Read full article on original website
Related
knopnews2.com
The sunshine and warmer temperatures are returning for the rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)-Good news is coming for people that are tired of the bone-chilling weather. Nice conditions are in store for the rest of the week. With high pressure in charge the rest of the week, and with us being on the back end of the area of...
knopnews2.com
Up,up,and away; Rebound in conditions and temperatures the rest of the week
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -SCOTTSBLUFF,Neb.(KNEP)- After a cold and snowy weekend, help is on the way with milder temperatures and sunnier skies the rest of the week. But first, for Monday is going to be a really cold day with temperatures in the 0s and it will remain on the cloudy side with winds increasing around 5 to 10 mph during the evening hours. Overnight lows will in the -0s to -10s and with wind chill values in the -10s and -20s with clearing skies. For this very reason, a Wind Chill Advisory is in effect until Tuesday morning. People are encouraged to wear plenty of layers, take plenty of breaks and have car prepardness kits on standby.
knopnews2.com
Keeping warm safely with North Platte Fire Chief Dennis Thompson
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As the nation continues to experience high costs for utilities and natural gas, some people might try to warm themselves and their homes in unconventional fashions. “We have had instances where people are bringing propane and propane heaters into residences, which creates gasses and things...
knopnews2.com
Guardians of the Children hosts annual chilli cook off
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Guardians of the Children hosted their annual chilli cook off at the D&N event center Saturday in North Platte. Guardians of the Children is a group that specializes in helping children who are going through a hard time. The cook off was meant to raise...
knopnews2.com
South Loup boys and girls take MNAC championships
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -The South Loup boys and girls both got the victories on Saturday in the MNAC Championship Games at NPCC. The boys take the victory over Mullen 50-39, while the girls take the victory over Twin Loup 49-31. Next up for the South Loup teams is a...
knopnews2.com
Taco bar to benefit cancer patient in North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Deb Foote was diagnosed with cancer and the community of North Platte arranged a taco bar to help her out. The taco bar was held at the Elks Lodge on Sunday morning. According to Lisa Citta, an organizer of the event, they saw over 300 people attend.
Comments / 0