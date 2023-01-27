ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Arrest at Univ. of Wyoming Washakie Dining Center

According to a release by the University of Wyoming, there was an incident involving UW Police Department's response to an intensified student interaction in Washakie Dining Center, on Saturday night. Despite attempts to de-escalate the situation, the individual was removed from the facility, arrested, and issued a no-trespass order from...
LARAMIE, WY
Univ. Of Wyoming Trustees Approved New Contract For President

Last Friday, the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved a new contract for President Ed Seidel through June 30, 2026, at their regular business meeting, according to a release by the institution. His current contract was set to expire on June 30, 2023. Board Chairman John McKinley said,. “Over...
LARAMIE, WY
UW launches firearms center

CASPER — As the debate over the relationship Americans have with guns has intensified, a University of Wyoming law professor is setting out to change how firearms are discussed and understood. George A. Mocsary is the cofounder and director of the Firearms Research Center, which officially launched in the...
LARAMIE, WY
Wyoming Bill On Trans Athletes In Girls Sports Passes Committee

A bill that would ban people born as males from competing in girls K-12 sports has passed a committee vote and will now move on to the full Senate. The vote in the Senate Education Committee on Monday was 3-0, with two members absent. Senate File 133 is sponsored by Sen. Wendy Schuler [R-Uinta County]. She sponsored a similar, but not identical bill in 2022.
WYOMING STATE
Check Out The Top 10 Most Common Last Names In Wyoming

We all know that Wyoming is a melting pot of people, from all different parts of the world and all different walks of life. When you dive a little deeper into the people that make up Wyoming, you may (or may not be) surprised that many of the top 10 surnames are the same as many other states in the U.S.
WYOMING STATE
LCCC Cheyenne, Laramie Campuses Closed Monday Due To Weather

Laramie County Community College has canceled classes at both its Laramie and Cheyenne campuses on Monday, January 30. That's according to a statement issued by LCCC on Sunday night:. – Due to hazardous weather conditions and dangerous wind chills, all LCCC campuses will be closed on Monday, January 30. All...
CHEYENNE, WY
JCHC Board Updated on Skilled Nursing Facility

During their regular meeting last week, the Hospital Board of Trustees got a brief report from Becky Rodriguez covering CEO Luke Senden, who was absent for the meeting. The board discussed the Skilled Nursing Facility at the Veterans Home of Wyoming. According to discussions, the JCHC will be recruiting providers...
WYOMING STATE
Wyoming swimmers knock off UNLV, UC Santa Barbara

LAS VEGAS -- The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team completed competition in a quad meet at UNLV on Saturday. The Cowgirls claimed a pair of team wins inside Jim Reitz Pool. Wyoming’s women’s team toppled the host Lady Rebels, 188.5-164.5. The Cowgirls also beat UC Santa Barbara, 183-168,...
LARAMIE, WY
Why Wyoming won’t build Biden’s EV chargers

HALFWAY BETWEEN ROCK SPRINGS AND RAWLINS, Wyo. — Here, at a critical node in President Joe Biden’s plan for a national electric vehicle charging network, there is nothing. No parking lot, no service station, no sign that anyone wants to set up shop here. Just some tire tracks in the snow by a barbed wire fence and the whoosh of vehicles speeding by on Interstate 80. This overwhelming vacancy is why Wyoming kicked up a dispute that could sap Americans’ confidence in a future EV charging network. Offered millions of federal dollars to build chargers at locations like this one, the state said no.
WYOMING STATE
City of Laramie Welcomes New Chief of Police

The City of Laramie shares their excitement in welcoming the new Chief of Police, Brian Browne, in a recent release. Since starting his new role in November 2022, Chief Browne has established himself in his position and aims to establish his and the Laramie Police Department’s reputation as a trusted community resource.
LARAMIE, WY
Update: Laramie County School District #2 Announces Virtual Day

UPDATE: After initially announcing a two hour delay, the district later posted this announcement:. Due to current temperatures and mechanical issues that arose this morning, LCSD#2 will transition to remote classes today. All school buildings in our district are closed for today, Monday, January 30th, and transportation will not be operating. If you would like your students to be involved with school today, they will have items to work on through packets that were sent home or through the use of their Chromebooks and Canvas. Teachers will be reaching out throughout the day to check in with your children. We hope to resume school on-site tomorrow and offer transportation once the weather and road conditions will allow.
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Will Wyoming’s Graham Ike be Cleared to Play This Season?

LARAMIE -- Will Graham Ike play this season?. It appears the clock is ticking on that decision. Wyoming head coach Jeff Linder said Monday the Cowboys' forward is making progress but his chances of returning to hardwood this season are "still to be determined." When asked if he believes the...
LARAMIE, WY
Column: Wyoming Has More Guns Than People and Lots of Crazy Stories

Wyoming is Gun Central in the United States. Two-thirds of the residents own guns and there may be more guns than citizens of this fine state. There are at least three gun-related bills grinding through the Legislature as I write this – gun ownership is a big, big deal here in the Cowboy State.
WYOMING STATE
