Pine Bluff, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas Rice Annual Meeting dives into important issues

STUTTGART, AR – More than 225 rice growers and industry representatives gathered in Stuttgart last Thursday for a joint meeting of the Arkansas Rice Federation and Arkansas Rice Council as planning for the 2023 season and Farm Bill year gets underway. USA Rice President & CEO Betsy Ward praised...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

2023 Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Photography winners announced

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie has announced the winners in the Photography division of the 67th Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts 2023. A reception will be held Tuesday, Feb. 7, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at the Center, located at 108 W. 12th St. in Stuttgart. The photography exhibit will be on display through Feb. 23.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grand Prairie DAR announces 2023 Good Citizen Award winners

The Grand Prairie Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution recognized the 2023 DAR Good Citizen Award winners at its Saturday, Jan. 28 meeting at First Christian Church in Stuttgart. The 2023 award recipients were Hailey Zornes, DeWitt High School; Ethan Gibbs, Clarendon High School; Lane Harper, Hazen High School; Belle...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Museum asks guests for help identifying historic photographs

The Museum of the Arkansas Grand Prairie will host an interactive program on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. The event will feature unlabeled photographs from the Museum’s archive. Guests will be encouraged to look for familiar faces and other clues in an effort to identify people and places from Grand Prairie history.
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

State disaster assistance available for Arkansas County residents affected by Jan. 2 storms, flooding; application period ends Feb. 10

State disaster assistance may be available for homeowners or renters in Arkansas County affected by the severe storms, tornadoes, and flooding experienced throughout the state on Jan. 2, 2023. Residents may be eligible for Arkansas Disaster Assistance if their primary residence was destroyed or made uninhabitable, and they had eligible...
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Acres of Help to hold 11th annual fundraising banquet, live auction Friday; online auction being held this week

Acres of Help, a non-profit organization based in DeWitt, is hosting a banquet and online and live auctions this week. Volunteer Barry Wilson said proceeds from the auctions and event benefit local organizations, including The CALL, the Ministerial Alliance in DeWitt, the Caring and Sharing Food Pantry, Hope of the Delta, and Easterseals.
DEWITT, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Arkansas cattle prices surge as supply falls, demand holds steady

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. — If you ask James Mitchell about the bright side of the 2022 drought, he’ll tell you this: Better now than then. “I’d much rather be having the conversation about current prices than about what they were one or two years ago,” Mitchell said on Jan. 23, addressing about two dozen attendees at the year’s first livestock and forage production meeting, held in Friendship, Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
salineriverchronicle.com

Pine Bluff to get new Chick-fil-A on Highway 63

According to partnering news outlets, Saline River Chronicle has learned that a new Chick-fil-A is planned to be built on Highway 63 south of Walmart. As you can see from the above photo, the planned location is set to be south of the intersection of Highway 63 and I-530. That will put the new restaurant north of the popular Southern Edge truck stop.
PINE BLUFF, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

Female-Owned Food Truck Offers the Best Pink Pizza in Arkansas

Food trucks are all the rave these days, there's always someone out there trying to do something different than stands out from other food vendors. After a little research, I found one located in Cabot, Arkansas it's named, "The Pink Pepperoni" and it's a one-of-kind food truck that was founded by Brooke Ashworth. Their slogan, "Everything is Better in Pink" pretty much says it all and with Valentine's Day just around the corner why not try their.
CABOT, AR

