New York State

Joe Klecko named winner of Maxwell Football Club Legends Award

By Billy Riccette
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Former New York Jets great defensive tackle Joe Klecko was named the winner of the 18th Maxwell Football Club Legends Award presented by Mohegan Pennsylvania, as announced by Maxwell Football Club Director Mark Wolpert.

The four-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro was one of the key figures of the great “New York Sack Exchange” of the 1980s and is a senior finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

The 1981 Jets, led by Klecko, remains the franchise single-season record holder with 66 sacks, led by Klecko’s 20.5 sacks.

Klecko’s No. 73 was retired by the team in 2004 and he became a member of the Jets’ Ring of Honor in 2010 as part of their inaugural class. In 2019, Klecko was named to the Jets’ All-Time team.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

