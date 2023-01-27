Read full article on original website
BBC
Williams may leave Man Utd
I am told there may be a couple of loan exits from Manchester United at some point. However, with Erik ten Hag keen to keep Facundo Pellistri and Anthony Elanga with him at Old Trafford, Brandon Williams seems like the most high-profile potential departure. The feeling is also that Zidane...
NBC Sports
Weston McKennie joins Leeds: Is this a good move for the USMNT star?
USMNT star Weston McKennie has signed for Leeds United from Juventus. “Leeds United States of America” continues to grow with McKennie to join fellow Americans Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson playing for Jesse Marsch and newly-appointed assistant Chris Armas. Who will be next to turn up at Elland Road,...
SB Nation
Brighton 2, Liverpool 1 - Match Recap: Who needs to win games anyway?
It’s Captain Robbo for the Reds. The only change from the side that drew Chelsea is Trent Alexander-Arnold swapping in for James Milner. Darwin Nunez is on the bench, and the front three of Mohamed Salah, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott start the game. Moises Caicedo is conspicuous in his absence from the Brighton side, who have made four changes to their lineup since they recently faced Leicester in the Premier League.
BBC
Carabao Cup semi-final: Jadon Sancho & Anthony Martial return for Man Utd
Forwards Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial return to the Manchester United squad for Wednesday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford. England international Sancho, who has not played since October because of "physical and mental issues", resumed first-team training last week. Martial suffered an injury against...
BBC
Dan Barlaser: Middlesbrough sign Rotherham United midfielder
Middlesbrough have signed midfielder Dan Barlaser from Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee. The Gateshead-born 26-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half-year contract and returns to the north east, having started his career at Newcastle. Barlaser joined Rotherham from the Magpies on a season-long loan in 2019 and made the move permanent...
BBC
Gareth Thomas: Former Wales rugby star settles HIV case with ex
Former Wales rugby captain Gareth Thomas has settled a legal dispute with an ex-partner who accused him of "deceptively" transmitting HIV to him. Ian Baum alleged Mr Thomas hid his HIV status and "failed to take reasonable care" to ensure he did not pass it on. The former British and...
BBC
Monday's transfer gossip: Fernandez, Caicedo, Hincapie, Shelvey, Felix, Lindelof, Bellingham
Chelsea have reopened talks with Benfica about trying to sign Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez, 22, before the transfer window closes on Tuesday. (Telegraph - subscription required) Fernandez would prefer to leave in January and hopes Benfica president Rui Costa will accept the Blues' offer. (Record - in Portuguese) Brighton have...
BBC
Weston McKennie: Leeds complete loan move for Juventus midfielder
Leeds have completed the signing of Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old arrives at Elland Road on a deal that will allow the Premier League club to buy him in the summer. McKennie has made 16 Serie A appearances for Juventus this...
CBS Sports
Transfer news, rumors: Weston McKennie set for Leeds medical; Milan Skriniar to Paris Saint-Germain
What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Paris Saint-Germain are working to sign Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar in the current transfer window after he already signed for the upcoming summer as a free agent, America Weston McKennie is expected to undergo the medicals with Leeds United shorty, and Arsenal are still pushing to sign Moises Caicedo. Let's go to the latest:
NBC Sports
Report: Everton to appoint Sean Dyche as next manager
Sean Dyche is set to be appointed as the new manager at Everton, replacing Frank Lampard, as the Toffees prepare for a potential relegation battle for the second straight season. Report: Everton put up for sale by Farhad Moshiri, asking $615 million ]. An official announcement is expected from the...
Anthony Gordon must earn support of Newcastle fans, says Eddie Howe
Eddie Howe believes Anthony Gordon has the passion and talent to make a big impact at Newcastle after his transfer from Everton
BBC
Ipswich Town boss Joe Sheehan says progress being made despite FA Cup exit
Ipswich boss Joe Sheehan believes the club are making steady progress towards a higher level of the women's game despite their FA Cup defeat by Lewes. Sheehan's third-tier side were beaten 1-0 by their Championship opponents in a hard-fought fourth-round tie. Ipswich reached the quarter-finals last season but bowed out...
SB Nation
‘We need to give something back to the fans’ - Sean Dyche promises an Everton side ‘that can wear the badge with pride’
Sean Dyche has promised an Everton side “that works, that can fight and wear the badge with pride”, acknowledging that the club owes something to the fans after a difficult few months. Dyche was finally confirmed as Everton manager on Monday and said one of his priorities was...
BBC
FA Cup fifth round draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs
Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round. Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham. Manchester United will host West Ham after they...
BBC
Coventry City: 'When the fans are vocal, the players grow' - Sky Blues boss Mark Robins
Coventry City manager Mark Robins is hoping that winning for the first time since Christmas will help make their home fans more positively vocal. City had been winless in five league games - and also lost to non-league Wrexham in the FA Cup - since beating West Brom just before Christmas.
