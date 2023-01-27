What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Paris Saint-Germain are working to sign Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar in the current transfer window after he already signed for the upcoming summer as a free agent, America Weston McKennie is expected to undergo the medicals with Leeds United shorty, and Arsenal are still pushing to sign Moises Caicedo. Let's go to the latest:

