BBC

Williams may leave Man Utd

I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
NBC Sports

Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?

USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
TEXAS STATE
SB Nation

Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?

It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
BBC

Carabao Cup semi-final: Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial return for Man Utd

Forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return to the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. England international Sancho, who has not played since October because of "physical and mental issues", resumed first-team training last week. Martial suffered an injury against...
BBC

Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder

Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
BBC

Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex

Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC

Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder

Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer. McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this...
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Weston McKennie set for Leeds medical; Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Paris Saint-Germain are working to sign Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar in the current transfer window after he already signed for the upcoming summer as a free agent, America Weston McKennie is expected to undergo the medicals with Leeds United shorty, and Arsenal are still pushing to sign Moises Caicedo. Let's go to the latest:
NBC Sports

Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager

Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
BBC

Ipswich Town boss Joe Sheehan says progress being made despite FA Cup exit

Ipswich boss Joe Sheehan believes the club are making steady progress towards a higher level of the women's game despite their FA Cup defeat by Lewes. Sheehan's third-tier side were beaten 1-0 by their Championship opponents in a hard-fought fourth-round tie. Ipswich reached the quarter-finals last season but bowed out...
BBC

FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs

Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...

