spotlight: Lil D’s BBQ
Lil D's BBQ, which is based in Pine Bluff, stopped by FOX 16's Good Day Arkansas on Friday.
salineriverchronicle.com
Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63
According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
Female-Owned Food Truck Offers the Best Pink Pizza in Arkansas
Food trucks are all the rave these days, there's always someone out there trying to do something different than stands out from other food vendors. After a little research, I found one located in Cabot, Arkansas it's named, "The Pink Pepperoni" and it's a one-of-kind food truck that was founded by Brooke Ashworth. Their slogan, "Everything is Better in Pink" pretty much says it all and with Valentine's Day just around the corner why not try their.
Two Mississippians arrested in Arkansas after 9 pounds of drugs headed for Magnolia State intercepted
More than 9 pounds of marijuana bound for Mississippi was intercepted by an Arkansas deputy Friday. Patrick Chambers, 44, and Kacee Hyland, 29, both of Vicksburg, were arrested and charged with Possession of Marijuana with the purpose of delivering. The Desha County Sheriff’s Office in Arkansas reports that on Friday,...
